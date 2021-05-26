6 things women in their 40s really want in a man

There is no right or wrong age to find love. After all, to love or to be loved is one of the most beautiful emotions one could experience. Also, there are different things people want from love in different phases of their lives. When we are young, we want love to be exciting and thrilling but we expect it to be steady and mature once we grow up. If you are a man in your forties looking for a life partner, here are a few things women in the same age bracket really want in their partners.

Honesty

The fact is that every age group of women look for honesty in men. However, mature women value it even more because they have no time to waste. They want men to be emotionally honest with them. It’s not worth playing games with someone who twists the truth. A woman who has been down this road before will not bargain with childish behavior such as dishonesty.

2. ​No comparison with younger women

Women value a man who sees life the way they do, who sees them for who they are and what they have to offer. However, some men in their 40’s and even beyond want a young “trophy” to show off to the world. On the other hand, some men do prefer the love of a mature woman who knows how to handle her man. They recognize that women of a similar age are the women they can relate to the most.

3. ​Taking “I love you” seriously

A mature woman knows the value of saying “I love you.” When she says that she loves you, she means it and it’s special. There will be no doubt in the man’s mind that this woman loves him with a pure heart.

4. ​They do not want romance 24/7

Quality romance to a woman in her 40’s is attentiveness and time. They want to feel the connection and want to be wooed through acts of consideration, respect, and support. For them, it’s much more romantic and meaningful when a man takes the time to learn how they like their tea rather than to receive flowers.

5. ​No games

When we are younger, we play mind games that often lead to heartbreak. But if you are a man who is attracted to drama, a mature woman is not for you. Older women don’t have time to waste on men who don’t want a commitment. She knows what she wants, is self-assured, and will not be involved in a relationship with someone who is not ready to put in the work or someone who plays emotional games.

6. ​Self-awareness

Mature women yearn for a quality soul – a man who understands who he is, he is on the same page as her, has learned from past relationships, and is not interested in repeating old behavior patterns.