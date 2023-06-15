Thursday, June 15, 2023
CELEBRITIES

“8years is like 8mins with us” Rotimi Salami celebrates 8th wedding anniversary with promise

Rotimi Salami celebrates 8th wedding anniversary

Nollywood actor Rotimi Salami has made a promise to his wife, Jumoke Salami, as they mark their 8th wedding anniversary in a lovely way.

In a joint Instagram post, Rotimi Salami and his wife shared a video of themselves dancing to celebrate their union of eight years while wishing themselves a happy anniversary.

The actor revealed the eight years spent with his wife were like eight minutes because they had God with them. Rotimi also made an eternity promise of love to his wife.

“HAPPY WEDDING ANNIVERSARY TO US

8years is like 8mins with us..
Just because God is with us.

Love you till eternity my ribs,” Rotimi Salami captioned the video.

His colleagues such as Biola Bayo, Allwel Ademola, Habeeb Alagbe, Sukanmi Omobolanle, Mistura Asunramu and others took to his timeline to celebrate his wedding anniversary.

Biola Bayo wrote, “Happy wedding anniversary, fam. God will continue to satisfy your home with his goodness”

 

