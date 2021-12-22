5 ways to prevent mosquitoes from biting you

There is a very big myth out there that the bigger it is the better it will be when it comes to sex. But studies suggest that it is not at all like that. It is all in the mind! Your brain is your most active sex organ as it is all upto what you believe and imagine. So today, we bring to you reasons on how even the small package of a man can give women pleasure, busting the myth, and proving that size does not matter!

1.You do not have to be afraid

Sometimes women get scared of the size as it is something that enters your body. A small one puts that worry at ease and you are able to enjoy your sex life then too. There is no searing pain, so relax and enjoy!

2. They are better in bed

Getting an orgasm is a little difficult for most women, irrespective of size. It is the quality of sex that matters. There are many sex positions out there for all and how are men with a smaller one better? They feel that their size is not enough so they know and try different ways to give you pleasure which they can count on easily and therefore, they put more effort in being an amazing lover.

3. Accommodating a small vagina

It is not just for men, even women have trouble with their own size. If they have a small vagina, the experience for them with a big penis can be tormenting and painful and well scary to begin with. So a small man becomes the knight in shining armour here. They help you with pain free and good sex with a lot of foreplay.

Quit believing in anything until you have experienced it. If you mock anyone with a small size it is unfair and it batters the man’s ego for lifetime! Look at other ways if you are unhappy with the seize, try oral sex, experiment with the positions and we Indians are blessed with the KamaSutra so take notes. You will be amazed how that changes the entire love making scenario for you.