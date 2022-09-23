NEWS
70 dead after boat carrying migrants sinks off Syria
Dozens of people have died after a boat carrying migrants and refugees from Lebanon capsized off Syria’s coast, according to the Syrian and Lebanese governments.
On Friday, the Lebanese transport minister said that 71 people had died in Thursday’s disaster.
The Syrian government had previously said that 20 survivors were being treated in Basel hospital in Tartous.
The Syrian transport ministry cited survivors as saying the boat left from Lebanon’s northern Minyeh region on Tuesday with between 120 and 150 people onboard.
Samer Qubrusli, the Syrian director general of ports, said search operations were ongoing on Friday. He had previously said that rough seas and strong winds had made the rescue operation difficult.
The incident is one of the deadliest since a surging number of Lebanese, Syrians, and Palestinians have tried to flee crisis-hit Lebanon by sea to Europe.
NEWS
Again, electricity workers threaten to shut down national grid
The National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), has again threatened to shut down the national grid.
According to the electricity employees, the two-week given to the Federal Government to resolve the crisis had elapsed.
Comrade Dukat Ayuba, the zonal organizing secretary, North West of NUEE, while briefing newsmen in Kaduna on Thursday, explained that while negotiation was still on-going, the shutdown of the national grid was imminent.
According to him, the so-called privatization of the sector was a scam, explaining that nine (9) years after, nothing had changed to improve its activities, especially to the consumers of electricity.
He added, “That was why we kicked against privitazing the distribution sector, because the investors don’t have the capacity and expertise. As committed Nigerians, we advised government against it. But the government was hell bent on doing so.”
He noted that the investors were still operating with obsolete equipment dating back to 35, 40, and 50 years, stating that one would expect that with the coming of the investors, they would replace the obsolete equipment but nothing had been done.
He regretted that the nation still generates 5,000 megawatts of electricity, saying that it is the same 5,000 megawatts that they used to generate, with no benefit from privitazation.
He added that the company now generates megawatts with higher tariffs, bringing hardships to the homes of millions of Nigerians and that is what all Nigerians are experiencing at the moment.
Wisdom Nwachukwu, a member of Central Executive Committe, noted that the federal government now wants to sell the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).
He stated that they were going behind meeting with some stakeholders and that they would not allow that, as they were patriotic Nigerians that want the best for the country.
Ado Gaya, the Vice President, North West, NUEE, while elaborating further, revealed that the 16 months demanded by the electricity workers is their legitimate earnings which involved 55,000 workers.
He explained that nine years after, the workers have not received a dime, regretting that many of the workers had died, while those who were laid off were suffering with their families receiving nothing to help them make a living.
NEWS
Father of one commits suicide in Imo
A middle-aged man identified as Austine (Biggy) has allegedly committed suicide at Umunwalo off CGG road Irete, Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State.
The deceased, who hailed from Awo- Idimili, Orsu LGA, reportedly hanged himself in the early hours of Thursday.
The father of one was said to have died by hanging himself on a ceiling fan in his room.
The gory scene has since thrown the entire neighbourhood, especially the residents around the first bus stop, Umuoyo village into shock and mourning.
A community source, Deacon Dan Opara told DAILY POST that no suicide note was discovered but witnesses said his action might not be unconnected with economic hardship or failed marriage from his wife who reportedly left with his child after dumping him for another man.
Opara said why the deceased took his own life is not known as he was reported to look hale and hearty the last time he was seen by his neighbours before he committed the suicide.
A neighbour who pleaded anonymity said the co-tenant had knocked severally with no response but rather perceived a strange odour suspected to be chemical oozing out from within.
It was gathered that it was at that point that the neighbours forced open the door only for them to find him dead, with foam and blood in his mouth and nostrils. It is unfortunate that the young man decided to commit suicide.
“For some time now he had been behaving like someone who had a mental health problem.”
When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Imo State Police Command, Michael Abattam confirmed the incident, describing it as accurate.
NEWS
UNIBEN’s Salami elected as committee of VCs’ chairman
The Vice-chancellor of the University of Benin, Prof. Lilian Salami, has been elected as the chairman of the Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Federal Universities.
With her appointment, Salami becomes the second female to occupy the position.
According to a communique signed by the office of the Secretary General of the Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities, Salami was unanimously elected.
The communique partly reads, “In a virtual/physical meeting held at its Secretariat in Abuja, the committee of vice-chancellors of Nigeria Federal Universities unanimously elected the Vice-Chancellor of University of Benin, Professor Lilian Imuetinyan Salami as its Chairman.
“The Vice-Chancellor of Bayero University Kano, Professor Sagir Adamu Abbas was elected as the Alternate Chairman.
“Until her election, Professor Salami was the Alternate Chairman to Professor Sulyman A Abdulkareem who will be completing his tenure as the Vice-Chancellor, University of Ilorin on the 15th October 2022.
“By her election, she becomes the second female Vice-Chancellor to head the Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Federal Universities.
“The Secretariat wishes the two members of the Executive Board of the Committee success as they take over the mantle of leadership”.
The committee of Vice chancellors of federal universities is the umbrella organization for vice-chancellors of Nigerian Federal universities.
The committee is a sub-committee of the committee of vice-chancellors of Nigerian universities which is the umbrella body of all universities in Nigeria.
