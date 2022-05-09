7 things that can happen when you stop having sex

Having sex becomes a part of your regular lives and people often measure their relationship with how much satisfying sex they have on a daily or weekly basis.

Incase you have stopped having sex then they you must know of these 7 things that can happen to you.

1.It may lead to anxiety

Sex is often suggested for those in stress all the time. If you suddenly stop having sex, you may get more anxious as sex is said to help in reducing the hormones that release stress. Active sex lives often make people feel happier and healthier.

2. You burn less calories

Sex is a healthy and good form of exercise and many people lose 5 calories a minute during sex. It is said to be equivalent to brisk walks. Once you stop having sex, your body slows down and then you have to find another way to work out.

3. You become more forgetful

Regular sex helps improve your memory as per some studies and theories so it is possible that you forget more once you stop having sex.

4. Changes in relationship

When you have sex atleast once a week, you as a couple are happiest and it helps you bond, build trust and makes you both more understanding. Without sex, relationships often fall apart. Frustration level increases and you feel irritated.

5. Sleep deprivation

If you stop having sex, you tend to miss out on the hormones like oxytocin and prolactin which helps you with the requires restful sleep.

6. The aches and pains

Not many realise that suddenly putting a stopper on the sex can be the reasons behind your aggravated pains and aches. Orgasms help release endorphins and they help ease leg, head and back pains. No sex can also lead to incrfeases menstrual cramps and arthritis pain.

7. Lowers the sex drive

No sex will eventually lead to shrinking, drying of the vagina without regular sex. For men, it can cause Erectile Dysfunctioning too. So if you feel you can pick up where you started with the sex, then it would be a mistake.