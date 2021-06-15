LIFESTYLES
7 lies men often tell you about sex!
Sex is the only time when everybody just lets go of all their inhibitions. This is also probably the only time when couples speak the truth about their life and everything else.
Everybody seems to have followed this rule, but there is also one more rule and that is telling the truth about sex. What you like on bed, what are your fantasies, what you dislike and what are you scared of- just about everything needs to be discussed and told.
However, did you know that most men lie about sex? Some of these lies can be harmless, but there are some that are not. All of us may have lied about sex at one point or the other.
Are you not curious to know what those lies must be? Well, here we are to tell you sex lies that we think every man tells or must have told. We don’t mean to say that men lie more than women do. What we men to say is that men lie about totally different things.
We have listed down these sex lies for you to be able to find out. Also let us give you a disclaimer that not every man does this. Only you can spot difference between lies and truth.
1. You are so good at giving me a blow job
You might be really good at giving a blow job. You might have mastered the technique of doing it right. But sorry to break it to you ladies that your man might be lying about you being good. Or let us just say that it may be good but not the best even though he says it that way.
It hardly happens when a woman is able to leave a lasting impression on man for blow jobs. Everything else is just okay-ish for the man and that is the truth.
So if your man tells you how good you are at blow job, just smile. This is a harmless lie and we think it is okay. There is absolutely nothing that you need to feel bad about this. It is only humanely for a woman to not excel in giving a blow job.
2. Condoms do not let me finish
This is a lie. He can very well finish without a condom. If your man tells you this, it is just because he wants to have sex with you without any protection. Now do you really want to take that chance? You should be able to now spot this lie easily. It is a modern world truth that even with condoms on, men have ejaculated. Having unprotected sex might be one his fantasies which you shouldn’t fulfill unless you are ready to take that kind of risk.
3. I believe in using protection all the time
Now this one just makes us laugh. Men who say that they use condoms all the time are the one who actually don’t; because the genuine ones do not have to say it out loud. So do not fall for this. He is either saying it to hide his unprotected ways or just to get you to sleep with him. You can also assume that he might have used this dialogue with several other girls in the past.
4. It’s been ages since I self-satisfied
Now seriously, should we believe this one? You can bet every single penny you have that every man self satisfies several times a week. If he says he doesn’t that is an absolute lie unless the man comes across somebody who is least interested in sex or sexual pleasures. Masturbation is something that men can’t do without. Why do you think he has so much porn stacked up on his computer and his phone
5. I love the way you taste
We are sure that he likes getting intimate and going down on you. But no, he doesn’t like your taste. Women obviously do not come with flavored taste down there. It is any strawberry or chocolate sauce down there. It is one of the most natural forms of human liquids. The act of oral sex is definitely enjoyable for several men; however the taste of your fluids does not excite or turn on men. If he has told you he loves your taste, he is just being nice to you. Appreciate that and just smile whenever he says this.
6. You won’t believe how big my penis is
Men who talk about their penis sizes should never be trusted, because this shouldn’t even be a part of your conversation in the first place And if he has boasted of his so called big penis, you now know it is a lie, He is just hiding his insecurities behind that silly lie or just trying his bed to take you home with him.
7. This has never happened to me before
Now men use this as an escape route from something embarrassing on bed. If he says this after a failed erection or bad move on bed, you know he isn’t being truthful about this being the first time. You will know that he does this all the time. This particular thing (whatever it may be) has certainly happened before and it is as embarrassing as it could be.
These are some of the most common sex lies that most men tell. The enxt time your man uses any of these, you will know wether he means it or is lying.
LIFESTYLES
6 things you must avoid during foreplay!
Has your sexual life fallen out of chemistry? Well, there is absolutely nothing to worry. There is a lot that you can do to bring the spice back to your sex life. One of the most common mistakes that most people make on bed is that after a point of time they avoid foreplay.
On the contrary foreplay is the most essential part of sex. Foreplay is one thing that stimulates women the most and it heats up the mood. Since foreplay is so important, there are some things that you must absolutely avoid during foreplay. These things are a real mood killer.
And if you are looking forward to a good and steamy session of love making, these are some things that you must not do during foreplay.
1. Doing it like you are doing your partner a favor:
Foreplay should be done only because you want to and you enjoy it. Women will come to know easily if you are doing only for her pleasure or if you are doing it because you too are equally enjoying it. Also don’t do foreplay expecting appreciation or a good certificate stating that you are good at it. Doing foreplay with these thoughts will only ruin the whole process. So please do it like you mean it
2. Foreplay should not last too long and should not be restricted to just one spot:
Foreplay ideally should involve a lot of kissing; kissing on the neck, the back and also the ears. Do not rush into anything, but at the same time also do not take too long for one act. For instance, do not kiss your woman’s necl and just stick on to that for three to four minutes. Move on from one spot to the other smoothly, only then foreplay will go the way it is supposed to.
3. Skipping foreplay:
The whole purpose of this article is to tell you how important and essential foreplay is. Never skip foreplay, especially when you have a lot of time on your hands. Women will not appreciate you directly going down on her or doing intercourse. A little warm up before going all the way will make your steamy sessions steamier. Foreplay does matter and she is sure to thank you post-sex.
4. Maintaining a total silence during foreplay is a big no-no:
Do not be completely silent like a monk during foreplay. The power of talking certainly cannot be underestimated. It doesn’t matter if those are small moans, calling out names or anything else. Just ensure that there are some noises during foreplay. This will turn on your partner to a level that you may have never imagined. Moans and groans add on to the spice and thus do not maintain an absolute silence.
5. Never ignore certain parts of the body:
It is not always about a dick or a vagina. And foreplay is done just to explore those other parts. Understand your partner’s weak spots and ensure that you kiss that area a lot. A woman’s breasts, a man’s neck and back, hands and ears are all sensitive areas. So during foreplay, fondle these parts, kiss it and also if needed use your tongue.
6. Using too much of hands:
Using too much of hands does work for some. However we suggest that take it slow and smooth. Explore her body first, kiss her slowly everywhere and then make use of hands. Foreplay should ideally be slow and subtle. No form of aggression is appreciated.
LIFESTYLES
Top 5 sex festivals in the world!
JUST like money makes the world go round, so does having sex.
While a lot has been said about the benefits of having regular sex, we often forget that having sex should be fun and must be treated as a special event.
Speaking of events, there are global sex promoters who have heeded the call and have made sex an actual event.
According to event magazine Scoop-Whoop, there are 10 big sex festivals in the world.
Let’s take a look at the top five sex festivals and events in the world:
1. Kinky Copenhagen (Denmark)
A festival with a focus on kink, you’ll find all manner of non-conformity here. There’s more latex than you can handle, and whips cracking in every corner.
2. Sexpo (South Africa and Australia)
This blast of a fest features performers from all aspects of adult entertainment, including burlesque, male and female exotic dancing and pornography. It also involves a focus on broadening the world’s sexual horizons.
3. Kutemajrvi Sex Festival (Finland)
Taking place in a beautiful little village, this festival features lectures on sex, a sex toy expo, strip shows, exotic dancers and the Aphrodite competition, a nude beauty pageant.
4. Love Parade (Berlin, Germany)
Technically, this is the largest techno festival in the world. But for all intents and purposes, it’s a sex festival.
5. Erotica (London)
Arguably the biggest sex festival in the whole world, this trade show has areas like an erotic jewellery boutique. 50 to 100 000 people show up every year, including celebrities.
LIFESTYLES
Why you should consider punani steaming
Winter is upon us and despite the Covid-19 pandemic, many people grew up steaming to prevent colds and flu.
Traditionally, we also steamed to get rid of bad luck and spirits. The point is, steaming was and continues to be a part of our lifestyle. But have you ever considered steaming your punani?
If you had to think about it, think no more because according to Healthline magazine, vaginal steaming is great for your health.
According to the publication, vaginal steaming is an age-old natural remedy said to cleanse the vagina and uterus, regulate menstruation, and ease period cramps and bloating. It directs herb-infused steam into your punani.
You can also do this at home, although most doctors don’t recommend it.
The process is pretty simple – you just sit or squat over a container of herbal-infused steam. Popular herbs one can use include mugwort, wormwood and chamomile.
The magazine says steaming also relieves stress, depression, infections, headaches, fatigue and digestive issues.
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
Why you should consider punani steaming
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
The world’s most expensive 4-5!
-
NEWS1 day ago
EFCC arrests former Badoo cult kingpin, Alaka over N250m fraud
-
CELEBRITIES22 hours ago
Toyin Abraham breaks CBN rules, rains cash on Tiwa Savage at a party
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Christian Eriksen sends first public message after horrific on-pitch cardiac arrest
-
NEWS1 day ago
Family announces date for Prophet TB Joshua’s burial
-
SPORTS24 hours ago
Zinedine Zidane clashes with journalist after “stupid” Real Madrid question
-
POLITICS1 day ago
‘It’s fake news’: MKO Abiola’s first son, Kola denies eyeing 2023 presidential election