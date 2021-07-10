Having a curved 4-5 is a flip of a coin.

However, on the other side, health experts warn that this type of 4-5 is more likely to be diagnosed with cancer.



According to Medical News Today, research shows Peyronie’s disease which causes the penis to develop a significant curve shows that the total cancer risk in these men may be increased.

Peyronie’s disease is a disorder of the connective tissue in the 4-5. This disease causes fibrous plaques to grow in the soft tissue.



This scar tissue can cause painful erections and erectile dysfunction whilst also shortening and curving the 4-5.

According to experts, nearly 1 to 23% of men aged between 40 and 70 are affected by the disease.

The condition has been shown to run in families and recently, the genetics involved in the disease has received growing attention.

Interestingly, some of the genes that have a relationship with Peyronie’s disease also appear to be involved in certain types of human cancer.

While the plaques that develop as part of the disease are not contagious or cancerous and the exact causes are still not understood, some cases seem to be linked to an injury to the 4-5 or a series of injuries over time.