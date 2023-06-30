8 tips to help you control oily skin

If you have oily skin, chances are you’ve run out of blotting paper to remove that excess oil from your forehead. If it is summer or monsoon, then your skin has definitely gone for a toss and no amounts of oil-free moisturisers help to replenish the skin.

But the largest organ in the body, the skin, is undoubtedly a marker for internal issues. Celebrity nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shared a post on Instagram providing the ultimate guide to managing oily skin.

Skin experts have listed 8 tips to understand how to control oil production on the skin.

“Firstly, reduce the amount of oil in your diet,” recommended the experts

Avoid eating oily or deep-fried foods. Avoid butter, cheese, high-fat dairy products, biscuits, cakes, pastries, chocolates, greasy fast food, and restaurant food.

Deficiency of vitamin B2

The experts suggested that oily skin often indicates a deficiency of vitamin B2 and zinc.

“A deficiency of vitamin B2 (riboflavin) can also lead to oily skin. Therefore, include sources of riboflavin in your diet like spinach, wheat germ and chickpeas, or simply take B complex supplement containing zinc. Zinc has been proven to be helpful for healthy skin. A zinc deficiency can cause acne and oily skin,” she wrote.

Drink plenty of fluids

It’s important to stay hydrated to keep your skin healthy.

“Drinking water will detoxify your body and maintain your fluid balance by controlling sebum production. Drink 8-10 glasses of water a day to improve the appearance of your skin,” as per the expert.

Always remove cosmetics before sleeping

An important step is to never go to sleep with your makeup on.

The expert wrote that sleeping with your makeup on can clog your pores and create a bed for bacteria growth.

“Your skin needs time to breathe, especially when you are aslepp and your body is in repair mode. No matter how tired you are, always cleanse the makeup off your skin before going to sleep. Follow up with a light moisturiser and a glass of water so you can wake up with glowing skin.

Use mud packs

To clear away excess oil always use a mud pack at least once a week. It is an excellent remedy for oily skin.

Lavender spray

“Lavender is very good for oily skin. Spray your facial skin with lavender water twice a day,” added the expert.

Manage body weight

“Lose weight if you are overweight. This itself will control the oiliness of your skin.

Avoid meats

“Avoid non-vegetarian food if you have oily skin. Non-vegetarian food tends to be high in fat content and is also difficult to digest – giving rise to oily skin.

The expert further stated that although there is an association between oily skin and acne, not all people with oily skin develop acne.

“The answer lies in your diet. Eating more fresh vegetables and their juices, passing motions every day and eating 3/4th of capacity will go a long way in cleaning up your skin.

