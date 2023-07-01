Saturday, July 1, 2023
“A mother is the most impactful mentor a child can have” Mary Njoku tells men

Nollywood actress, Mary Remmy Njoku has shared a piece of advice to men on the importance of mothers to their children.

Mary opined that a mother is the most impactful mentor a child can ever have.

She noted how many men want their children to be brilliant, go-getters, strong, and champions, yet they treat their wives as a lamb.

The filmmaker pointed out how a fowl can’t raise a tiger, so they should get ready to send their lambs into the jungle of life.

Mary Njoku indirectly is telling men that a gentle wife and mother can’t raise kids to be like tigers

“Dear Brothers, you want your kids to be brilliant, go-getters, strong, Champions! You want them to be Tigers of industries. Society should feel their impact. But your wife has to be a lamb.

Oga! Fowl no fit raise tigers! Na only Tiger fit raise Tigers. So get ready to send your lambs into the jungle of life.

A mother is the most impactful mentor a child can ever have. So be careful what you wish for”.

Mary Njoku on mothers having the most impact ob children

 

 

