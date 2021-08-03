SPORTS
6 players Liverpool are trying to sell before transfer window slams shut
Liverpool face a crucial 10-day period for their summer transfer window plans with time running out for Jurgen Klopp to arrange his squad.
The German moved quickly to ensure his club secured the £35million signing of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig to bolster their defensive options.
But despite links with several potential new signings such as Manuel Locatelli, Saul Niguez and Florian Neuhaus, there have been no further additions.
Liverpool face the conundrum of needing to sell non-homegrown players in order to meet the Premier League’s registration rules and submit their 25-man squad for the 2021-22 season.
The Reds have already raised £31m by selling Harry Wilson, Marko Grujic and Taiwo Awoniyi to Fulham, FC Porto and Union Berlin respectively.
But Klopp faces an uphill task in reshaping his squad in time for the start of the new Premier League season on August 14 where they will face newly-promoted Norwich City.
There are several fringe players who have been linked with a departure this summer — and the Merseyside outfit must find a way to facilitate their exit if they are to bring in new faces.
Divock Origi
The Reds will be desperate to flog the misfiring Belgian this summer after scoring just one goal in 17 appearances last season, with only nine appearances in the Premier League.
Origi, 26, enjoyed his role as a super sub for Klopp during the 2018-19 season, scoring a crucial winner in the Merseyside derby and bagging a double against Barcelona in the Champions League.
But the forward has struggled to make an impression since then and has fallen down the pecking order behind Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota.
There has been interest in Origi from Wolves and Napoli, and according to The Athletic, Origi will be allowed to depart on a permanent transfer if Liverpool’s £20m asking price is met.
Some interested parties have found his price tag somewhat steep, however, and a loan deal remains a possibility.
Xherdan Shaqiri
Xherdan Shaqiri is reportedly wanted by Lazio and Napoli
Xherdan Shaqiri is reportedly wanted by Lazio and Napoli ( Image: Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
It was expected that Shaqiri would be leaving Liverpool after starring at Euro 2020 with Switzerland, scoring three goals for his country.
But as it stands, no club views a permanent deal as a viable one, with Liverpool’s demands once again putting off potential suitors.
Lazio, now managed by ex-Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri, have been strongly linked with Shaqiri and the 29-year-old admitted that he would be “honoured” to move to the Stadio Olimpico.
“The important thing at this moment in my career is to be able to play regularly, but that hasn’t always been the case in the last three seasons,” he said.
“This is why I told Liverpool that I feel ready for a new challenge. They accepted my wish and will seriously consider the offers that will come. They will not stop me.”
Despite Shaqiri’s assertion that he will be sold, Goal claim Lazio’s reported £12m offer was rejected by the Reds and Napoli are also in the race to sign him.
But with only a year left to run on his current deal, they may be forced to take a cut-price fee later in the window.
Loris Karius
It is no understatement to suggest Karius faces a bleak situation at Liverpool — and so do the club.
The 28-year-old remains their fourth-choice goalkeeper and has only been spotted in training recently as the club look to sell him before the transfer window closes.
Karius hasn’t played competitively for the club since the 2017-18 Champions League final, spending two years on loan at Besiktas before a frustrating temporary stint with Union Berlin.
With Alisson Becker the undisputed number one and backup stoppers Adrian and Caohmin Kelleher signing new contracts, the writing is on the wall for Karius.
The German was linked with a move to West Ham in January but the Hammers have since signed Alphonse Areola.
With only a year left on his current deal, the Reds could face cutting their losses on the error-strewn goalkeeper if it means him leaving permanently.
Nathaniel Phillips
Given their concerns over homegrown talent, it would be a surprise to see Klopp cash in on Nat Phillips, a player who broke into the first team last season and impressed the German.
The 24-year-old deputised for the injured Virgil van Dijk alongside Fabinho at centre-back and after a shaky start to life in the Premier League found some form in his 20 appearances for the club.
The Athletic believe Brighton are ready to step up their efforts to sign Phillips as a replacement for Ben White, who joined Arsenal in a £50m deal on Friday.
With money to spend, Liverpool are hoping to receive a fee in the £15m region with Phillips currently behind Van Dijk, Konate, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip in the pecking order.
And now that Brighton are financially equipped, Klopp’s men could be tempted into a sale.
Ben Davies
One of the most bizarre signings of the Klopp era saw Davies arrive from Preston North End in January, seemingly to help alleviate concerns over their defensive crisis.
But the 25-year-old has not made a single appearance, calling to question why the Reds paid an initial £500,000 fee rising to £1.5m for his services.
Davies featured in a friendly against Wacker Innsbruck during their pre-season tour of Austria, but his lack of minutes suggest the club will seek a deal in this window — just six months after his arrival.
Among the clubs to show interest in the centre-back are Sheffield United, who have enquired about taking the defender on a season-long loan, report Football Insider.
If Davies impresses while playing in the Championship, it could lead Liverpool to making a healthy profit on the Englishman.
Liverpool are not known for stockpiling players but in Sheyi Ojo, they have failed to find a new home for the winger for the best part of a decade.
Since arriving from MK Dons as a teenager in 2011, the forward has farmed out on loan to Wigan, Wolves, Fulham, Reims and Rangers and is yet to find a permanent club.
He spent time on loan at Cardiff for the 2020-21 season but supposedly did not do enough to earn a transfer which has left him in limbo once again.
SPORTS
Ese Brume leaps for Nigeria’s first medal in Tokyo Olympics
Ese Brume has won the first medal for Nigeria at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Ese Brume has put Nigeria on the medals table, leaping 6.97m to grab the bronze medal in the long jump event in Tokyo Olympics.
The 25 year-old came in third to the German winner Malaika Mihambo who jumped 7 metres.
American Brittney Reese grabbed the silver, although had the same jump with Brume.
The Ughelli-born Brume had his bronze in her first attempt.
She never outjumped the same level, in other five attempts, although she holds a personal best of 7.17m
Brume, three-time African senior champion has offered some relief for Team Nigeria that they would not return home empty handed.
All eyes are now on Blessing Oborodudu, who is expected to bring in a silver or gold in the Women’s freestyle 68kg wrestling contest with American T.M. Stock Mensah.
NEWS
Blessing Oborodudu guarantees Nigeria first medal at Tokyo 2020
Nigeria’s Blessing Oborodudu will win Nigeria’s first Olympics medal at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 as she qualified for the final on Monday.
The Nigerian wrestler defeated Battsetseg Soronzonboldyn of Mongolia 7-2 to qualify for the final and guaranteed herself and Team Nigeria a medal.
Oborodudu will either win a silver or gold medal in the wrestling competition.
She was so elated getting into the final of the wrestling competition in the 68kg class.
She will now face America’s Tamyra Mensah-Stock in the final.
The Nigerian wrestler was born on March 12, 1989 and she lives in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.
The 32-year old Nigerian studied Business Administration at Nigeria Delta University, Nigeria.
Oborodudu began wrestling at St Jude’s Girls Secondary School in Yenagoa, Nigeria.
Her ambition is to win a gold medal at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Her memorable moment was winning gold in the 68kg category at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, QLD, Australia.
SPORTS
Harry Kane fails to turn up to Tottenham training amid Man City transfer saga
Harry Kane has reportedly failed to show up to Tottenham training as planned after returning from holiday as speculation continues to mount over a potential summer transfer.
Kane is believed to have indicated his desire to leave Spurs this summer with Manchester City leading contenders to sign the England captain.
Kane was due back at Spurs training this morning after a short holiday where he was set to undergo a COVID test and do blood work ahead of the new season.
But whilst other players such as Giovani Lo Celso and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg returned, Kane failed to report back to his club as planned.
Kane was given extra time off after his exploits at Euro 2020 as England reached the final and were beaten by Italy on penalties.
But new Spurs manager Nuno Espirito Santo now faces a huge issue regarding his star striker who appears increasingly intent on forcing an exit.
Speaking last month about Kane, Santo insisted he had “no doubts” that Kane would return to the group as planned.
Speaking at his first press conference as Spurs head coach, when asked if he expects to have Kane at the club for the beginning of the season, Nuno responded: “I have no doubts in my mind. What I wish is for Harry to recover well and have a good rest.
When he arrives he will feel that he has to commit himself to become better. We are ambitious, we want to do well and we count on Harry to do that.
“Harry is our player, period. There is no need to talk about anything else. Now is the time for him to rest. When he returns we can have a good conversation. I am looking forward to him joining the group.”
Kane, who has three years left on his current deal at Tottenham, has yet to win a major trophy in his career and spoke openly late last season about his personal ambitions.
Some team-mates feared he would fail to report to training if progress over a move was not made, according to The Telegraph, and those fears have now been realised.
Asked about his future during Euro 2020, Kane remained tight-lipped.
“It’s been ok. I’m sure I’ll get asked about it a lot but my most important thing is trying to win a major tournament with England,” he told the BBC.
