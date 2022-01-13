BUSINESS
8 elite companies control nearly half of stock market with N11trn
Eight companies listed on the Premium Board of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), otherwise known as elite issuers, account for 49.2 percent of the total equities market capitalization at the end of 2021.
The companies, which also comprise some of the most capitalized stocks in the Exchange, recorded 20.1 percent returns during the year.
The companies are Dangote Cement Plc, MTN Nigeria Communication Plc, Seplat Energy Plc, Lafarge Africa Plc, FBN Holdings Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, Access Bank Plc and United bank for Africa (UBA) Plc.
Specifically, the companies account for N10.961 trillion of the N22.297 trillion equities capitalization, representing 49.2 percent of the equities market size during the period.
According to the NGX, the Premium Board is the listing segment for the elite group of issuers that meet the Nigerian Exchange’s most stringent corporate governance and listing standards.
“The Board is a platform for showcasing companies that are industry leaders in their sectors.
“Premium Board features companies that adhere to international best practices on corporate governance and meet NGX’s highest standards of capitalization and liquidity.
“A Premium Board listing gives a company access to a global pool of investors who are focused on companies managed in conformity with the highest standards in their target markets,” NGX explained
Analysis showed that Dangote Cement, the most capitalized stock in the market, accounted for .. of the Premium Board’s total capitalization at N4.38 trillion, followed by MTN Communication Nigeria Plc, which accounted for .. percent of the total equities capitalization at N4.01 trillion. (8.638 trillion).
Others are Zenith Bank Plc (N789.62bn), FBN Holdings Plc (N409.21bn), Lafarge Africa Plc (N385.78bn), Seplat Energy (N382.49bn), Access Bank (N330.57bn) and UBA (N275.31bn).
Nigerian entrepreneur, Joel Popoola, chosen to improve UK-Africa trade
A Nigerian tech entrepreneur, Joel Popoola, has been selected to head up a task force aiming to improve trading ties between Africa and the United Kingdom.
Popoola, a digital democracy campaigner and creator of the Rate Your Leader app, is to lead a Special Interest Group for Africa established by the UK’s Institute of Directors – one of the world’s oldest and most prestigious business leader groups
Institute of Directors Africa Special Interest Group (IoD Africa SIG) will stimulate business opportunities, increase networking, and grow awareness of British businesses in Africa – and African businesses in Britain.
A launch event of the IoD Africa SIG is to be held in London on 19 May 2022 with all African diplomatic missions – and some heads of state – expected to attend.
Prior to the launch, a series of bi-monthly online roundtables will be held to discuss post-Covid and Brexit business opportunities for UK and African businesses.
The UK government has already negotiated eight free trade agreements with African countries and trading blocs since Brexit, creating tariff and duty-free trade between Britain and 30 African nations – this means significant opportunities for African consumers and companies, not least in the continent’s 24 Anglophone countries.
Britain currently has free trade agreements with Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, the Eastern and Southern African trade bloc (Mauritius, Seychelles and Zimbabwe), Egypt, Ghana, Morocco, Southern African Customs Union (Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia and South Africa), Mozambique, and Tunisia.
Popoola said: “One UK parliamentary report recently noted that UK-Africa trade has ‘flat-lined’ and accounts for just 2.5 per cent of all UK trade. But before Covid-19 the world’s five fastest-growing economies were all African, and regional leaders like South Africa and Nigeria are likely to become superpowers of the global economy as we move towards the second half of this century. More needs to be done on both sides to take advantage of the opportunities on offer.
“As one of the World’s most influential and established business leader forums – with royal endorsement dating back to 1906 – the Institute of Directors is the ideal forum to develop opportunities for UK-based firms who want to establish and grow new businesses in Africa and vice versa.
“As a proud African, and on a personal note, I hope the establishment of this Special Interest Group come to be seen as an important step to a free trade agreement between my nation, Nigeria, and the United Kingdom.”
Oil price hits $85 a barrel — first time in three months
Oil price surpassed $85 a barrel for the first time in three months.
On Wednesday, Brent crude futures, the global benchmark, rose 1.66% to $85.11 a barrel by 19.06 GMT+1, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures increased 2.25 percent to $83.05 a barrel.
The price of Brent crude had crossed the $85 mark on October 15, 2021.
Last week, the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC+, decided to increase oil output by 400,000 barrels per day.
Morgan Stanley, a multinational investment bank, had predicted that Brent crude would climb $90 a barrel in the third quarter of this year.
The bank added that it expects oil prices to “overshoot” to $125 a barrel this year and $150 in 2023.
In the 2022 budget, President Muhammadu Buhari earmarked $62 per barrel as the oil benchmark, up from the $57 per barrel in 2021.
Rising oil prices would translate to an increase in Nigeria’s oil revenue.
However, Nigeria has been ploughing its oil revenue into fuel subsidy shortfall payments, which stripped the country of more than N1 trillion last year.
Stocks rise, Nasdaq gains for third straight day despite red-hot inflation report
U.S. stocks moved slightly higher Wednesday after a key inflation report showed a historic gain but largely matched expectations.
The S&P 500 added roughly 0.28% to 4,726.35, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.23% to 15,188.39 for its third straight positive day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which shuffled between modest gains and losses through the session, finished with a gain of 38.3 points, or 0.11%, at 36,290.32.
The moves come after the December reading for the consumer price index, a gauge of prices across a broad spectrum of goods, showed a gain of 7% year over year. That is the biggest jump since 1982, but was in line with expectations from economists surveyed by Dow Jones. The monthly increase was slightly hotter than expected.
However, interest rates already moved sharply higher in the first week of 2022, sparking a sell-off in tech stocks. That suggests the hot inflation report, and future tightening by the Federal Reserve, may be at least partially priced in to the market.
“We’ve been saying for a while that we didn’t expect the peak in one-year inflation numbers until early 2022 and further supply chain disruptions from the omicron variant strengthen that case. But the more important question right now is the exact timing of when inflation might start to slow, since ultimately that will likely determine how aggressive the Federal Reserve … will be,” LPL Financial asset allocation strategist Barry Gilbert said in a note.
Stocks tied to economic growth were some of the stronger performers, with chemical company Mosaic rising 3.8% and Freeport-McMoRan jumping 5%. Software giant Microsoft and Google-parent Alphabet each added about 1%, while Tesla gained nearly 4%.
On the downside, Biogen shares tumbled 6.7% following news that Medicare will only cover the cost for the company’s Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm for patients with early-stage symptoms who are enrolled in clinical trials. Health care was a weak spot for the market overall, with Merck and Amgen both weighing on the Dow.
Wednesday’s moves continued a bounce-back week for equities, with tech stocks in particular clawing back sharp losses from the first week of the year that were accompanied by a jump in interest rates. Last week’s decline brought parts of the market close to key technical levels closely watched by Wall Street pros.
“The Nasdaq went down and bounced off of the moving 200-day moving average on Monday, and that’s kind of been where this rally sort of began,” said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at the Schwab Center for Financial Research.
Bond yields, which spiked to start 2022, appear to have stabilized, with the 10-year Treasury yield slipping to 1.73% on Wednesday after topping the 1.8% level earlier in the week.
Though CPI is not the Federal Reserve’s primary inflation gauge, policymakers are watching a variety of measures as they embark on the first stages to tightening the most accommodative policy measures in the central bank’s history. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told Senate lawmakers Tuesday that he expects interest rate increases this year along with the end of the monthly bond-buying program in March and a reduction in asset holdings.
Meanwhile, big banks will kick off the fourth-quarter earnings season on Friday. JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo are slated to release quarterly results before the bell.
