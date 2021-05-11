6 things men pays attention to that women don’t know

Ladies, when we say men don’t care, we are wrong. They do. In fact, so much that they pay quite some attention to the teeny-tiny things we do at times that formulate our idea in their minds.

When you’re at a point in the relationship where you no longer care how you look, act or say, men might just continue to notice you because they are so madly in love with you!

In account of this, we bring to you some things that men love to pay attention to, that you don’t anymore.

Proper look and attire

If you feel you no longer have to resort to a one hour routine of makeup every time you see your partner, you can be rest assured that your man loves your all-natural look. He very well notices how you’ve put makeup on as he wants to know more about how your day is going so far.

2.Eating habits

Men love to see you heartily eat to your heart’s content and so, you might even catch them staring at you while you’re glamping down your favourite shake or pizza. Even if you feel embarrassed with his glances, learn to love it because he LOVES it, for sure!

3. Your outfit colours

When you put on a casual shirt to meet your partner, you might not think much of it. But men do. They will figure out your mood by analysing your outfit’s colour that day. These tiny details may seem oblivious to you, but not to your man.

4. Quirks and weird things

Men particularly love paying attention to the little details of your personality, even if it is your weird quirks. He might notice things that you don’t even know. These little things about us tell us a lot about our personality. So, leave it to your man to love these!

5. Things that make you happy

Your man will always notice things that liven you up. If something is making you happy, he will feel content too. Chances are high that he keeps a mental note of all the things you like. So if you’re ever in doubt about something, ask your partner. He will know what you will like, guaranteed!

6. Music tastes

What music you like can tell a lot about your personality. And for this very reason, your man tends to pay very close attention to your playlists whenever you decide to play them off your speaker. You may not think much about the songs you listen to but your man does because he always wants to know more about you!