LIFESTYLES
6 habits of couples who have great sex
Sex is believed to be the highest form of intimacy in a romantic relationship. It proves that the two individuals trust each other completely and are ready to be vulnerable with each other. It strengthens a couple’s bond and helps connect them on various levels.
However, there is more to sex than the mere physical act. In order to have an amazing sexual experience, there are many other things we need to ensure.
Here is a look at 7 habits of couples who have great sex.
1. They are affectionate even outside the bedroom
Romance doesn’t start in the bedroom only. It should be a part of your everyday lives, no matter it leads to sex or not. Receiving little kisses, cuddles, and compliments, and feeling seen, wanted, and supported by your partner can go a long way to set up a great time in the bedroom.
2,They put it on their calendar
They put it on their calendar
Those who choose to organize their sex schedule do so because they like sex, and they want to keep having it. Also, the arrangement carries certain perks spontaneous sex does not, including anticipation. Couples can use it as an opportunity to incorporate something new and interesting into their sex lives.
3. They act like they are dating
They act like they are dating
When we are married, we don’t think we have to or need to do the things we did when we were dating. However, this is absolutely wrong. Thus, maintain eye contact, smile, let her talk without interrupting, lean in, and listen to what she says – just like you used to do while dating.
4. They know the importance of taking care of themselves
They know the importance of taking care of themselves
Staying healthy and feeling good about your body isn’t all about looks. When you feel confident about yourself, you can have a better time in bed, and that enhances things for your partner too. Keeping up with your general health by exercising and eating right can also help prevent issues in the bedroom like getting out of breath, not having a lot of stamina, not having the strength to try certain positions, or even erectile dysfunction.
5. They don’t compare their sex lives to that of others
They don’t compare their sex lives to that of others
It’s easy to want to compare your sex life to what you see on TV, in porn, or to what your friends tell you. However, it’s about what works for your relationship. The sex lives of others shouldn’t be a concern.
6. They function as a team in everyday life
They function as a team in everyday life
Couples having great sex feel like they have an awesome teammate, even outside the bedroom. Splitting chores fairly, encouraging each other, being a good listener, and approaching problems as a team can improve your sexual habits and make you both feel ready for some romance at the end of the day.
LIFESTYLES
These apps are good for cheating
According to recent statistics, Android and IOS users were monitored to check which applications were used to cheat in relationships.
According to The Messaging App Lab, various applications were measured and categorised under the Serial Cheating Apps category.
The publication looked at various features in these apps that allowed people to cheat.
These are the top apps that people use to cheat:
1. Viber
This 3rd party messaging application is available on all major devices. Viber allows you to create secret conversations. The messages in this conversation delete automatically after a certain length of time. Viber also allows hidden chats to happen as well.
2. Signal
This is another cheating application perfect for erasing communications. This app deletes all messages and media sent or received from a specific designated user after an allotted amount of time.
3. Telegram
Most people, even those who are not cheating use this application. The most recent versions of the app have features almost designed for cheating.
4. WhatsApp
The benefit of this application is its use of end-to-end encryption. This means that the data you divulge is fully secure and no one can access it unless they use your phone.
5. Facebook Messenger
This is an excellent platform for cheaters who want to have private conversations. Protected by a password and also possessing a secret chats, this applications seems to offer the perfect breeding ground for cheating.
LIFESTYLES
Sleeping together makes you healthy
WE all love quality sleep and sleeping next to someone you love will give you just that with other benefits.
Sleeping next to someone you love makes you feel safe, which may help you fall asleep quicker.
A study by Northumbria University in the UK showed there’s a link between the time taken to fall asleep and our sleep health.
Sleeping next to your partner also makes you happier, because your body releases the dopamine hormone, responsible for feeling pleasure. It also releases serotonin known as the happy chemical in the body, which improves your mood and makes you laugh.
Sleeping with your partner lowers stress levels and blood pressure, boosts your immune system and reduces anxiety and pain.
Scientists from Wilkes University in Pennsylvania, US reported sexually active partners are more resistant to colds and flu because they produce more antibodies.
Cuddling also provides you with oxytocin and boosts your T-regulatory cells, key ingredients for keeping your immune system strong.
Get a good night’s sleep by cuddling your partner and enjoying the great health benefits with it!
LIFESTYLES
Women who drink wine are great in bed!
A lot has often been said about wine, from the fascinating biblical anecdotes to the health benefits that come with it.
Wine seems to be the answer to almost every single question.
While we all know that a glass of red wine is good for one’s heart, a recent study has shown that women who consume it are great in the bedroom.
According to Insider.com, a study found that drinking a moderate amount of red wine actually increases blood flow to women’s erogenous zones, and could increase lubrication.
The study also found that women who drank red wine had a higher sex drive than those who drank other types of alcohol.
The study also found that polyphenols, which are found in red wine, as well as berries and chocolate, can decrease instances of erectile dysfunction by 14%.
As if that wasn’t enough, researchers also pointed out that red wine contained histamines which can increase your sex drive.
According to scientists, a similar study was conducted which surveyed 800 women between the ages of 18 and 50. It asked them about their levels of sexual satisfaction using the Female Sexual Function Index.
According to the New Idea Food publication, it was found those who’d consumed two glasses of wine prior to a little action between the sheets saw benefits on every front.
The study’s author Dr Nicola Mondani revealed that historically, the aspects of wine and sexuality had been well known since the time of Ancient Greece.
She further explained that wine’s always been the go-to beverage for women and it came as no surprise that it elevated their sexual appetite.
Latest News
- 023: Igbos can’t produce president, they’re not united – Ex-minister, Ogunlewe
- Tinubu has no certificate, steals huge amounts of Lagos money monthly – Bode George
- Court refuses to grant order stopping EFCC, Imo govt from seizing Okorocha’s properties
- Messi reveals who convinced him to join PSG
- Judge’s absence stalls Nollywood actor, Baba Ijesha’s sexual assault trial
Trending
-
NEWS2 days ago
IPOB threatens Daily Trust reporter, demands apology from Sahara Reporters
-
NEWS1 day ago
7 steps to keeping your punani-clean the right way
-
NEWS2 days ago
Abductors of Niger commissioner demand N500m ransom
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
These apps are good for cheating
-
NEWS1 day ago
Ogun first class Oba withdraws Okorocha’s chieftaincy title
-
NEWS1 day ago
PHOTOS: Boko Haram top commanders surrender, ask Nigerians for forgiveness
-
NEWS2 days ago
Sit-at-home order recorded 100 percent success – IPOB boasts
-
CELEBRITIES17 hours ago
Actress Wunmi Toriola is in deep sorrow