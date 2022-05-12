7 spicy sex moves men crave in the Bedroom

If you’re just in the slightest curious about what your man may crave in the bedroom, it is highly recommend you initiate a sex talk since great sex is equal to great communication.

However, if you also just want to do your research first (you know, to figure out what you want to talk about before talking about it), we’ve got your back.

Here are 7 impotant things men crave for in the bedroom as per relationship and sex experts:

1.He wants you to show him how you like it.

Men are very much visual learners. Show him, literally with your hands, how you like it. “Don’t be afraid to move his hands, position your body, and use verbal and nonverbal communication to ensure a good time for you both,” says Vanessa Geffrard, sexpert for Lovers adult wellness brand and retailer. (Sexy role play tip: Lay on the bed and touch yourself while you order him to look but not touch. A sexy, easy way to show and tell).

2. He wants to take it out of the bedroom

“Men love variety. Keep it exciting by exploring new places to play, such as the kitchen table, laundry room, in the car, or even outside,” says Jacqueline Misla, sex expert and COO of Curious Fox, a community for the polyamory-curious. “Having sex in new areas can also lead to more fun and creative opportunities to roleplay.”

3. He wants you to make eye contact with him

Yup, sometimes it’s all about that ~emotional~ connection. “Men want to see how their partner is feeling and reacting to what they’re doing,” says relationship expert Chloe Ballatore. “The more women can lose themselves in the moment and enjoy what their man is doing to them, for them, the better.”

4. He wants you to be loud if you feel like it

“If you’re a screamer, scream. Don’t hold back your moans, groans, screams, and growls of pleasure,” says Shamyra. “Men love to hear this—it’s erotic and really turns them on.” Not to mention, it’s liberating for you too. Don’t hold back if you’re really feeling it in the moment; It’s just like communicating, only way sexier.

5. He wants you to actively participate

“Many men like to have sex with women who actively participate,” says Shamyra. Actively participating just means meeting his thrusts with your own thrusts, grinding your hips, and flexing your PC muscles (the muscles that stretch from your pubic bone to the tail bone. These are all things you can do from whatever position you’re currently in.

You can also use your hands to squeeze your guy’s arms and and pull his body closer to yours, or use your lips to explore more of his bod—all these moves will let him know you’re loving the action.

6. He wants different positions

If you’re a couple who does it missionary on the bed a few nights a week, it could be possible that both you and your partner are craving something different every now and then. After all, part of the reason something like hotel sex is so damn appealing is because humans crave novelty. No one is suggesting you go out of your comfort zone just to please some dude, but hey, if the idea occurs to you that it might be hot to have him spin you around and bone you from behind against your kitchen counter…well…then…do that.

7. He craves more! Laughter!

Humor takes the pressure off of, well, pretty much everything. Same thing applies to sex. “I’ve spent years in encounters and relationships where everything in the bedroom is so serious. It’s like when we toss aside our clothes, our senses of humor get thrown out as well,” says Bryan T., 28. “Having a good laugh can improve intimacy and relieve some of the pressure I feel to perform. This makes it easier to be spontaneous and let loose,” he says.