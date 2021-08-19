LIFESTYLES
5 ways to lose weight without gym
IF you are one of those people who would rather skip the hard work of gym but really do want to get into shape, there are plenty of options.
Weight loss takes work but if you are lazy, there are a few tricks that can help you.
Here are five ways to lose weight without exercising:
1. Drop the Alcohol
Staying away from alcohol can help you shed off some calories as alcohol slows down your body’s fat burning processes. When you drink alcohol, your body will burn it first and prioritise it as a source of fuel above anything else.
2. Use A Smaller Plate
When it comes to weight loss, mindset is everything. So, use a smaller plate and fill it rather than use a bigger plate with a small portion. This visually makes your portion sizes look bigger and you don’t feel deprived when eating less.
3. Eat Spicy food
Spicy food helps reduce appetite, reduce hunger, boost metabolism and impact fat formation.
4. Sleep
Getting enough sleep can help you a great deal as not sleeping enough can affect your weight in a bad way because when you aren’t sleeping, ghrelin levels increase, which is the hunger hormone.
5. Drink a Lot of Water
According to Healthline, drinking water increases the amount of calories the body burns during a non-active period. A study of overweight women examined the effects of increasing water intake to over 1 litre per day. They found that over a 12-month period, this resulted in an extra 2kg of weight loss.
LIFESTYLES
Why pubic hair makes sex more pleasurable!
When discussing female grooming, shaving the punani always comes up and some women prefer to go au naturel than have a chiskop down there.
According to many medical professionals, pubic hair makes sex more enjoyable and this is because at the end of each hair follicle there is an existing a nerve ending.
These nerve endings are different from the other nerve endings whose purpose in maintaining pressure and temperature. When one hair is brushed, a little sensation is sent down the shaft of the nerve ending. The feelings are registered in the brain as a result of that light touch. If you shave completely, you will miss out on that stimulation.
It can be very enjoyable when your partner touches your pubic hair, or blows some warm air across it.
Pubic also eases friction during sexual intercourse. Pubic hair helps in reducing friction when parts of the body rub together, or rub against clothing.
Besides that, pubic hair also help with the following:
– Pubic hair helps guard against STIs
– Natural protection from viruses and bacteria
– Helps control moisture in the genital area
– Regulation of body temperature
LIFESTYLES
5 things you need to know about birth control pills
Whether you’ve taken birth control pills for years or are thinking about starting, you probably know that oral contraceptives help keep you from getting pregnant.
What you may not know is how, exactly. In a nutshell, , combination pills use the hormones progestin and estrogen to stop your ovaries from releasing an egg each month. Progestin-only pills,, on the other hand, thicken your cervical mucus, making it harder for sperm to get into your uterus. Interesting, right?
If you’re shaking your head yes, you’re in luck! There are a ton of other seriously interesting facts you probably didn’t know about the contraceptive—from unexpected benefits to the weird things that might make it less effective.
Here are six surprising nuggets of info that are definitely worth getting on your radar.
1. They can make your periods more comfortable
The hormones in oral contraceptives work to prevent pregnancy. (Duh.) But they have the added perk of moderating miserable period symptoms, says Dr Kecia Gaither,, the director of perinatal services at NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln.
In addition to easing heavy bleeding, the pill can help keep period cramps at bay, fight acne, and even work to stave off menstrual migraines. (#winning)
2. Some meds might make your pills less effective
Experts know that antibiotics like griseofulvin (an antifungal used to treat things like ringworm and athlete’s foot) and rifampicin (an antibiotic used to treat various infections) can keep BC pills from working properly, and evidence suggests other types of antibiotics might do the same.
Why? “Antibiotics can increase the activity of liver enzymes that metabolize certain pills, including birth control pills,” explains, Dr Daniel Kort,, Associate Medical Director of Neway Fertility in Manhattan. The pills can get broken down faster than normal. As a result, it could cause a lapse in protection.
That said if you have to take antibiotics while on the pill, play it safe by using condoms or another form of backup contraception.
3. They can lower your risk for some diseases
Oral contraceptives seem to play a role in helping to prevent some cancers. Women who’ve taken the pill are up to 50 percent less likely to get ovarian cancer; at least 30 percent less likely to get endometrial cancer; and up to 20 percent less likely to get colorectal cancer, according to the National Cancer Institute..
And that’s not all. Taking the pill seems to lower the risk for rheumatoid arthritis by as much as 19 percent, a recent Swedish study found. And because the pill reduces blood loss caused by heavy periods, it can help prevent iron deficiency anaemia, too.
4. You don’t have to take a break from them
Ever hear that thing about long-term pill use being bad for you? Some natural health influencers warn that taking oral contraceptives for years on end could wreak havoc on your fertility. Except… it’s not true.
“One doesn’t need to take a break from oral contraceptive use unless one wants to,” Dr Gaither says. If and when you decide you’re ready to try getting pregnant, talk with your doctor about when you should stop taking your pills.
5. You can take them strategically to skip your period altogether
Yup, you read that right. Most monthly pill packs contain 21 active pills with hormones and seven placebo ones. Users get their period during the week of placebo pills – but if you skip those pills and move right onto the next pack, you’ll skip your period.
Findings show this is totally safe, btw, and it can deliver a dose of relief for women with endometriosis or painful periods. The only downside is that you might be more prone to spotting in between periods, Dr Gaither says.
LIFESTYLES
Weed is good for sperm!
For years weed smokers have been warned that they may be damaging their chances of having a kid.
But a new study points to weed-smoking men actually having higher sperm concentrations than men who have never touched the green stuff.
There’s also a potential link between weed use and testosterone, said senior researcher Dr Jorge Chavarro. He’s an associate professor of nutrition and epidemiology at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston.
“With increasing use of marijuana, there was a positive association with serum testosterone levels,” Chavarro said. “More marijuana, higher testosterone levels.”
Couples shouldn’t start smoking marijuana to improve their chances of conception, however.
This was an observational study, and it’s entirely possible that the link between pot and male fertility might run in the opposite direction, Chavarro said.
“We know that men with higher testosterone levels tend to engage in risk-tasking behaviours. The higher your testosterone, the more likely you are to do risky stuff,” like frequently smoke dagga, Chavarro said.
Chavarro and his team set out to study the possible effects of pot smoking on male reproduction by observing 662 men enrolled at the Massachusetts General Hospital Fertility Center in Boston between 2000 and 2017.
Semen samples were taken from all of the men, and 317 provided blood samples that were analysed for reproductive hormones. The men also filled out a questionnaire about their marijuana use.
Fifty-five% of the men said they’d smoked pot at some point, with 44% saying they were past smokers and 11% reporting they currently smoke.
Current and past marijuana users had average sperm concentrations of 62.7 million sperm per millilitre of ejaculate, while men who had never smoked marijuana had average concentrations of 45.4 million sperm per millilitre.
“We spent a couple of months doing analysis to figure out if we had done something wrong,” he added. “As far as we can tell, this is what the data is showing. Now the question is: What does it mean?”
It could just be that guys with higher testosterone levels are more likely to smoke pot, as part of an overall pattern of risk-taking, he suggested.
The new study was published in the journal Human Reproduction.
