83,000 Boko Haram fighters surrender

The Theater Commander Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Christopher Musa revealed that the number of Boko Haram terrorists who have surrendered with families is about 83,000

The Commander revealed this on Thursday when he paid a courtesy visit on Yobe state Governor, Mai Mala Buni at the Government House, Damaturu.

He said out of the number, 41,000 are children who would have been Boko Haram fighters.

“The terrorists were trying to develop a new set of terrorists, their own children and that would have been very dangerous, because normally for children when they grow up and whatever they see is what they imitate.

“So, if they grow and think killing, they become very dangerous”, he said.

Maj. Gen. Musa commended Gov. Buni for the support rendered to the military in the state in the fight against insurgency.

“We want to assure you that we are here as partners in progress. Whatever it takes for us to have peace, we are determined to achieve that,” he assured.

According to the Theater Commander, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Faruq Yahaya has been very supportive, something which makes their work a lot easier.

Governor Mai Mala Buni commended the army for their resilience in the fight against Boko Haram insurgency.

He assured the support of his administration to all security agencies in the state.

Governor Buni was presented with an award of a “Warrior”.