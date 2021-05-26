LIFESTYLES
6 things women in their 40s really want in a man
There is no right or wrong age to find love. After all, to love or to be loved is one of the most beautiful emotions one could experience. Also, there are different things people want from love in different phases of their lives. When we are young, we want love to be exciting and thrilling but we expect it to be steady and mature once we grow up. If you are a man in your forties looking for a life partner, here are a few things women in the same age bracket really want in their partners.
- Honesty
The fact is that every age group of women look for honesty in men. However, mature women value it even more because they have no time to waste. They want men to be emotionally honest with them. It’s not worth playing games with someone who twists the truth. A woman who has been down this road before will not bargain with childish behavior such as dishonesty.
2. No comparison with younger women
Women value a man who sees life the way they do, who sees them for who they are and what they have to offer. However, some men in their 40’s and even beyond want a young “trophy” to show off to the world. On the other hand, some men do prefer the love of a mature woman who knows how to handle her man. They recognize that women of a similar age are the women they can relate to the most.
3. Taking “I love you” seriously
A mature woman knows the value of saying “I love you.” When she says that she loves you, she means it and it’s special. There will be no doubt in the man’s mind that this woman loves him with a pure heart.
4. They do not want romance 24/7
Quality romance to a woman in her 40’s is attentiveness and time. They want to feel the connection and want to be wooed through acts of consideration, respect, and support. For them, it’s much more romantic and meaningful when a man takes the time to learn how they like their tea rather than to receive flowers.
5. No games
When we are younger, we play mind games that often lead to heartbreak. But if you are a man who is attracted to drama, a mature woman is not for you. Older women don’t have time to waste on men who don’t want a commitment. She knows what she wants, is self-assured, and will not be involved in a relationship with someone who is not ready to put in the work or someone who plays emotional games.
6. Self-awareness
Mature women yearn for a quality soul – a man who understands who he is, he is on the same page as her, has learned from past relationships, and is not interested in repeating old behavior patterns.
LIFESTYLES
Common sex mistakes couples make in bed
There’s no such thing as perfect sex. We all tend to make mistakes! Some mistakes aren’t entirely avoidable while some are, and aiming towards avoiding common sex mistakes can readily amp up the temperature in the bedroom. In account of this, here are some common sex mistakes that couples make in bed.
1 Foreplay is really, really important
What we all know from movies is that they get to the real act pretty quickly. But in real life, it’s quite the opposite. Foreplay is much needed and it’s not just about attending to the common areas but exploring the many curves and hollows of your partner’s body. You would be surprised to see how much your partner would love it if you pay attention to their unexplored parts!
2. Don’t force yourself to go down on your partner
Oral sex can be extremely enjoyable but one of the most common mistakes men and women do is unintentionally forcing themselves to perform oral sex on their partner. Some may consider it to be very uncomfortable. So, if you’re not up for it, firmly state it before indulging in sex.
3. Protection, protection and protection!
Many couples out there love to enjoy the feel of raw sex. Even though, as fun as it sounds, it’s extremely dangerous as there are increased chances of catching sexually transmitted diseases if you and your partner haven’t got yourselves checked. What’s more, there’s the risk of getting pregnant. Hence, protection during sex is a must and either of the partners should always carry a condom in their pocket or purse.
4. Period sex is not gross
Ladies! Be rest assured that period sex can be just as calming, exciting and fun. Several researches have suggested that the chances of orgasm increase during period sex because of the heightened hormones. Keep some towels in handy and try some basic sex positions for now. It should be pretty enjoyable.
5. To-do lists are overrated
Don’t stick to a to-do sex list because you and your partner will begin to feel the pressure of checking it out. Sex is all about taking it slow, enjoying it and finding pleasure but sometimes, it can be rough and quick as well. Sex bucket lists can be extremely exciting and spontaneous but don’t exceed your body’s capabilities while trying to fulfil them.
LIFESTYLES
5 most common first-time sex mistakes
Indulging in a sexual act for the first time is not as hunky-dory as portrayed in pop culture.
In fact, first-time sex is quite the opposite of that. It brings into play a number of emotions ranging from pressure to anxiety.
In addition, one needs to be fully aware and knowledgeable before indulging in a sexual act for the first time. This could help both the partners understand how to go about everything and makes it easier for them to convey what they want from each other.
Here is a look at the most common first-time sex mistakes.
1. Not talking about it first
If you are in a relationship with someone that you hope to have sex with for the first time, engage in a serious conversation about sex beforehand. It’s necessary to find out what you both think about it, what your wants, needs, and fears are, and what you find gross, weird, or confusing. Knowing what the other person thinks and feels about sex is paramount for having a good first time.
2.Not using a condom
Not using a condom
Condoms aren’t necessarily exciting, but they are important. Being protected against potential pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections is very important. Also, having sex for the first time without using a condom might make you tempted to keep skipping the condom the next time you have sex, and the time after that until you face some consequences.
3. Not understanding consent
Not understanding consent
Consent means both partners feel that the other person has their interests at heart, and neither person is scared of what the other person might do. If you don’t understand consent, you are likely to cause your partner traumatic experiences that could qualify as sexual assault or even rape.
4.Pressuring your partner
Pressuring your partner
Having sex for the first time is an incredibly intimate and personal thing — something you will probably remember for the rest of your life. But never pressurize your partner into it. People shouldn’t do anything sexual until they are ready, and making demands or pleading is not going to make someone feel ready.
5. Bragging about it afterward
Bragging about it afterward
When you are done having your first sexual experience, you might think of telling people about it. However, this can turn the experience into a negative one, especially for your partner if they are not expecting to have details of this intimate moment spread around. Thus, before you go sharing all the details, check with your partner about who you both agree gets to know and who doesn’t.
LIFESTYLES
Why break-up sex is not a bad idea!
Two of the most dreaded words one can ever hear are: “It’s over”.
The sheer utterance of these words is enough to send shivers down one’s spine.
While the ending of one’s romantic relationship can leave a bitter taste on their lips, experts agree that closure in any break-up or loss is vital.
While many find it difficult to cut ties with those they once loved, according to the latest report, break-up sex can be a good idea for couples who are struggling to find closure.
According to the Science Daily publication, a new study published in The Archives of Sexual Behaviour finds that not only does break-up sex not interfere with the process of ending the relationship, but it may help the process of moving on.
It turns out that in some cases, break-up sex may be exactly the closure you need.
According to sex therapist Dr Holly Richmond, in break-ups that end in a completely mutual understanding, having sex can be a beautiful and connected ending. In cases where both partners have truly resolved their feelings, break-up sex can be a good idea.
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
Common sex mistakes couples make in bed
-
POLITICS1 day ago
Aliyu is a mole, liability in PDP, says Wike
-
LIFESTYLES2 days ago
Why break-up sex is not a bad idea!
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Lagos LG Elections: KWAM 1’s manager sets to become Local government chairman
-
NEWS1 day ago
See list of prize money all premier league clubs got this season
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
5 most common first-time sex mistakes
-
NEWS1 day ago
Couple celebrating wedding anniversary puts up banner with names of guests allowed into the reception venue
-
NEWS1 day ago
Five cops feared killed as hoodlums raze Enugu police station