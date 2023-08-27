9- year -old girl mimicks CNN reporter (VIDEO)

A nine-year-old Ugandan girl has taken the internet by storm by being proactive about her goals.

It seems the girl, Abigail Mulungi wants to be a newsreader and is working to get noticed.

The girl posted a video slaying a news segment of CNN.

The talented girl copied the professional news anchor and did not stutter during the side-by-side reenactment.

The girl took Tiktok by storm last year with her flawless impersonations of local and foreign news anchors.

Some of Abigail Mulungi’s videos have feature DW TV anchors Christine Mhundwa and Melinda Gates

Watch the video below: