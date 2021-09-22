6 Tips to help you date an older woman

Gone are the days when the woman in your life had to be younger than you or of the same age. Nowadays, many men prefer older women for several reasons. But how does a younger man go about it? How differently should an older woman be treated? Does he open doors for her and be all chivalrous because she is older? Does he have to be more knowledgeable to show her that age is just a number? Here are 6 important tips that will guide you in dating an older woman.

1. Remember they are wiser

Unlike younger women, older women are wiser as they have more experience than a younger woman. She has far more experience in life so you have to keep in mind that she will always have more wisdom, be less impulsive and values will be very different.

2. Remind her that she still has it in her

As a woman ages, she, like any human would, loves to be told that she is beautiful and that she is glowing. Compliment her genuinely and honestly. Make her feel that she still has it in her.

3. She can see through games

An older woman is past playing games and is not interested in a “time pass” relationship unless she says so. She can see through dishonesty and child-play games. Don’t waste her time as she is looking for a man not a boy. You should be confident, mature and know what you want from life to an extent.

4. She isn’t your mom

You cannot and should not expect her to be your mother and look for a motherly figure in older women. It is a huge turn off for them and may run away if she sees a boy and not a man in you. Childish behaviour is not their forte and they are done with enough of it in their past. Let’s just say that they are past it and they have no place for drama in their lives.

5. Commitment

Older women have had their share of boys who were commitment phobic or were one themselves when younger. Although it is not necessary so be crystal clear in the beginning if you are not up for a commitment in the future. It is possible that she is not either and if she is, she will like the fact that you were upfront and honest and tread the relationship lines accordingly.

6. “For your age”

These three words are a SIN when it comes to dating an older woman. Do not even accidentally say that “you look great for your age”, “your skin is glowing for your age”, “you are like my mother”… oh no! Most older women are sensitive to these words. So a filter on your words perhaps?