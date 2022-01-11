LIFESTYLES
A blood test to predict when-you-will die
A test has been developed that is 83% accurate in determining when you will die.
According to Metro, the research looked at 16 years’ worth of data and during the time of the study, 5,512 of the participants died.
Academics from the Max Planck Institute for Biology of Ageing analysed the blood of 44,168 adults between 18 and 109 years old.
The men and women were all of European descent and involved in other studies.
‘It’s a marker of your current health and physical vulnerability. The test does not predict how long you will live as you have a hand in it yourself.’ researcher Dr Joris Deelan said.
‘If the blood test indicates your physical vulnerability, if it tells you how long you’ll live – and your family see that and you change your lifestyle – you could live twice as long.’
The scientists will now carry out further research in the hope they can develop a blood test that can one-day be used to tailor treatment, including determining if a patient is too frail for surgery, Metro reported.
4 phrases that drive men wild in the bed
Men can be turned on not just with sexy lingerie or skin show. There are some words, phrases, speech styles, which have that effect on men and they do trigger a sensuous response. Once you have mastered these, you will rule over your man for sure. So scroll down to know what those phrases are that will drive your man wild in bed.
1.Don’t stop
Of course it depends on how you say it. The words do not have to be exact but the crux should be the same. You could also say “right there”, “harder”, etc. If you are into dirty talking then use that too. Giving a command during that intimate moment, saying that what he is doing is exactly what you want him to continue with, drives them nuts.
2.You feel oh so good
Feeling incredible, you fit in, this is incredible, feels amazing… These words give men a boost as you are giving them the confidence that they are doing a great job at the one thing they dream about all the time. This is the ultimate compliment for him so go on.
3. I am so turned on by you
This phrase is among the best compliments you can give to a man as you are basically telling him that he has it in him to be able to arouse you. Yes it may be a bit of exaggeration but this in turn turns on your partner too. When you say these words, he will do an even better job just to live up to that expectation and drive you wild in turn.
4. Do whatever you want to me
This one is all about handing him the ropes, giving him the charge and men love that! It often makes them feel more horny and the sex drive can go up to an all time high.
5 natural remedies for smelly armpits
SOME of the scents that become really unpopular during summer are bad armpit smells.
According to health experts, sweat tends to cool the body down, but our body odour is because of bacteria in our sweat.
When the sweat can’t dry up easily, or gets trapped in clothes, especially synthetic materials, we tend to give off a sweaty smell and our armpits tend to get that bad odour.
So apart from applying roll-ons, how can we naturally remedy the smell of our armpits?
Here are the natural ways of remedying smelly armpits:
1.Use coarse salt
Add some rock salt to a bucketfull of lukewarm water. Mix well until it dissolves and then take a shower with it. It has cleansing properties and also eliminates extra sweat.
2.Spray on some apple cider vinegar
Take a cup of apple cider vinegar and mix it with half a half of cup of water. Put this in a spray bottle and use it every night on your underarms before sleeping. Wash it off with lukewarm water in the morning.
3.Use potatoes
Cut thin slices of potato and rub them on your underarms for 30 minutes. Wash with water and your underarm smell will fade away.
4. Use bicarbonate of soda with lemon
This traditional remedy requires one to take two tablespoons of bicarbonate of soda and mix it with one tablespoon lemon juice. Make a paste. Massage the mixture on your underarms for 10 minutes in a circular motion. Wash off with water.
5.Use tomato and lemon juice
Mix tomato juice with lemon juice. Apply the mixture for 10 minutes around your armpits and then wash it off with cold water. This will work wonders in getting rid of sweatiness under your armpits.
5 foods that you can pair with gin
Gin started rising in popularity in Mzansi from 2019 and has since become the second most popular liquor category in the country, overtaking vodka.
Just like wine, this popular drink can reach new heights when served with certain dishes to bring out the best in its taste.
It’s important to note that pairing spirits and food is a little complicated than putting cheese and wine side-by-side. So, you will need to use something that the gin has in it, that’s the golden rule of gin-pairing.
Here are 5 foods that you can pair with Gin:
1. Lamb Curry.
Spicy food and refreshing botanicals go great together.
2. Seafood.
Seafood and Gin go well together because of the flavour prominent component in gin is a delicate briny, almost salty note, reminiscent of seafood and shellfish.
3. Fried foods.
Spicy fried foods need something crisp and cool to refresh the palate and Gin does just that very well.
4. Cheese
Gin and cheese are a match made in heaven when cheese is chosen well with the flavours in the Gin.
5. Dessert
Gin pairs greatly with white, milk or dark chocolate.
