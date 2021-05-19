5 things you didn’t know guys notice during sex!

Oh, so you thought we were too lost in things to notice anything during sex? Well, let us take this chance to tell you that you’re mostly right. We do get a bit carried away and all, but there are still some little (and some not so little) things about you that we make note of… So here you go – some interesting things guys notice during sex!

How you smell

Is it your perfume? Is it your shampoo? We just never know how you’re smelling so exquisite all the time, but we keep guessing – in our heads, of course. Your gorgeous boobs

Because, well, boobs. And when are we going to have a better view of them than during sex with you?

How your body reacts to our touch

What makes you writhe, what makes you shiver, we’re noting all of it down. And doing it again to make you writhe and shiver some more. Your expressions when you’re close…

How your eyes roll up and your mouth opens up… Wow, if only we could see you like this all the time! How your body fits with ours

Your body is so interesting – with all those curves and hollows. We love to see how they all fit against our bodies.