5 things you should not do in your new relationship!

Excitement, intrigue and passion are the order of the day when it comes to new relationships. As euphoric as this stage of the relationship is, you may still be wondering how to handle this so it doesn’t end up like the others. There are no tips that will guarantee you a relationship that will end in marriage but if you follow the following 5 points, you won’t wreck the relationship before it even begins.

Moving too fast

You just made it official and you’re making big plans for the future? You’re already seeing each other’s families and friends and hanging out with them? You need to calm down. The first few months of a new relationship is exhilarating but you need to make sure you’re not skipping any stage. Spending quality time together will help you figure out the type of person he/she is.

Posting about it everywhere on social media

You don’t know how the story will pan out and so you need to pull the brakes on this one. What happens if you two decide you’re not really compatible and you break up after 3 months of dating? You’ll delete all the pictures? Relax and enjoy your relationship in private – but not in secret. There’s a difference.

Overlooking red flags

It’s hard to see these red flags in the honeymoon stage of your relationship but you need to “shine your eyes”. Don’t be so “in-love” that when they’re being physically/emotionally abusive, you don’t see it. Or if they’re manipulative and controlling, you don’t see it. “Shine your eyes” well well.

Saying I love you immediately

A lot of Ghanaians think that once you start dating someone officially, you should say you love them but it’s not always true. Sometimes, you just reaally like the person and you’re willing to put in the work and make the like grow into love. There’s no particular time to say “I love you” in a new relationship but chances are, you’ll scare your partner away.

Becoming what they want

You aren’t yourself because they described someone they really liked and that wasn’t you so you want to become what you think they want. If whoever you’re with doesn’t appreciate you for who you are, then what’s the point?

Do you have any more tips for us? Let us know in the comments section.