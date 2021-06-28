LIFESTYLES
5 things you didn’t know about the punani!
Besides being the epicentre of pleasure and excitement, the punani is one fascinating organ in the female body.
While many gynaecologists may agree on its complexities, many people may not be aware that it has multiple functions and is not only limited to sex and giving birth.
According to healthshots.com, the punani has a wide range of functions and things we might have not been aware of, and listed these as the top five:
1. The punani is bigger than you think
The clitoris is much bigger than the little button you can see as only a quarter is outside the body and visible to the naked eye. The rest of it is placed inside your body. The clitoris is actually shaped like a wishbone that extends into the body and around the vaginal canal, but isn’t part of the punani.
2. It has many nerve endings
The gland or invisible part of the clitoris has over 8 000 sensory nerve endings. This makes this tiny area the most sensitive part of a woman’s body.
3. The punani’s sole purpose is pleasure
The clitoris is the only organ in the female body with the sole purpose of providing sexual pleasure when stimulated. The 8 000 nerve endings are responsible for making it a powerhouse of pleasure, and it doesn’t play a direct role in reproduction.
4. It grows throughout your life
The clitoris actually grows during a woman’s lifetime. It doesn’t stretch out too much, but rather extends to an astonishing 10cm. The growth occurs as a result of hormonal changes in the body.
5. The punani is very similar to the 4-5
The clitoris has glans (foreskin), erectile tissue and a very small shaft – all of which are found on a 4-5. This is why the functions of a clitoris are similar to those of a penis. In fact, it even swells up when aroused.
LIFESTYLES
How to give a blow job: 5 tips on how to do it right!
Blow jobs, as seen in porn can look dirty, forced and disgusting.
But in real, blow jobs can be fun for the receiver as well as the giver.
It may be intimidating for a first-timer, but once you do it often, you will surely get an idea of how to go about things.
For every woman who wishes to please her man, but lacks confidence, here are some tips that will teach you how to give a blow job.
The feeling of being in charge is extremely empowering and fantastic. Before you go to our list of tips and suggestions on how to give a blow job, let us tell you that the first and foremost trick about giving a blow job and still get to enjoy is to not think of it as a duty or obligation.
Do it only because you like doing it, it is only then that you can make the whole act of blow job an enjoyable one for both of you.
1. Get to a comfortable position:
The first and foremost thing to do is get to a comfortable situation.
You do not want to move back and forth in the middle of the act. So pick a position that is the most comfortable for the both of you.
Your guy can sit on the edge of the bed or get him to lie down while you can go on your knees and bend to give him a blow job. The best and the most comfortable positions would be the one where he can get to see you since that is a big turn-on for several men.
You can also give your man a great blow job in front of the mirror if you really want to spice it up.
2. Don’t rush in to it, take it slow:
There should be absolutely nothing fast about blow job.
If you want to give your man a great blow job, always keep it slow and smooth.
Start by touching his penis with your lips. Kiss his thighs, tummy and also the tip of his penis. Tease him a bit and get him all turned on.
Once you are sure that your man is all turned on and then slowly move to the main part. This is how it should be done. Do not rush into things and keep your movements slow and steady.
3. Don’t take it in too deep:
The porn videos may tell you otherwise, but don’t take it too deep. Gagging is not fun and chances are that it will turn you off.
Do avoid taking it too deep and trying to make it touch your throat. It will only make you puke. So avoid and take it in only as much as you can.
4. Take occasional breaks while doing it:
Now when we say take breaks, it doesn’t mean that you take a break and go take a stroll outside. What we mean to say is that, give a break to your mouth and use your hands.
When you think your mouth or jaw is aching, stop and use your hands for some time. You can also stop taking it in your mouth and touch the tip of his penis with your lips.
5. Make noises:
Do not underestimate the power of a good and timely moan. When you take his penis inside your mouth, let out occasional moans. This is another way of turning him on and watching him all aroused will add up to your pleasure too.
LIFESTYLES
How to make a homemade facial mask
Women everywhere love a good facial mask. They have so many health benefits and can be very therapeutic.
The first facial mask was invented in England in the 18th century, so this beauty regiment goes way back.
Facial masks are a sheet, creamy or thick paste applied to your skin that contains minerals and vitamins.
Facial masks can be used to rejuvenate your skin, to tighter pores, unclog pores, exfoliate, reduce inflammation, reduce wrinkles and moisturize the skin.
Some masks can be washed off easily and some are peeled by hand, it all depends on the specific mask you use.
Facial masks can also vary with the duration of how long to keep the mask on, some can be 3 mins, some can be 30 minutes while others can be left over night.
Homemade masks are extremely popular in the modern age, as they are a lot cheaper that clinical facial masks and you can use ingredients that you already have and are easy to get.
Here are three examples of homemade masks you can apply at home:
1. A Homemade facial mask to hydrate your skin
What you’ll need:
– ½ Avocado
– 1 Tablepoon of honey
– A handful or oats
Mix all the ingredients up in a mixing bowl and apply to your face with a clean brush or with clean fingers. Leave the mask on for 15 minutes then rinse off with warm water.
Honey contains a substance called humectant which retains moisture; honey will help your skin retain moisture without feeling oily. Oats has healing properties of nourishing, calming and soothing skin. For the extra boost of natural oils, avocado will help your skin retain moisture.
2. A Homemade facial mask to improve uneven skin tone
What you’ll need:
– 1 Tablespoon of plain yogurt
– 1 Tablespoon of honey
– 1 Tablespoon of turmeric powder
Mix all the ingredients up in a mixing bowl and apply to your face with a clean brush or with clean fingers. Leave the mask on for 15 minutes then rinse off with warm water.
Yogurt contains a substance called lactic acid which helps the skin clean the rough dead cells on your skin. Honey will help your skin feel soft and turmeric is good for fighting pigmentation that the skin has damaged on your skin, helping to give you an even skin tone.
3. A Homemade facial mask to help fight acne and blemishes
What you’ll need:
– 1 Tablespoon of Manuka honey
– 1 Teaspoon of turmeric powder
– ½ Teaspoon of Dead sea salt
Mix all the ingredients up in a mixing bowl and apply to your face with a clean brush or with clean fingers (Paying extra attention to your T-zone). Leave the mask on for 15 minutes then rinse off with warm water.
Manuka honey and turmeric have great healing properties that will help bring down the redness that comes with acne. Turmeric is also great as it is anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial. Dead sea salt will help clean and reduce inflammation and infection.
LIFESTYLES
Red flags to look out for during sex!
SEX is regarded as the highest level of intimacy especially for people who are in a relationship.
Times Of India, an online publication, reported that when two people engage in the act it means they are ready to share mutual feelings with each other.
The publication also listed key red flags to look out for during sex that might indicate something is not right.
Here is a look at some of them:
1. They Don’t Respond to Your Needs
When you date a selfish person, it is possible they will also be selfish in the bedroom.
“If a person constantly ignores your requests, wants, or desires, this can indicate an issue,” the article read.
2. They Don’t Make Eye Contact
As mentioned above, sex is a vulnerable act. Therefore, it is necessary for your partner to make eye contact during sex. It is said that if your partner doesn’t make eye contact, it indicates they are not fully vulnerable and trusting.
3. No Kissing
If a person you are having sex with doesn’t want to kiss you, that could possibly mean they don’t want to show you affection.
4. Pressuring You To Do Things You Aren’t Comfortable With
If you are not comfortable with doing a certain sex position and your partner forces you, that could be a red flag.
5. No Cuddling
This is the most important part that allows partners to build emotional and physical trust.
“If your partner wants to put up a wall after sex, it could mean they are not looking for a deeper connection,” Times Of India reported.
Latest News
- NNPC proposes N114.3bn deduction from June remittance to FAAC as petrol subsidy bites harder
- Army Chief orders troops to destroy insurgents’ enclaves in North-east
- PDP summons emergency meeting over Gov Matawalle’s defection to APC
- One dead, children, others injured as masquerades attack Muslims
- Buhari’s emissaries seek Emir of Bichi’s daughter’s hand in marriage to President’s son
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
Red flags to look out for during sex!
-
NEWS2 days ago
2021 UTME: JAMB suspends use of USSD code, announces 4 new steps on how to check results
-
NEWS1 day ago
Kemi Olunloyo makes a U-turn, declares total support for Buhari
-
LIFESTYLES5 hours ago
How to give a blow job: 5 tips on how to do it right!
-
NEWS1 day ago
PDP loses Zamfara Governor, Matawalle to APC
-
NEWS2 days ago
VIDEO: Nigerian Reverend sisters dancing to Wasiu Ayinde’s hit song ‘Ade Ori Okin’
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Denmark crush Wales to reach Euro 2020 quarter-final
-
POLITICS1 day ago
Andy Uba emerges APC governorship candidate in Anambra