LIFESTYLES
7 signs your wife is cheating on you
Infidelity is the worst crime one could commit in a relationship. When it comes to light, infidelity completely sabotages the relationship and hurts the other partner greatly. It affects their confidence and self-worth greatly and might even push them into depression.
Thus, in order to be on the safer side, it is always good to know the signs that indicate cheating.
This way, you can mentally and emotionally prepare yourself for the worst. Here is a look at 7 signs your wife is cheating on you.
- She doesn’t do the little things anymore
The little things are the healthiest part of any relationship. Making each other tea in the morning, kissing goodbye before work, giving compliments, and showing appreciation are key to a long-lasting and happy relationship. When your wife has stopped doing the little things she used to do, it might be a sign of her cheating. In addition, even if she is not cheating, it’s a sign she is unhappy in the relationship.
2. Increased request for privacy
If your wife is being more and more secretive with her gadgets like mobile or laptop, she is likely to be cheating. Signs of female infidelity include leaving the room when taking a phone call, being overly possessive of her phone, and frequently deleting history on her phone, laptop, or tablet. If your partner is not open with her devices the way that she used to be, it may be because she is hiding something from you.
3. You spend less time together
Spending time together as a couple is what helps you form a bond. Whether you are headed out for date night or spending time with a group of mutual friends, spending time with each other is important. If you are spending significantly less time together than you used to, it is a sign she is cheating. At the very least, this is one of the prominent signs of infidelity in a woman, which shows she is no longer interested in you and maybe chasing after someone else.
4. She suddenly spends a lot of time at work
When your wife starts staying late at the office, it’s either a sign she is extremely committed to her job or that she is extremely committed to someone else. The problem is bigger if her work seems to be taking her away for the weekends or overnight for work activities when it never did before.
5. She has new friends
Building new contacts and social circles do not imply your wife is cheating on you. But her behavior about them does carry signs your wife is cheating on you. For example, she is spending time with new friends but doesn’t want to introduce you to them. This is definitely one of the warning signs of a cheating partner.
6. She has changed her appearance
If your significant other suddenly starts exercising and eating healthier, that could be a sign that they are trying to appear more attractive to someone. Especially if your significant other looks the same around you, but significantly better for work or certain social events.
7. She is not interested in sex anymore
When it comes to female infidelity signs, not wanting to have sex is a big one. When your wife starts showing a lack of interest or enthusiasm in your sex life there is a chance she may be creating a bond elsewhere.
‘The more you have sex the better
DO you have a high sexual appetite and think there might be something completely wrong with you?
Gomie Seabi and Mungisi Mpela, who are sex experts said having a high sex drive was not wrong at all.
“All you need is a partner that will love you and be supportive. Also if you know you have a high sex drive, make sure you get someone you are compatible with sexually when looking for a partner,” she said.
Mlungisi said finding a partner you are sexually compatible with was difficult.
“As much as we are looking for people that we are compatible with in terms of character, career and goals, I think the most difficult part is finding a sexually compatible partner.
“This is where most of the problems in relationships start, because if you are not sexually compatible, it creates loopholes for cheating.”
He said the biggest takeaway from this week’s episode is that sex was fun and there was nothing to be ashamed of if you enjoyed it.
“It’s better when you find a partner who enjoys sex as much as you do. You explore together and find ways to even make it more exciting and it doesn’t matter how many times you do it,” he said.
What do women want during sex!
IT HAS often been said that women are uncertain when it comes to what they want.
Their indecisiveness has often been ridiculed by their male counterparts but according to recent trends and times, women have made it crystal clear what it is they want.
From their careers, to their wardrobes and day to day decisions, women have staked their claims and this can also be seen in their sex lives.
According to the popular men’s magazine Men’s-Journal, women want specific things during sex.
According to the publication, these are some of the things women want during sex:
1. Dirty talk
According to sexologist Dr Gilda, women want to feel wanted. They want to know they are turning you on, and how. They want to feel hot, desired, appreciated and honoured in the bedroom.
2. Clitoral Stimulation
Some women like to be fingered in their bums or vagina at the same time. According to sex experts, one can try strong sucking, teasing with their tongue, or using your nose and forehead for pressure on the clitoral area.
3. Pleasure Her First
Women have the ability to climax multiple times. And that means that your job as her partner is to make sure that women have more of those orgasms. Many people don’t realise that 70% of women need clitoral stimulation to orgasm.
4. Make Her Feel Beautiful
According to relationship expert Wendy Newman, women who are often told by their partner that their beautiful tend to have a greater self-esteem and greater sexual performance.
5. Be Spontaneous
According to lingerie expert Amy Grey, women like surprises, especially the sexy kind. Surprising your girlfriend or wife with something that shows you care about her while also showing how sexy you think she is can win you major points.
Verbal things men want you to do more in bed
There are many things people like their partners to do in bed but are too embarrassed and hesitant to discuss them with each other. This often results in sexual dissatisfaction, which could result in low self-esteem, sense of self, body image issues, and the feeling of worthlessness.
Thus, it is important to be open about our desires and talk about them with our partners. It also helps to get clarity for the both of you as you are aware of what the other person likes in bed.
Here is a look at verbal things men want you to do more in bed.
1. Tease them before the act
A little bit of sexting goes a long way. Teasing can definitely increase sex drive and make the two of you all charged up even before having sex. Even something as simple as telling them that you were thinking about them can arouse them!
2. Tell them about your fantasies They want to hear all about your fantasies, no matter how dark or crazy they are. Things you haven’t done before but are willing to try out with them.
3. Ask them about their fantasies
Guys do deserve to feel like their interests in bed matter, so go ahead and ask him. You might find out that he has a lot of interests that match yours.
4. Tell them what makes them so attractive
Don’t make them feel starved when it comes to compliments. Go ahead and tell them what you like about their body or something you particularly like about their nature and personality.
5. Gently tell him what you want
Men aren’t mind readers, so tell them about what you want. Thus, tell your man what feels good and what you want during sex. This will turn the both of you on and get the two of you to achieve an orgasm.
6. After it ends, tell him it was awesome
Guys love feeling appreciated. So when the act is over, and if you had a good experience, do tell them about it. Praise them for their moves, and they will love you forever!
