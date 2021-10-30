LIFESTYLES
7 foods that may help relieve-erectile dysfunction
Healthy food decrease your risk of erectile dysfunction. There are many men who need help with erectile dysfunction (ED). Some only struggle to achieve or maintain an erection on the odd occasion while others have a more permanent problem.
There are a number of radical treatments available, but if you only experience occasional erectile dysfunction and want to treat it without any medical intervention, you could do it at home – with food.
Healthy diet “A healthy diet and an avoidance of highly processed unhealthy food will go a long way towards relieving symptoms of erectile dysfunction,” said Dr Zakariyya Patel of Pelonomi Hospital Complex in Bloemfontein.
Although certain foods may assist with ED, cases are not well documented and evidence is only anecdotal – based on individual accounts, said Dr Patel. These foods can be labelled as aphrodisiacs, and although some people may swear by their effects, there is no medical evidence that any one specific food can cure ED.
“The reason for this is that ED is a complex condition that may have complicated aetiology (causes). So, certain foods may increase sexual desire to a certain extent but it does not mean that it will change the ED if the underlying cause is not addressed,” added Dr Patel.
Foods that may increase your sexual desire:
- Berries (as well as citrus fruits) contain chemicals that are associated with a decreased risk of ED.
- Dark chocolate increases levels of dopamine, the “pleasure” hormone, in the body.
- Oysters contain more zinc than other foods and assists with sperm mobility.
- Cayenne pepper raises the heart rate and releases endorphins.
- Red wine relaxes the arteries and increases blood flow to the genitals. (Red wine contains the same biochemicals found in berries and citrus fruits.)
- Pistachios contain the protein arginine, which relaxes the blood vessels, increasing blood flow throughout the body.
- Coffee. A study suggests that caffeine relaxes certain muscles and arteries in the penis, increasing blood flow and helping to maintain an erection.
Your lifestyle has an impact
Owing to the fact that physiological factors like blood flow and hormone levels may affect erectile dysfunction, a good diet with the right vitamins and minerals will optimise the patient’s sexual health, according to Dr Patel. It does, however, not mean that there is a “silver bullet” that will “magically” solve the problem.
And as the world population struggles with obesity and cardiovascular disease, there is a significant increase in diseases such as hypertension and diabetes, which have a direct impact on blood flow – consequently increasing the severity of ED, Dr Patel added.
Exercise may help
Studies have shown that men who exercise more have better sexual and erectile function.
Better sexual function was reported by men in the study who engaged in either two hours of strenuous exercise, 3.5 hours of moderate exercise, or six hours of light exercise a week.
And although there is no specific exercise men need to do in order to achieve better sexual health, any form of exercise is better than none at all.
Dressing for big boobs!
Having a decent (or even bursting) cup can cause quite a few issues when choosing what to wear.
More women complain about having big breasts than those with a mere handful.
On the plus side: you have the option to emphasise your cleavage and you fill out a polo neck quite well.
But there are negatives: your breasts always play peek-a-boo in your button-down shirts. Sleeping on your stomach can be breath-limiting. And closing your blazer is but a dream.
Here are a few tips on dressing for big boobs without fear.
Tip #1
Find a good bra. Get yourself measured and buy your correct size. We all know that we’re wearing the wrong size, especially as our weight goes up and down.
After locating this perfect bra, get a few. Like five. The same goes for a bikini top.
Tip #2
Don’t hide them. But flaunting is not necessarily the crux. It’s really all about balance. You can wear tight things and cleavage-revealers – it depends on how you wear it.
Wear a tight white tee with a loose-fitting pair of jeans or pleated skirt. Do not go tight on tight – those knockers will stand out like needles on a cactus. Or don’t show lots of leg and lots of cleavage. Instead, opt for a slight darker-toned long pair of pants and pair it with a boob-baring blouse.
Tip #3
Spaghetti straps are not the enemy. It’s such a great trend to follow and allows you to wear some of your favourite summer items all year round. Hoorah for boob-complimenting trends!
Another great one to follow is chokers. Chokers and big boobs go together.
Tip #4
Button-downs and blazers can be your friends. Refinery29 actually encourages you to wear a shirt (minus peek-a-boo) and/or a blazer (and do up the button) – if you only buy it a size or two bigger. They need some extra room. Give the girls some space!
Booze could be making you fat
There’s growing evidence for a link between alcoholism and obesity, but more research is needed.
Why do we drink alcohol? There are so many reasons – and whether you enjoy cracking open a cold beer in summer or indulging in a fragrant glass of wine – the bottom line is, alcohol provides a sense of pleasure.
But at seven calories per gram of alcohol, your daily tipple can wreak havoc on your waistline. We know that we need to lower our alcohol intake and choose our drinks wisely to maintain a healthy weight – but can excessive alcohol intake lead to actual obesity?
The link between alcohol and obesity
Research published in the Current Obesity Reports attempted to establish a direct link between alcohol consumption and obesity. While there are proven factors in alcohol that contribute to weight gain, there were limits in the study that prevented establishing a definite link between alcohol and obesity.
Studies done at the Washington School of Medicine in St Louis looked at data from two large alcoholism surveys. While the first survey showed
no link between obesity and a family history of alcoholism, the second more recent survey did indicate that those with a family history of alcoholism were more likely to become obese.
The researchers suggested that this link could be the result of environmental factors – an increasingly sedentary lifestyle and the consumption of unhealthy food.
Binge-drinking worse than regular consumption
Another study showed that people who binge-drink are more likely to gain weight as opposed to those who drank regularly, but in small quantities.
There are several factors that can lead to weight gain and eventual obesity if you continue to drink heavily:
1. Alcohol is calorie-dense and void of nutrition
Not all calories are the same. While some calories provide beneficial nutrition, the calories in alcohol have no nutritional value. Some alcoholic beverages are also packed with sugar, especially if you prefer cocktails or hard liquor with a soft drink mixer. If you tend to binge-drink, the situation gets even worse as calories add up pretty quickly. When your body gets too much energy from alcohol, it isn’t used and ends up being stored as fat instead.
2. Alcohol makes us more likely to eat unhealthy and snack impulsively
There’s nothing that makes you throw your inhibitions out the door faster than a booze-filled night. Alcohol makes your blood sugar rise and plummet, leading to the inevitable munchies – and you certainly won’t be craving a salad in your inebriated state. You’re more likely to forget all about your healthy diet and choose the greasiest meal on the menu – on top of the calories you already consumed from alcohol. If you make a habit of this kind of behaviour, it will most certainly lead to weight gain.
3. Alcohol can get in the way of working out
If you regularly binge-drink over weekends, it’s unlikely that you will feel like training for that marathon or go to the gym. You will feel lethargic and sluggish and it will be easier for you to skip your workout session. While the occasional night of debauchery probably won’t ruin your exercise plan, habitual indulging could certainly turn you into an overweight couch potato.
4. Alcohol can alter the brain
According to research, there are similarities in the pathways that lead to overeating and dependence on alcohol. Ethanol triggers the brain to signal “starvation mode”, which can lead to an increase in appetite and overeating
Soap could cause erectile dysfunction
You may not think that common household products can cause erectile dysfunction but there is evidence to suggest that certain chemicals may do just that.
While singing in the shower, have you ever stopped to think that the soap you’re using may be affecting your erections? Probably not, but the truth is that chemicals common in many antibacterial soaps may affect your ability to produce or maintain an erection.
Benefits largely unproven
Many of us fear the unseen bacteria lurking almost everywhere. Because of this, we often look for “antibacterial” labels on products while shopping in the hope of keeping ourselves and our children healthy. Much of this fear has been created by the producers of these commercial goods, with advertising insisting that we need these products to avoid becoming ill. The truth of the matter is that the benefits of using antibacterial products are largely unproven, according to a statement by the US Federal Drug Administration (FDA).
Manufacturers need to add certain chemicals during the production process to make products “antibacterial”. Such chemicals can be found in many consumer products such as soap, toothpaste, kitchenware and even toys, but may actually be more harmful than we think.
Triclosan is one of the chemicals used for antibacterial properties. Beyond Pesticide explains that it is predominantly absorbed through the skin, from soap, body washes and lotions or through the lining of the mouth, from toothpaste or food exposed to the chemical.
It has been linked to an increased risk of allergies, eczema and asthma in children. It is also considered to be a potential endocrine disruptor. This means that research has indicated that it could potentially affect hormone functioning in the human body.
Bacterial resistance to triclosan has been shown during research although further studies are needed to show what effect it would have on bacterial resistance in a normal environment, The Encyclopaedia of Earth explains. The FDA states that certain antibacterial ingredients such as triclosan may actually be linked to bacterial resistance to antibiotics.
Triclosan and male sexual health
The results of 2008 study published in the Oxford Journal of Toxicology Sciences, suggest that exposure to Triclosan can affect certain hormone levels. The study exposed rats to triclosan at a concentration of 5ml per 100g body mass. The researchers found that the rats exposed to triclosan had significantly lower testosterone levels than the control group.
Another study into rats conducted by The Indian Institute of Technology’s Department of Biotechnology showed that exposure to triclosan over a 60 day period resulted in lower sperm production.
While researchers are yet to conduct similar studies in humans, experts are advocating the removal of triclosan from consumer products because of the multiple risks it could pose to our health.
What effects can lower testosterone have?
Testosterone is the main male sex hormone and is responsible for sexual function. Low testosterone levels can have a number of effects on a man. Some symptoms are poor sleep, irritability, depressed mood, poor muscle tone and increased body fat, especially around the stomach.
Sexually, it can result in a lower sex drive, shrinking testes, abnormal sperm production and erectile dysfunction, a Health24 article states.
Should I change my soap?
The FDA is conducting further research into triclosan to determine what effects the chemical could have in humans, so for now, the decision lies with you really.
Locally, Johnson & Johnson South Africa and Reckitt Benckiser have decided to phase out the chemical from their products. Both Woolworths and Clicks do not use triclosan in their house brand products, according to an article by Bizcommunity.
Legally, manufacturers using triclosan are required to list it as an ingredient on the product’s label. If you are worried about chemicals and your health, simply avoid purchasing products that contain it.
Just as many people are neurotic about germs, it is easy to become similarly anxious about chemicals. Unfortunately in today’s world we simply are exposed to many more chemicals than the generations before us. It is possible to reduce your exposure by adopting an organic lifestyle but even then, chemicals cannot be avoided entirely.
