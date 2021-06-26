LIFESTYLES
5 things you should not do in your new relationship!
Excitement, intrigue and passion are the order of the day when it comes to new relationships. As euphoric as this stage of the relationship is, you may still be wondering how to handle this so it doesn’t end up like the others. There are no tips that will guarantee you a relationship that will end in marriage but if you follow the following 5 points, you won’t wreck the relationship before it even begins.
- Moving too fast
You just made it official and you’re making big plans for the future? You’re already seeing each other’s families and friends and hanging out with them? You need to calm down. The first few months of a new relationship is exhilarating but you need to make sure you’re not skipping any stage. Spending quality time together will help you figure out the type of person he/she is.
- Posting about it everywhere on social media
You don’t know how the story will pan out and so you need to pull the brakes on this one. What happens if you two decide you’re not really compatible and you break up after 3 months of dating? You’ll delete all the pictures? Relax and enjoy your relationship in private – but not in secret. There’s a difference.
- Overlooking red flags
It’s hard to see these red flags in the honeymoon stage of your relationship but you need to “shine your eyes”. Don’t be so “in-love” that when they’re being physically/emotionally abusive, you don’t see it. Or if they’re manipulative and controlling, you don’t see it. “Shine your eyes” well well.
- Saying I love you immediately
A lot of Ghanaians think that once you start dating someone officially, you should say you love them but it’s not always true. Sometimes, you just reaally like the person and you’re willing to put in the work and make the like grow into love. There’s no particular time to say “I love you” in a new relationship but chances are, you’ll scare your partner away.
- Becoming what they want
You aren’t yourself because they described someone they really liked and that wasn’t you so you want to become what you think they want. If whoever you’re with doesn’t appreciate you for who you are, then what’s the point?
Do you have any more tips for us? Let us know in the comments section.
LIFESTYLES
The worst places to have sex!
Sportsmen and women will agree that how they perform on the field or court is determined by the condition of their playing fields.
If the playing conditions are conducive, they can perform at their best.
The same applies to having sex.
Sexologists all over the world agree that where you have sex can determine if one experiences an orgasm or not.
Much like there are places to have the best sex, there are also the worst places to poke.
According to Men’s Health magazine, these are the worst places to have sex:
1. On an airplane
As fly as the thought of having sex in the clouds might be, according to Trojan Condom’s Sex Survey Census, having sex in the air is the worst idea. With many airlines strict on such rules, this is one rule you don’t want to break.
2. At a church
An older couple in Salt Lake City, Utah, is facing charges after having oral sex on the Sacred Heart Catholic Church’s lawn during a wedding, with children watching. The duo, who were not guests of either the bride or the groom, were only stopped when a wedding guest flagged down a passing officer. Furthermore, morally it doesn’t sound correct, right?
3. Someone else’s bed
About 33% of Americans have spiced up their sex lives by getting busy with their partner in someone else’s bed, according to Trojan’s sex survey. For a pair of real estate agents in New York, venturing into someone else’s bed cost them their jobs, and might cost them even more depending on the outcome of a pending lawsuit.
LIFESTYLES
People who laugh live longer!
Laughter by definition is the action or sound of laughing.
Often triggered by something funny and humorous, many experts agree laughter is the medicine for everything.
If we are to move with that notion, then the experts might be onto to something because according to research, people who laugh a lot tend to live longer.
According to a large study published in the April 2016 issue of Psychosomatic Medicine, women with a strong sense of humour were found to live longer in spite of illness, especially cardiovascular disease and infection.
While their male counterparts seem to be protected against infection.
Norwegian researchers reported findings from a 15-year study on the link between sense of humour and mortality among 53 556 women and men in their country.
The team assessed the cognitive, social and affective components of humour using a validated questionnaire.
They also examined death from specific conditions: heart disease, infection, cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
Their findings show that for women, high scores on humours cognitive component were associated with 48% less risk of death from all causes, a 73% lower risk of death from heart disease and an 83% lower risk of death from infection.
For men, a link was found only for the risk of death from infection. Those with high humour scores had a 74% reduced risk.
Simply put, a laughter a day keeps you alive in every way.
LIFESTYLES
Different types of 4-5s
IF YOU you’re a plumber, then you understand that there are different types of pipes – from cast iron and steel to plastic and copper.
All these pipes serve a specific purpose: ensuring that no leaks ever occur.
Much like these pipes, the 4-5 serves a similar purpose and comes in different shapes and sizes.
According to Healthline magazine, there are 20 different types of penises but we will zone in on the five prominent types:
1. The curved upward
Like the banana, this 4-5 type curves slightly upward when it’s erect. The upward curve means an advantage when it comes to stimulating all the right spots for toe-curling and full-body orgasms.
2. The curved downward
When you tilt that banana around, you find this shape. It’s basically a penis with a slight downward curve. Again, the curve is noticeable only during an erection.
3. The C-shaped 4-5
This type has a noticeable curve to the right. Sex positions that allow you to work the curve toward the front wall of the punani or rectum give you the same hotspot advantage as those with banana shapes.
4. The straight-line 4-5
This type maintains pretty much the same shape – from shaft to head. According sexologists, this 4-5 needs one to be extra creative with sex positions because of its lack of flexibility.
5. Bigger base with a narrow head
This penis is thicker at the base and narrows as you get closer to the head, giving it a cone-like shape. The narrower head makes for easier entry, and a wider base provides more stimulation the deeper you go.
