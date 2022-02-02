LIFESTYLES
7 tips for men to last longer, perform better in bed
It is normal if you are unable to last longer, unlike what you see in movies. You are not alone. First make sure you have a healthy body because extra weight can be one of the reasons and then follow these 7 tips which can help men last longer and perform better in bed.
- Condoms please
We can’t stress enough on how important it is to use condoms. It is not just about unwanted pregnancy and hygiene but also about performance! Premature ejaculation can be due to hypersensitivity. So by using a condom, the sex may last longer as it forms a barrier and dulls down the sensation that leads to delayed ejaculation.
2.Pelvic floor exercises
If your pelvic muscles are strong then so will your ability to have long lasting sex because you tend to ejaculate way sooner if they are weak. There are many workouts on the internet which can help you out.
3. Pause and squeeze
This is one method which can help you out. Here, have sex until you are about to ejaculate and then pull out. Squeeze the tip of your penis for a few seconds to control the urge and then continue with the sex. It is a little difficult but once you master it, you will be comfortable. But do tell your partner why you stopped in the middle before they feel turned off.
4. Slow down your pace
When you thrust quickly, you reach your orgasm in a shorter time. So instead, move at a slower pace and try positions that limit your movement.
5. Masturbation
If you masturbate before sex and not ejaculate, you will last longer. There needs to be a bit of trial and error but you will eventually get it. Stop when you are about to have an orgasm and then have sex. You could try mutual masturbation as well.
6. Viagra
This is generally prescribed to those who have issues keeping an erection. Those who have premature ejaculation can try it but try not to get addicted to it. If the stop and squeeze method does not work, only then take viagra.
7. Position change
Try those sex positions where you cannot penetrate deeply. So this way, stimulation will be less and this will help you last longer as well. Try positions like spooning and try slower movements as well.
How to get rid of flabby arms
GETTING rid of any kind of fat in your body is always a daunting task.
Whether it’s the big stomach or lower body fat, getting rid of that fat requires a great deal of work.
Another area in our bodies where we struggle with weight-loss is our underarms.
According to medical experts, arm fat is just one of those things caused by the onset of ageing.
As you grow older, your metabolic rate decreases and if you aren’t following a physically active lifestyle, the excess fat could get stored in your arms.
According to Famina magazine, low levels of testosterone can trigger the storage of excess fat in the upper arm region. As women get older, the levels of testosterone in their bodies decrease, making it harder for them to lose flabby arms.
So, how can you get rid and manage those flabby arms?
Famina magazine gives us some tips:
1. Keep Count of What You Eat
The first thing to keep in mind while trying to reduce flabby arms is to start watching the number of calories you consume.
2. Never Skip Breakfast
Skipping breakfast can lead to you overindulging in food throughout the day. Instead, eat a proper, wholesome breakfast to start your day on the right note.
3. Lift Some Weights
All you need for this exercise is a standard pair of weights. If you don’t have dumbbells, you can use a bottle of water as a substitute. Hold the weight with both your hands and lift it above your head. Pay close attention to form. Your arms should be straight and if done correctly, this will work your arms.
4. Include Protein
Protein-rich food will help you build more muscle and help boost your metabolism, thus helping you burn more calories. Another reason to include more protein in your diet is that it will help you feel full for a longer time, making it easier to not cave in to hunger pangs between meals.
5 reasons why people lie even when they don’t have to
We all tell lies in some way or the other in our lifetimes. White lies are acceptable as long as they serve a purpose like wriggling out of a situation but, there are times when people lie even when they do not have to. So here are 5 reasons why people lie, without taking sides. Read with an open mind, try to understand the reasons instead of judging the liar.
1.It feels like an inconvenience
For many people, telling the truth can mean giving up control. They may be trying to control a certain situation to influence a decision so that they get the reactions they want. Truth may be a bit inconvenient as per the situation.
2.They fear disappointing others
A person often lies because he/she does not want to disappoint the other. Some people have many expectations from us and they react aggressively if things are not sounding the way they like it. So a person who does not want to get into any sort of argument or have bad blood with the other, tends to lie.
3. Lying is important to them
This is one of the main reasons indeed! If someone is telling lies, it is possible that it is important for them to lie. It may not be important for you, but it may be important to them. They could be overthinkers or people who have the tendency to put unnecessary pressure on themselves.
4. Pathological liars
This is a whole different category when it comes to liars. Some people have this habit of lying at the drop of a hat because they make-believe a lot. It is a kind of a disease which they cannot help. They can lie about the smallest thing like their mug’s colour, what they wore yesterday, silly things that do not need to be lied about.
5. They believe in those lies
When someone is under pressure, the mental state of a person can shake things up. We try to escape into another world in our head to calm down ourselves and start believing in that make-believe picture ourselves. It may be a lie to you, but for them it is not a lie, it is in fact the truth because that is what they believe they did. The stress, their current scenario plays games on their mental health. If you confront them, they will become defensive because their brain is rejecting that stressful truth.
Why masturbating with your partner can be really fun
While some may say that sex is the best thing ever, others may argue that self-gratification a.k.a masturbation is simply heavenly. Pleasuring yourself just the way you want can be immensely satisfying, without having to tell someone about what you like or not.
But if you and your partner are looking to spice up your sex life, then masturbating together can be a great way to amp up the sex.
Here’s why.
- Great communication
Masturbating together is a very good way to show your partner what exactly makes you climax with pleasure. Most of the time, people do not understand what exactly their partner likes. So an upfront show will work well.
2. Comfortableness
By masturbating together, you and your partner will become even more comfortable talking about sex. Talking about what makes you feel good will bridge the gap about sex between you and your partner.
3. Tiredness
Sex requires a lot of physical exertion and if you are not feeling up to it, masturbating can be a great option. It doesn’t require a lot of physical exertion, you only have to feel the pleasure and move your hands.
4. Sex, sex and more sex!
Masturbation is hot. And steamy. It will initiate feelings of sex that will make the whole experience a whole lot fun. The sexual feelings will arise and you may feel even hornier when masturbating. If you think sex is a lot of work, masturbating can make it seem that you are indeed ready to plunge into sex more than you thought.
