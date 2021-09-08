A big 4-5 won’t stretch out the punani!

Love is one of the most beautiful emotions we can experience in our lifetime. To find a person with whom we can imagine a life together – is not something everyone gets to experience. Plus, the initial phase of relationships is often very beautiful and exciting. Also, when someone is in love with you, they are bound to give out their feelings even without putting them in words.

It is very easy to read such signals and actions that clearly mean a person is in love with you without even them knowing it. Thus, here is a look at the things he subconsciously does when he is in love with you.

He is his true self with you

When the two of you are together, there are no facades or pretenses. Though he might have to wear a thousand different masks to deal with the outside world, with you he is at his absolute natural self. He doesn’t feel the need to be hiding any of his flaws with you.

2.​He loves the way you are

Just like being comfortable with you, he ensures that you feel the same with him. You will never feel as if you are being judged by him. Furthermore, he will never ask you to change because he doesn’t think of you as someone who needs improvement.

3. ​He does not keep secrets

There are no secrets waiting for you to be discovered when it comes to him. He is completely comfortable with you and doesn’t feel the need to hide anything. He trusts you and the bond you share with him reveals everything about him, good and bad.

4. ​His actions do speak louder than his words

He loves you and leaves no stone unturned to make sure that you know it. His words and his behavior always make you feel as if you are the most beautiful person inside out. He doesn’t want or need you to be constantly on your toes just so that he can feel powerful.

5. ​He doesn’t hesitate to share finance matters

Though finance is a very delicate topic and people prefer to keep it to themselves, he never does so. Since he is looking to build a future with you, he will share his financial details, past and present with you because he knows that now it is not just about him.

6. He seeks your advice

He thinks of you as his life partner and knows that you have an equal say in his life. So he will never decide on anything unless he knows that you will be cool with it too. And he will give proper importance to whatever your opinions are about his matters.