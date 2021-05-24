LIFESTYLES
7 things women want in bed
- TAKING CHARGE IS NOT BAD
Oh, there will be some women who feel that you are pushy. If you are making out with a woman, and she starts to push back, ask nicely if things are moving too fast.
If she says yes, say something like “I’m sorry – you just look so fucking delicious. I’ll go slower.” Otherwise, skillfully move forward.
If you start kissing a woman, and she responds well, and before long, you’re both on the floor with her skirt pushed up, and you on top of her, it’s not the time to roll onto your back and start awkwardly stroking the top of her head.
Seriously, grow a goddamn pair. YOU’RE the man. Act like one.
2. PLEASE LEARN TO RESPECT THE CLIT
It’s different for every woman, so ask what she likes. Do not, I repeat, do not just wiggle your fingers around her pussy like you’re trying to tickle her.
Do not drum your fingertips against her vulva like you are impatiently waiting at the Sears Tire Center for your receipt. Do not push the clit like it is a doorbell at some house that you need to get inside of.
Start by using all four fingers with firm yet gentle pressure against the outside of her pussy. Do not charge in with a single finger and start jabbing at things.
And if you really don’t know what to do, ask her. Just ask. “How do you like it?”.
It’s a simple question, and most women will answer straight out. If she’s being all coy, ask “Do you like pressure? Is it sensitive?” The clitoris is a varied item, indeed.
Treat each one as though you have never encountered one before. Forget everything that your last partner liked.
3. MOST WOMEN LIKE TO BE FUCKED, AND FUCKED WELL
Yes, there are women out there who want to “make love” every time – sweet, gentle, rocking love with lots of eye contact and loving kisses.
Those women are not the majority.
The majority like to be pounded. The majority like to have their hair pulled. The majority like a good, solid jackhammering.
When a woman is bucking wildly against you, it’s not because she wants you to pull back and slowly swirl your cock around her vagina like you’re mixing a cake batter up there.
It’s because she wants you to hold down her arms, or grab her hips, or push her legs above her head, and fuck her harder.
Don’t be too afraid of what this means as far as gender equality goes – I am a raging feminist bitch, but I still want to be penetrated like you are planning on fucking my throat from the inside out.
4. A LITTLE ROUGHNESS IS NICE
Do not pretend that you had no idea that some women like their hair pulled. Do not act shocked if she wants you to spank her (“Really? Spanking? Won’t it hurt?” – yes, it does. That’s the fucking point).
We know you’ve read Stuff and Maxim, and that’s all those laddie mags talk about in their “How to Please Her” sections. Start with light, full handed smacks to the area of her ass that she sits on.
Judge her response and continue on from there.
You don’t have to bend her over one knee and tell her she’s a naughty girl and that Daddy’s going to punish her; save that for the fifth date.
Women are less delicate than you think, so don’t worry about breaking her hip.
If you’re not strong enough to leave a mark, do something about it. Get to the gym and lift skinny boy.
5. IT’S OK FOR YOU TO MAKE NOISE
Otherwise, we feel like we are fucking a ninja. Unless you actually are a ninja, and have sneaked into our rooms with vibrating nanuchaku and zippered black pajamas, please, please make some noise.
If you’re banging a woman, and she’s crying out and saying your name and moaning, and you can’t even manage a grunt, she’s going to feel like an idiot.
You don’t have to make the sounds she is making, but do SOMETHING. You know how when you are watching porn, and the girl does something great to the guy and the guy kind of goes “Ah!”, half grunt, half yell?
That’s HOT. Do that. Whisper our name (assuming you know it) gruffly. Groan against her neck when you’re in missionary position.
You don’t have to grunt like a mountain gorilla, but if you are totally mute, she’s going to get worried.
6. MOST WOMEN LIKE DIRTY TALK, IN ADDITION TO THE GRUNTING.
If you’d like to get some dirty talk going, ask her if she likes the way you fuck her. If she responds well, continue with something like, “I love fucking you. God, you look so fucking hot.”
Is she still moaning in response? “Your tits are so beautiful.” Does that work? If she doesn’t respond well to the term “tits”, you might have to stop there.
If she keep moaning or responding, pass Go and collect $200. Try the following:
- “Oh, god. Your pussy is SO tight.”
- “You’re so wet – are you wet because you like the feel of my cock ramming you?”
- “I think I’m going to come inside you. I’m going to fill up your little cunt.” (It doesn’t matter that you’re wearing a condom; we LOVE hearing this.)
If all of those work, you can then progress to things like “sexy little bitch” and “dirty whore”. Tread carefully, but please, tread.
Do not tiptoe. Do not sit down. Charge.
7. YOU’RE NOT OBLIGATED TO EAT A WOMAN OUT.
In return, she’s not obligated to choke on your dick. Don’t skip one and expect the other.
If you do eat a woman out, the only comment you should make about her pussy is how nice it is.
The length of her labia minora, the color of her interior, her waxing job or full bush – you are not John Madden. No time for color commentary.
7. DO NOT BITCH ABOUT CONDOMS
Oh, we hate them. Trust us. They hurt us more than they hurt you. But we don’t want to be preggers, and you don’t want to catch anything, right?
Don’t whine about condom sex.
Do not explain that you can’t come with one on. LEARN to come with one on, or if not, help us figure out what to do with you once we’re satisfied and it’s time for you to let loose your load.
8. WE REALLY LIKE IT WHEN YOU COME
It’s called a money shot for a reason. Watching semen shoot out of you is one of the most gratifying things EVER.
However, do not assume that she wants you to jack it off onto her face.
She might, but don’t assume. Seeing and/or feeling you come is rewarding for us, so there’s no need to deprive us of it, but please do consult us before unleashing.
“I think I’m going to come – how do you like it?” is a fair question that shouldn’t rob you of your testicles.
In recent memory, I’ve been fucked by a very aggressive, manly guy, and I’ve been… well, fucked is the wrong term here. I’ve been penetrated by a total and utter wuss.
Who am I going to run back to when I’m ready for my fill? Manly McHardon, that’s who.
*New point of clarification – some people have brought up some really great issues in response to this post, so let me say this: I don’t mean to imply that all women like to be treated like whores.
I do mean to say that most women I know have told me that they like sex rougher than most men give it to them. Rough does NOT equal chains and bondage. And this applies to the bedroom only, and does not mean that she wants you to choose her dinner for her, or treat her like less of a person.
**Some women have said that they don’t like it rough and what the hell am I thinking? Well, girls, you’re in the minority. HOWEVER, all women need to remember that, in addition to be straight forward about your sexual desires, you need to be straight forward about your sexual limits.
Don’t be afraid to ask for more, but when something feels wrong, say so. Don’t ever do something you don’t want to do in silence and then blame the guy. Silence is dangerous.
LIFESTYLES
Small 4-5 is lethal!
They say dynamite comes in small packages and the greatest fire is often started by the smallest of sparks.
While a lot is often said about size and especially small things, we often forget how potent they can become.
Take the 4-5 as an example, one often assumes bigger is better but different strokes apply for different folks.
Many sex experts agree the smallest of 4-5s can cause a lot of sexual damage.
According to the latest research, men with shorter 4-5s experience erections that increase penis size by 86%.
For longer 4-5s, the growth is around 47%.
Furthermore, the term small is relative when it comes to the 4-5.
According to the Boston Medical Group, a small 4-5 is more of a mindset than an actuality.
A large cool drink at a McDonald’s in France is tiny compared to a large one in the US, for example, where the size is usually considered medium.
So, these are the things to take into consideration before applying terms such as small and large to your body parts.
According to sex experts, many women opt for the normal sized 4-5 which is 6-9cm long.
Men with a “normal” or small sized 4-5 tend to become more sexually creative and tend to provide the best orgasms.
So, small is the new big right?
LIFESTYLES
Ideal sex spot in your house!
You’ve heard it before: If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen. But when it comes to your sex life, heading into the kitchen—or the living room, or even going for bathroom sex—can stoke the sexual fire.
“It’s easy to fall into a rut: ‘Your side of the bed or mine?'” says Emily Morse, author of Hot Sex and star of Bravo’s Miss Advised. Simply getting out of the bedroom can make things more exciting.
Use this room-by-room guide to turn your home sweet home into a sexy love shack.
Living Room
You’ve likely christened your couch already, but have you involved a throw pillow? Smushing one under your lower back angles your pelvis up, making for increased clitoral stimulation when he enters you missionary-style, says Morse. Likewise, ottomans don’t get as much action as they deserve. If he sits on the footstool, you can straddle him while still having both feet on the ground, which results in easier, more powerful thrusting.
Another option is to amp up the exhibition factor, without becoming those neighbors (you know, the ones who always “forget” to draw the curtains). Simply get closer to the window and open the blinds just a touch. “The UPS man has seen everything—trust me,” says sex educator Tristan Taormino, editor of The Ultimate Guide to Kink. But if you want to be able to say package to the delivery guy without turning tomato, shut the blinds and click on some porn-on-demand. As foreplay, make a picnic dinner and eat on the floor, suggests Ian Kerner, a sex counselor and author of She Comes First.
Bathroom
Regular old shower sex: Been there, done that. Heighten under-the-water nooky by adding lube (silicone versions are water-friendly) or a toy, like a waterproof vibrator, spongy knee pads, or Sex in the Shower’s suction-on handles, footrests, and even handcuffs (if you’re a very dirty girl). Just think: There’s no other room where you can customize the handle heights and footrests to your exact specifications—or keep moving them around for variety—so experiment! Or let him bathe you in the tub with a vibrating sponge (yes, they make those too). When you’re ready to return to dry land, get in some mirror time. “Lean over the counter with him standing behind you, and both of you can watch,” says Morse.
Stairs
They’re a hot spot for more than standard missionary quickies. Exhibit A: standing doggie-style. Bend over a few steps up from him so your parts are aligned and he can enter you without having to crouch—a position that allows for deep penetration and lends an animal quality to your session (the other reason they call it doggie-style). Or consider this: “Stairs can help women who don’t have enough leg strength for reverse cowgirl,” says Morse.
Have him recline on a step while you straddle him with your back to him. Use the ledge below for leg leverage so you can remain steady while thrusting. There’s lots of potential here for G-spot stimulation, and you can get even more bang for your bucking by having him reach around you for some manual action as well. (You’re doing most of the work, after all!)
Kitchen
Who says sex isn’t a special occasion? Dig out the leaf you use at Thanksgiving to make the dining-room table larger and sturdier. Sitting on the edge with your legs wrapped tight around him as he stands in front of you allows for maximum skin contact and kissing, which makes this maneuver a delicious combo of racy and sweet. You can also lie back, put your feet on his shoulders, and lift your bum up to meet his thrusts, which allows for particularly deep penetration. Kerner recommends adding a little flavor with food, but skip cliched (and messy) chocolate sauce and whipped cream in favor of Red Hots. Roll a few around in your mouth before oral sex; capsaicin, the ingredient that gives spicy food its kick, stimulates arousal. Morse is a candy girl, too, and suggests stringing candy necklaces around your necks or limbs and nibbling at them, or dousing yourself in Pixy Stix flavored sugar and having your lover lick it off.
Garage
WH asked five sexologists how to get it on in the garage, and they all had the same answer: Realize his teenage dream and have sex in your car. Since you’re not actually on the road, you can both get into the driver’s seat. Slide it back as far as it goes, then straddle him while he grabs the steering wheel to help turbocharge his thrusts. Taormino suggests getting more adult with a little role playing: “What the garage brings to mind for me is a mechanic-and-rich-housewife scenario,” she says. “Coveralls, a little bit of grease.”
Or, if you’ve been searching for a spot to hang a sex swing (because. . .who hasn’t?), look no further. Yes, it’s a little Samantha Jones, but it’s ideal for sampling more-challenging positions without pulling a muscle. “The garage could be a great place to set up something you wouldn’t want to have in your bedroom,” says Kerner. He also recommends Liberator furniture, angled or curved foam pieces that are designed to help you try different positions and are easy to stow in the one part of the house that’s not on the official tour.
Master the Bedroom
If you absolutely must stay close to your duvet cover, keep things fresh with these tricks.
Don’t lie down.
Try “flying doggie-style,” in which you kneel on all fours on the bed while he stands behind you.
Read a bedtime story.
Violet Blue and Rachel Kramer Bussel have several riveting erotica collections.
Get organized.
Create a “yes, no, maybe” list together and circle whether you definitely like, definitely don’t like, or are willing to consider certain acts.
Redecorate.
Take down the family photos. “You don’t need pictures of kids or your parents in the bedroom,” says sex counselor Ian Kerner. “Put up a sexy photo of the two of you.”
LIFESTYLES
5 places where you need to have sex at some point in your life
Expanding your sexual experiences by having sex outside the bedroom can bring you closer to your partner, teach you about what turns you on, and help you feel sexually empowered.
Here, 11 places you should put on your sex bucket list.
Your Backyard
Morse says getting busy in your backyard is a great way to get all the benefits of having sex outdoors and away from home—without having to worry that you’ll get caught. Plus, you can always pitch a tent so your guy can, um, pitch a tent in private.
On the Couch
Maybe you’ve covered this base already, but did you know that the living room staple could actually help you orgasm? Morse says that stacking up the cushions under your lower back makes it more likely that you’ll reach an orgasm. Or you could lean over the side for an awesome twist on the usual doggy style.
At a Hotel
“Hotel sexis amazing because there isn’t any clean up. You can just check in and it can be all about sex,” says Morse. She suggests getting out of your comfort zone by doing some role-playing (you’re now officially two hot strangers on vacation). If you’re looking for something a little wilder, Morse also says that sex on a private hotel balcony is super hot—you know, if it’s actually private. “No one knows you, it’s dark, you can look over the city, and you’re still close to your room.”
In Front of a Mirror
Consider this the easiest sex tweak ever. One readerwas a huge turn on for her because she could see how into it she and her partner were.
In the Car
Erotic novelist Sabrina Lacey told WH that cars are one of her favorite public places to have sex. She recommends pulling off to the side of a not-so-busy road, pushing back the seats (or hopping into the backseat) and steaming up those windows. Another option: Both of you can get in the driver’s seat, slide it back, and straddle him while he grabs the steering wheel for extra leverage. Anyone else just get a flashback of Kate and Leo in Titanic? (Just watch out for these car sex mishaps.)
Trending
-
NEWS1 week ago
#EndSARS protesters’ lawyer joins Baba Ijesha’s defence team
-
Jobs6 years ago
Job vacancies at Sokoto State University
-
Odd News3 months ago
Priest rapes lesbian!
-
Odd News3 months ago
Cows hit the gym!
-
LIFESTYLES5 days ago
4 types of penis and which one women like the most!
-
LIFESTYLES2 days ago
Ideal sex spot in your house!
-
LIFESTYLES4 days ago
5 things women care about more than men’s size of penis
-
LIFESTYLES13 hours ago
Small 4-5 is lethal!