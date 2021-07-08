5 ways how sex makes you gorgeous!

Why spend so much to look gorgeous when you can do it in the simplest ways ever?!

In case you were not aware, let us tell you that sex has several benefits apart from just pleasure. It can make you look beautiful and help you stay healthy and younger looking.

No product can do what sex can. From making you glow to keeping your skin acne free, there is a lot more that happens. Are you now wondering how and what?

Well, here are the 5 ways how sex will help you look gorgeous.

1. Sex will help you glow

Every morning when you spend all that time in makeup and getting the right tone of blush for your cheeks, you can do something else, something way sexier.

Just spend 15 minutes in sex and you will see the glow on your face automatically. Your face will glow, your lips will look pouty and your cheeks will naturally have a blush. This happens because of blood circulation that makes you go all red.

2. You can bid goodbye to acne

So when you exercise it balances your hormone levels and leaves you with a clearer skin. Sex is also a form of physical activity and thus it helps you stay and look healthy.

There will be no breakouts and since you sweat a lot during sex, getting rid of body toxins, your face remains clear of acne.

3. No wrinkles or any signs of ageing

Several hormones are active when you have sex. Some of those hormones are oxytocin, prolactin and also dopamine. Thanks to all these hormones a person having sex feels happy and relaxed. This helps in getting rid of wrinkles and will reduce any signs of ageing.

It will heal any damage that has happened on your skin because of pollution or excessive tanning.

4. Stronger and healthier hair

We all know that blood circulation comes with a lot of health benefits. It gives moisture to several body parts boosting growth. Nails, shiny and healthy hair are all benefits of a good blood circulation.

Sex also helps you with the same. If you have sex often, it helps in making your hair healthier and shinier. Frequent sex will make your hair grow faster and stronger than before.

So instead of spending on hair products and lotions, you should definitely opt for sex more often.

5. No more dark circles or under eye puffiness

Another way how sex works wonders for your skin is by reducing your eye puffiness and dark circles. Oxytocin and Prolacticn are the main reasons why you feel relaxed and also drowsy.

This is why we feel sleepy after sex and more sleep means less stress to your eyes. The more you sleep the less dark circles you have