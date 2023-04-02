57 Suspects Arrested For Post-Election Violence In Zamfara, Looting Of APC Offices After Declaration Of Governorship Results

The police have rounded up 57 suspects who allegedly took part in the post elections violence that led to the vandalisation and looting of facilities in various All Progressives Congress (APC) offices including campaign offices, government ministries, agencies and houses of politicians in Zamfara State.

The Zamfara State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Mohammed Shehu, who made this known in a statement made available to SaharaReporters on Saturday said the police operatives recovered some of the looted and vandalised items including two generators belonging to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Gusau; tables, chairs, electric wires and different calibres of electronics; sets of cushion chairs; forty (40) pieces of woman wrappers; burglar proof for windows and pillar reinforcement rods.

The police spokesperson stated that the suspects took part directly or indirectly in the post elections violence that erupted following the announcement of the governorship election result in the state.

Police detectives led by the Commissioner of Police, CP Kolo Yusuf, had earlier arrested 40 suspects and recovered some of the looted and vandalised items.

Shehu said that the 40 suspects were later charged to court and remanded in prison.

He stated that in the course of investigation, a 60-year-old Yusuf Magaji popularly known as Mai Anguwa and the other 16 suspects confessed to the commission of the offence and further narrated how they invaded APC campaign offices belonging to Senator Kabiru Marafa and Senator Daniya and looted property worth millions of Naira.

He said that effort was being made to arrest their collaborators and charge them to court for prosecution.