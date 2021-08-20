LIFESTYLES
7 foods that may help get your 4-5-up
There are many men who need help with erectile dysfunction (ED). Some only struggle to achieve or maintain an erection on the odd occasion while others have a more permanent problem.
There are a number of radical treatments available, but if you only experience occasional erectile dysfunction and want to treat it without any medical intervention, you could do it at home – with food.
Healthy diet
“A healthy diet and an avoidance of highly processed unhealthy food will go a long way towards relieving symptoms of erectile dysfunction,” said Dr Zakariyya Patel of Pelonomi Hospital Complex in Bloemfontein.
Although certain foods may assist with ED, cases are not well documented and evidence is only anecdotal – based on individual accounts, said Dr Patel. These foods can be labelled as aphrodisiacs, and although some people may swear by their effects, there is no medical evidence that any one specific food can cure ED.
“The reason for this is that ED is a complex condition that may have complicated aetiology (causes). So, certain foods may increase sexual desire to a certain extent but it does not mean that it will change the ED if the underlying cause is not addressed,” added Dr Patel.
Foods that may increase your sexual desire:
– Berries (as well as citrus fruits) contain chemicals that are associated with a decreased risk of ED.
– Dark chocolate increases levels of dopamine, the “pleasure” hormone, in the body.
– Oysters contain more zinc than other foods and assists with sperm mobility.
– Cayenne pepper raises the heart rate and releases endorphins.
– Red wine relaxes the arteries and increases blood flow to the genitals. (Red wine contains the same biochemicals found in berries and citrus fruits.)
– Pistachios contain the protein arginine, which relaxes the blood vessels, increasing blood flow throughout the body.
– Coffee. A study suggests that caffeine relaxes certain muscles and arteries in the penis, increasing blood flow and helping to maintain an erection.
Your lifestyle has an impact
Owing to the fact that physiological factors like blood flow and hormone levels may affect erectile dysfunction, a good diet with the right vitamins and minerals will optimise the patient’s sexual health, according to Dr Patel.
It does, however, not mean that there is a “silver bullet” that will “magically” solve the problem.
And as the world population struggles with obesity and cardiovascular disease, there is a significant increase in diseases such as hypertension and diabetes, which have a direct impact on blood flow – consequently increasing the severity of ED, Dr Patel added.
Exercise may help
Studies have shown that men who exercise more have better sexual and erectile function. Better sexual function was reported by men in the study who engaged in either two hours of strenuous exercise, 3.5 hours of moderate exercise, or six hours of light exercise a week.
And although there is no specific exercise men need to do in order to achieve better sexual health, any form of exercise is better than none at all.
5 ways to lose weight without gym
IF you are one of those people who would rather skip the hard work of gym but really do want to get into shape, there are plenty of options.
Weight loss takes work but if you are lazy, there are a few tricks that can help you.
Here are five ways to lose weight without exercising:
1. Drop the Alcohol
Staying away from alcohol can help you shed off some calories as alcohol slows down your body’s fat burning processes. When you drink alcohol, your body will burn it first and prioritise it as a source of fuel above anything else.
2. Use A Smaller Plate
When it comes to weight loss, mindset is everything. So, use a smaller plate and fill it rather than use a bigger plate with a small portion. This visually makes your portion sizes look bigger and you don’t feel deprived when eating less.
3. Eat Spicy food
Spicy food helps reduce appetite, reduce hunger, boost metabolism and impact fat formation.
4. Sleep
Getting enough sleep can help you a great deal as not sleeping enough can affect your weight in a bad way because when you aren’t sleeping, ghrelin levels increase, which is the hunger hormone.
5. Drink a Lot of Water
According to Healthline, drinking water increases the amount of calories the body burns during a non-active period. A study of overweight women examined the effects of increasing water intake to over 1 litre per day. They found that over a 12-month period, this resulted in an extra 2kg of weight loss.
Why pubic hair makes sex more pleasurable!
When discussing female grooming, shaving the punani always comes up and some women prefer to go au naturel than have a chiskop down there.
According to many medical professionals, pubic hair makes sex more enjoyable and this is because at the end of each hair follicle there is an existing a nerve ending.
These nerve endings are different from the other nerve endings whose purpose in maintaining pressure and temperature. When one hair is brushed, a little sensation is sent down the shaft of the nerve ending. The feelings are registered in the brain as a result of that light touch. If you shave completely, you will miss out on that stimulation.
It can be very enjoyable when your partner touches your pubic hair, or blows some warm air across it.
Pubic also eases friction during sexual intercourse. Pubic hair helps in reducing friction when parts of the body rub together, or rub against clothing.
Besides that, pubic hair also help with the following:
– Pubic hair helps guard against STIs
– Natural protection from viruses and bacteria
– Helps control moisture in the genital area
– Regulation of body temperature
5 things you need to know about birth control pills
Whether you’ve taken birth control pills for years or are thinking about starting, you probably know that oral contraceptives help keep you from getting pregnant.
What you may not know is how, exactly. In a nutshell, , combination pills use the hormones progestin and estrogen to stop your ovaries from releasing an egg each month. Progestin-only pills,, on the other hand, thicken your cervical mucus, making it harder for sperm to get into your uterus. Interesting, right?
If you’re shaking your head yes, you’re in luck! There are a ton of other seriously interesting facts you probably didn’t know about the contraceptive—from unexpected benefits to the weird things that might make it less effective.
Here are six surprising nuggets of info that are definitely worth getting on your radar.
1. They can make your periods more comfortable
The hormones in oral contraceptives work to prevent pregnancy. (Duh.) But they have the added perk of moderating miserable period symptoms, says Dr Kecia Gaither,, the director of perinatal services at NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln.
In addition to easing heavy bleeding, the pill can help keep period cramps at bay, fight acne, and even work to stave off menstrual migraines. (#winning)
2. Some meds might make your pills less effective
Experts know that antibiotics like griseofulvin (an antifungal used to treat things like ringworm and athlete’s foot) and rifampicin (an antibiotic used to treat various infections) can keep BC pills from working properly, and evidence suggests other types of antibiotics might do the same.
Why? “Antibiotics can increase the activity of liver enzymes that metabolize certain pills, including birth control pills,” explains, Dr Daniel Kort,, Associate Medical Director of Neway Fertility in Manhattan. The pills can get broken down faster than normal. As a result, it could cause a lapse in protection.
That said if you have to take antibiotics while on the pill, play it safe by using condoms or another form of backup contraception.
3. They can lower your risk for some diseases
Oral contraceptives seem to play a role in helping to prevent some cancers. Women who’ve taken the pill are up to 50 percent less likely to get ovarian cancer; at least 30 percent less likely to get endometrial cancer; and up to 20 percent less likely to get colorectal cancer, according to the National Cancer Institute..
And that’s not all. Taking the pill seems to lower the risk for rheumatoid arthritis by as much as 19 percent, a recent Swedish study found. And because the pill reduces blood loss caused by heavy periods, it can help prevent iron deficiency anaemia, too.
4. You don’t have to take a break from them
Ever hear that thing about long-term pill use being bad for you? Some natural health influencers warn that taking oral contraceptives for years on end could wreak havoc on your fertility. Except… it’s not true.
“One doesn’t need to take a break from oral contraceptive use unless one wants to,” Dr Gaither says. If and when you decide you’re ready to try getting pregnant, talk with your doctor about when you should stop taking your pills.
5. You can take them strategically to skip your period altogether
Yup, you read that right. Most monthly pill packs contain 21 active pills with hormones and seven placebo ones. Users get their period during the week of placebo pills – but if you skip those pills and move right onto the next pack, you’ll skip your period.
Findings show this is totally safe, btw, and it can deliver a dose of relief for women with endometriosis or painful periods. The only downside is that you might be more prone to spotting in between periods, Dr Gaither says.
