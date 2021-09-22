LIFESTYLES
6 Tips to help you date an older woman
Gone are the days when the woman in your life had to be younger than you or of the same age. Nowadays, many men prefer older women for several reasons. But how does a younger man go about it? How differently should an older woman be treated? Does he open doors for her and be all chivalrous because she is older? Does he have to be more knowledgeable to show her that age is just a number? Here are 6 important tips that will guide you in dating an older woman.
1. Remember they are wiser
Unlike younger women, older women are wiser as they have more experience than a younger woman. She has far more experience in life so you have to keep in mind that she will always have more wisdom, be less impulsive and values will be very different.
2. Remind her that she still has it in her
As a woman ages, she, like any human would, loves to be told that she is beautiful and that she is glowing. Compliment her genuinely and honestly. Make her feel that she still has it in her.
3. She can see through games
An older woman is past playing games and is not interested in a “time pass” relationship unless she says so. She can see through dishonesty and child-play games. Don’t waste her time as she is looking for a man not a boy. You should be confident, mature and know what you want from life to an extent.
4. She isn’t your mom
You cannot and should not expect her to be your mother and look for a motherly figure in older women. It is a huge turn off for them and may run away if she sees a boy and not a man in you. Childish behaviour is not their forte and they are done with enough of it in their past. Let’s just say that they are past it and they have no place for drama in their lives.
5. Commitment
Older women have had their share of boys who were commitment phobic or were one themselves when younger. Although it is not necessary so be crystal clear in the beginning if you are not up for a commitment in the future. It is possible that she is not either and if she is, she will like the fact that you were upfront and honest and tread the relationship lines accordingly.
6. “For your age”
These three words are a SIN when it comes to dating an older woman. Do not even accidentally say that “you look great for your age”, “your skin is glowing for your age”, “you are like my mother”… oh no! Most older women are sensitive to these words. So a filter on your words perhaps?
LIFESTYLES
Does masturbation make the 4-5 bigger?
Penis size can cause concern in some people.
Having a small penis might affect a person’s self-confidence and lead to feelings of anxiety.
One of the many myths surrounding masturbation is the idea that it can make a person’s penis bigger or smaller.
However, Medical News Today reports that these myths can worsen anxiety in people who already have issues with the size of their penis.
Several other myths suggest masturbation can lead to adverse effects on different aspects of health.
There is no scientific evidence that masturbation has any permanent effect on penis size. Masturbation does lead to an erection that increases the size of the penis, but this is only temporary.
The penis will return to normal size after ejaculation.
Penis size is mostly a result of genetic influences.
The penis grows throughout puberty and sometimes for a few years after. For most, the penis will stop growing around the ages of 18 or 19.
Testosterone is an essential hormone for sexual functioning and development. During puberty, testosterone levels increase and may contribute towards penis growth.
Testosterone levels also vary during masturbation. However, these changes are minimal and have no long-term impact. Testosterone levels return to normal soon after ejaculation.
As both penis growth and masturbation have an association with testosterone levels, this could explain the misconception that masturbation affects penis size. But that is all it is — a myth and misconception.
Many companies sell lotions, ointments, and other products to increase penis size. However, there is little evidence supporting these products.
A review in 2019 assessed 21 different methods to increase penis size in over 1,000 men. The study included both surgical and non-surgical options. They found that there was little high-quality evidence proving that these methods worked.
Penis surgery can extend the length or girth of the penis. This typically involves taking fat or other tissues from different parts of the body and inserting them into the penis. The results of these surgeries vary and can lead to complications, such as sexual dysfunction.
LIFESTYLES
Why people cheat in September
The month of September has a lot of sentiments to it.
From being declared the beginning of spring to the beginning of a new year – September is often deemed a month of new beginnings.
While many things begin to blossom this month, another trend also sadly follows suit.
According to recent trends, a lot of people seem to cheat in their relationships during September.
According to metro.co.uk, a lot of couples experience partners who cheat on them during this month.
The publication reports a surge in cheating, according to dating site illicitencounters.com.
It reports that couples return from holiday, and want to start their post-pandemic life by straying from their partners.
Research shows that autumn abroad shows a spike in affairs every year due to post-holiday effects.
The website also claims that the record number of couples will return from a summer break looking for a new partner after becoming fed up with their other half.
The site further reveals that during September, when a lot of people return to their respective jobs, workplace affairs are also very common.
After a survey of 2 000 site members of illicitencounters.com was conducted, 78% said the return to the office and a move away from working from home would make it easier to have an affair.
A further 54% of couples have reassessed their relationships during the pandemic.
Furthermore, September, followed by January and February, are the top months when people sign up on the website.
The survey further revealed that 34% of women and 32% of men felt less passion for their partners post the pandemic.
Sex and relationship expert Jessica Leoni agreed that September was a busy month for lovers.
“September is always the busiest month of the year for affairs, and that is why we call it Sex-tember,” said Jessica.
LIFESTYLES
Must know changes in sex life after 30!
Your sex experience is different when you are a teenager, in your 20s, 30s and it keeps changing as you grow older. From knowing what you want to reaching a climax, many things change.
If you are in your 30’s then here are some important things you need to know about those changes in your sex life.
- The desire may not be as strong
Once you are in your 30s, it is not necessary that you feel as strong a desire to do it as you did earlier. Some do feel that this is the best time for them but many do not. The urge starts depleting in some cases. The stress in life is generally the culprit which could be that of kids, family, work or even the want to look fit all the time.
2. Dryness
If you have been on a birth control pill, your urge to have sex may have lowered due to that as well. The pills prevent ovulation so that lowers testosterone. You feel dryer and it is not very comfortable due to that when you are at it. Which is why you must invest in good lubricants and speak to your gynae about your issue, she may have other suggestions.
3. Lower frequency
Of course if the desire is not so much anymore, your frequency of doing it also lowers. You need to quit pressurising yourself to achieve that certain number a week. This is not a movie but real life. So have this conversation with your partner about the same so that you both are on the same page.
4. Easier orgasm
Many women, with age, know what they want and what works for them in the end. The positions, the right places and thoughts. So this makes getting an orgasm easier. In the 20’s we are still figuring out our bodies, our likes and turn offs.
5. Experimental
In case you have not already, then you sooner will realise that you have started experimenting even more as you have become more comfortable with your body. The maturity that sets in with age most of the time brings us in peace with our looks, helps us figure out what we can do and not do and experiment accordingly. For some shyness goes away as we embrace ourselves for who we are and what our needs are.
