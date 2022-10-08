I want to return PDP to power; not to loot – Ayu

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, said he was elected to return the party to power; and not to loot or mismanage party funds.

Ayu also pledged that the National Working Committee (NWC) under his leadership will publish the income and expenditure account in December.

Recall that Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and some party leaders have alleged that Ayu is corrupt and has embezzled some party funds.

PDP National Chairman in a statement by his Special Adviser, Simon Imobo-Tswam, Friday disclosed that he has instructed the Finance Department to maintain an update on the party’s income and expenditure account for presentation to the Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) at the first anniversary of the present NWC in December.

Ayu said the party leadership under his watch is being guided by the principles of transparency and accountability.

The statement read “The PDP was not founded to be in opposition. We founded the party to access power and develop the country. And my historic task is to return the party to power. I won’t be Chairman forever. For now, my preoccupation is to return the Party to power. I did not come to steal. My public service record is there.

“I have been a leader of the National Assembly. I have been a minister many times. As a person, I have many faults, but stealing is not one of them. I am conscious of my place in history, and the NWC that I lead is guided by the twin principles of transparency and accountability.

“You may be reading many things and expecting my reaction. If we don’t always talk, it is because we want to maintain and build cohesion in the party. We don’t want continuous altercations in the PDP Family. Our eyes are on the big picture i.e. winning the 2023 general elections.”

“Therefore, let us not lose focus. Let us keep our eyes glued on the big picture. Everything else is secondary. We took office because there was crisis in the party. And we don’t want to keep moving from crisis to crisis. It’s not good for the party. We can’t be in perpetual crises, especially where the crisis is artificial.

“The NWC met and discussed the issue of Housing Allowance. It was unanimously agreed that no bribe or any form of illegality took place. A statement has since been issued to that effect. The matter has now been laid to rest.”