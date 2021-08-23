NEWS
9 killed, houses burnt as Southern Kaduna boils again
At least nine people have been killed in a fresh attack at Mado village, Mabushi in Atyap Chiefdom of Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.
Some houses were torched in the attack launched on Saturday night.
Confirming the incident, the Kaduna State Government said the attack resulted in the death of no fewer than nine persons.
Mr Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, said in a statement issued on Sunday that the attack, carried out by unidentified men, also led to the injury of one person.
He said the incident was reported to the Kaduna State government by troops of Operation Safe Haven, who responded to distress calls and mobilized to the area.
According to him, the assailants fled on sighting the troops.
” Nine corpses have been recovered so far, following a search of the village.
“One resident sustained gunshot injuries and is receiving treatment in hospital; two houses were razed in the attack,”he added.
The Commissioner said that the troops had also rescued 12 persons while they were fleeing from the attackers.
He said that the troops were still carrying out search and rescue operations, and would disclose the exact number of casualties at the end of the exercise.
Aruwan said the Acting Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, who received the report with sadness, condemned the recent spate of devastating attacks in the area.
According to him, the acting Governor prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased, and sent condolences to their families.
The Commissioner said that Balarabe, who also wished the injured resident quick recovery, urged security agencies to conduct diligent investigations into the attack.
He said that the troops were working in the area and would update the public on further development.
5 convincing reasons to keep the lights on during sex
A lot of people, maybe including you, hate the idea of having sex with the lights on but we may be able to convince you to keep it on the next time you have sex.
You can see your partner’s expressions
There’s no point in having sex if one party isn’t enjoying it. With the lights on, you’re able to clearly see your partner’s expressions and know what they like and what they want you to do more of. No words needed.
It’s more intimate
Unless of course, the sex is “just sex” for both of you and not being done in a romantic way, keeping the lights on makes things more intimate. You can stare into your partner’s horny eyes and get turned on even more. Eye contact during sex switches things up a notch during sex.
It’s safer
For example, before wearing a condom, you’ll have to check and make sure there are no tears in it. During sex, with the lights on, ladies can also make sure that the guy doesn’t remove it in the middle of the session.
Promotes Body Positivity
For a lot of people, turning on the light during sex is intimidating because they’re not confident about their body type. Turning on the lights means you can both see each other bare; you can see your flaws so clearly and it can be very intimidating the first time. What you should remember is that if this person likes you, they’re not going to see the flaws you see but they’ll appreciate you for being you.
Helps you bond as a couple
Looking at each other whiles having sex creates some kind of intimacy that makes you get goosebumps when you have flashbacks. It’s hard to hide your true feelings and emotions when you’re face to face with someone inside you.
Gunmen kill UK-based Nigerian woman who visited her country for mother’s burial
Gunmen suspected to be bandits have shot dead a UK-based Nigerian woman, who returned to the country for her mother’s burial, along the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.
She was said to have been killed in the presence of her children.
The victim, Bolanle Aworetan Omojuwa was said to have hosted loved ones at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, to celebrate her late mother’s life.
She, however, decided to visit Oyo State after the funeral reception.
Unfortunately, while travelling with her two children on Thursday, she was shot dead in her car by bandits at the Guru Maharaji village, on the Lagos/Ibadan expressway.
Friends and former schoolmates have taken to various platforms to mourn her.
Alumni members of the University of Ado-Ekiti, now Ekiti State University have also taken to their WhatsApp platform to mourn the deceased, who was one of them.
One of them wrote, “They say we never die, we just change form and continue our existence in another realm. If this is true, I’m sadly mourning you with my tears. It would have been joy to our world if we weren’t cut down. Bola Aworetan (CO99, Pol Sci) came home from the UK to bury her mom last week or so, and same last week, little did we know she won’t return to the UK again to continue her life.
“This most adorable pretty woman was shot dead in her car in front of her children at Guru Maharaji this past Thursday; unwilling forcing her to escort her mum to the great unknown. Your death is too gripping for me. I’m bewildered and I don’t know how to mourn you…”
Former First Lady Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi dies at 97
Chief Mrs. Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi, wife of late Nigerian Head of State, Major General J.T.U. Aguiyi-Ironsi, is dead.
The former First Lady died peacefully Monday morning.
She was 97.
Her husband, and the Supreme Commander of the National Military Government, was killed on July 29, 1966.
Following the death of her husband, Chief Mrs. Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi, never re-married.
