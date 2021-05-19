9 crazy things that happen to your body when you have sex

When you’re having sex, you’re unwittingly reaping the benefits of your sexual response cycle.

Even though you’re probably not thinking things like, “Wow, thank you, increased blood flow, for enabling more blood to rush to my vagina, resulting in mind-blowing sensations,” that kind of process is part of what happens during sex to make it feel really good for you. (If sex doesn’t feel good for you, you should read about painful sex to try to understand what’s going on.)

Basically, when you’re turned on or having sex, your body and brain are lighting up like a pinball machine, going through a multitude of physiologic changes to make sex as enjoyable as possible.

This process is known as the sexual response cycle. “It’s this symphony of activity,” Jamil Abdur-Rahman, M.D., board-certified ob/gyn and chairman of obstetrics and gynecology at Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan, Illinois, says

Here are ten crazy things that happen to your body when you have sex:

Your heart rate, breathing, and blood pressure hit the ceiling. Each one peaks in a way it doesn’t at any other point during sex..

2, Happy hormones are released. Sex stimulates the secretion of hormones such as oxytocin, which makes you feel connected to others, and dopamine, which activates the brain’s reward center. The result: You feel satisfied and close to your partner.

3. Blood vessels widen. What do dilated blood vessels do for you? “Your clitoris and vulva become engorged, as do the vessels in the vaginal wall,” says urologist and sexual-health expert Jennifer Berman, MD. “This leads to more secretions and lubrication.” Your face and chest can also get flushed.

4. Sensitivity skyrockets. Your erogenous zones, including the nipples, ears, neck, and genital area, become extra sensitive because of increased blood flow and the release of sensation-enhancing neurotransmitters..

5. Bacteria may build up. During sex, bacteria from the vagina and anus can get into the urethra and multiply, leading to a urinary tract infection. Tip: Pee immediately after the act to flush out bacteria.

6 You burn (some) calories. A study in The New England Journal of Medicine found that a 154-pound person would burn 21 calories during six minutes of sexual activity. So a roll in the sack isn’t as effective as spin class, but a sexy half hour could torch around 100 calories.

7.Your muscles tense. “During orgasm, the pelvic floor muscles involuntarily contract,” says Dr. Berman. Actively tensing and releasing those muscles during sex can help boost engorgement, arousal, and pleasure. Kegels, anyone?

8. You feel relaxed. Your big O may be the ultimate chill pill: Orgasms trigger an increase in prolactin, a calming hormone that reaches its highest levels when we’re asleep.

9. Your heart races. Like any aerobic activity, sex raises your heart rate. It peaks when you orgasm and settles back to its baseline within 10 to 20 minutes, research shows