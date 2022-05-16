LIFESTYLES
5 things you didn’t know about the 4-5!
People often say there’s always a deeper understanding to the way we view things with the naked eye.
Let’s take the 4-5 as an example.
For many of us, this is a sexual reproductive organ found in men. We also know that the 4-5 is an excretory organ.
According to Medical-News-Today, there is more to the human 4-5 than meets the eye.
According to the medical magazine, these are the five things we didn’t know about the 4-5:
1. The 4-5s First Erection Can Be Seen in an Unborn Foetus
According to a study from 1991, foetal erections most commonly occur during rapid eye movement (REM) sleep. And they can happen a number of times each hour. No one is quite sure why, but it might be the body’s way of testing things out and keeping them running correctly.
2. The 4-5 Can Break
There is no bone in the 4-5, however, it is still possible to break the 4-5. This most commonly occurs during vigorous sex, although doctors have also documented it in people who have fallen out of bed with an erection. Penile fracture, as it is known, is actually the rupture of the fibrous covering of the corpora cavernosa, which is the tissue that becomes erect when engorged with blood.
3. One Can Experience an Erection After Their Death
Also called angel lust or a terminal erection, it happens in the moments after death. This commonly occurs in people who have died from hanging. Scientists believe that it may be due to pressure from the nose on the cerebellum. However, it has also been reported following death by a gunshot wound to the head, damage to major blood vessels, and poisoning.
4. A 4-5 is Twice As Long As You Think
Penises are longer than they look. In fact, around half of the entire length is housed inside the body. The mass of pink erectile tissue, which comprises the so grandly named corpus cavernosum and “corpus spongiosum, extends well into the pelvic region, forming a sort of boomerang shape thus making the 4-5 look twice its size.
5. Ways To Tell The Size Of a 4-5
Although an older study found that penile length was related to both height and foot length, it was a weak relationship, and the authors concluded: Height and foot size would not serve as practical estimators of penis length. A 2006 study published in the International Journal of Impotence Research looked at other correlations. The researchers concluded that penile dimensions are significantly correlated with age, height, and index finger length, but not foot size.
LIFESTYLES
Most dangerous sex positions that you must not try
The bible of se suggests some amazing sex positions that we all want to try.
However, there are some positions which have been termed dangerous even though they look very simple.
Accroding to different studies and researches, there are 3 sex positions which are dangerous. They could either tear the vaginal wall or fracture the penis. Here is a list of ones that are dangerous.
1.Cowgirl
According to a study which was published in the US National Institute of Health, the cowgirl position where the woman is on top, can put the male genitalia in danger. Reason being that if and most of the time it is true, there is not enough lubrication when a woman is on top. Due to this the penetration becomes sore. The force of the thrust as per the study, can lead to injuries. Also, if the body weight is entirely on the man, it can prove to be dangerous if not done right.
2. Doggy style
During the doggy style, vaginal tearing is common especially if the penis is penetrated from the wrong side and is forced. Sometimes even lubrication is not enough, even then the position can be injurious. If the penetration enters places which were not ready for the same, then too a tear can be expected.
3. Missionary
Missionary sex is the most commonly practiced sex position. However, according to a report by NZ Herald, Brazilian researchers pointed out that almost 21% penile fractures occur when the men are trying to climax. The giver may be in control of the power and speed of the thrust but if the man hits the pelvic bone without any intention of doing so, it could be dangerous.
So, practice safe sex, try different lubes and make sure there is consent in whatever you wan t to try. Sex should be fun for both the giver and receiver. In case the woman is not as wet, how about trying some foreplay first!
LIFESTYLES
7 spicy sex moves men crave in the Bedroom
If you’re just in the slightest curious about what your man may crave in the bedroom, it is highly recommend you initiate a sex talk since great sex is equal to great communication.
However, if you also just want to do your research first (you know, to figure out what you want to talk about before talking about it), we’ve got your back.
Here are 7 impotant things men crave for in the bedroom as per relationship and sex experts:
1.He wants you to show him how you like it.
Men are very much visual learners. Show him, literally with your hands, how you like it. “Don’t be afraid to move his hands, position your body, and use verbal and nonverbal communication to ensure a good time for you both,” says Vanessa Geffrard, sexpert for Lovers adult wellness brand and retailer. (Sexy role play tip: Lay on the bed and touch yourself while you order him to look but not touch. A sexy, easy way to show and tell).
2. He wants to take it out of the bedroom
“Men love variety. Keep it exciting by exploring new places to play, such as the kitchen table, laundry room, in the car, or even outside,” says Jacqueline Misla, sex expert and COO of Curious Fox, a community for the polyamory-curious. “Having sex in new areas can also lead to more fun and creative opportunities to roleplay.”
3. He wants you to make eye contact with him
Yup, sometimes it’s all about that ~emotional~ connection. “Men want to see how their partner is feeling and reacting to what they’re doing,” says relationship expert Chloe Ballatore. “The more women can lose themselves in the moment and enjoy what their man is doing to them, for them, the better.”
4. He wants you to be loud if you feel like it
“If you’re a screamer, scream. Don’t hold back your moans, groans, screams, and growls of pleasure,” says Shamyra. “Men love to hear this—it’s erotic and really turns them on.” Not to mention, it’s liberating for you too. Don’t hold back if you’re really feeling it in the moment; It’s just like communicating, only way sexier.
5. He wants you to actively participate
“Many men like to have sex with women who actively participate,” says Shamyra. Actively participating just means meeting his thrusts with your own thrusts, grinding your hips, and flexing your PC muscles (the muscles that stretch from your pubic bone to the tail bone. These are all things you can do from whatever position you’re currently in.
You can also use your hands to squeeze your guy’s arms and and pull his body closer to yours, or use your lips to explore more of his bod—all these moves will let him know you’re loving the action.
6. He wants different positions
If you’re a couple who does it missionary on the bed a few nights a week, it could be possible that both you and your partner are craving something different every now and then. After all, part of the reason something like hotel sex is so damn appealing is because humans crave novelty. No one is suggesting you go out of your comfort zone just to please some dude, but hey, if the idea occurs to you that it might be hot to have him spin you around and bone you from behind against your kitchen counter…well…then…do that.
7. He craves more! Laughter!
Humor takes the pressure off of, well, pretty much everything. Same thing applies to sex. “I’ve spent years in encounters and relationships where everything in the bedroom is so serious. It’s like when we toss aside our clothes, our senses of humor get thrown out as well,” says Bryan T., 28. “Having a good laugh can improve intimacy and relieve some of the pressure I feel to perform. This makes it easier to be spontaneous and let loose,” he says.
LIFESTYLES
Different types of pimples found around the punani!
A LOT of us often assume that pimples are only experienced on the human face.
According to medical experts, pimples can be experienced all over the body.
However, some places in the body that experience pimples can be awkward and raise the health alarm.
One such place for instance is female’s private part.
Yes, experts agree that the punani can have pimples.
According to Health-line magazine, vaginal pimples aren’t usually a serious condition.
But they can be a source of great discomfort.
The cause isn’t always obvious, but there are a few reasons you may have pimples around your genitals.
Some of them are:
1.Contact dermatitis
Vaginal pimples are likely caused by contact dermatitis. This is a reaction to something that touches the skin. Contact dermatitis of the genitals may be caused by sensitivity to: bubble baths and soaps, feminine wipes, deodorants, lotions, powders, or perfumes and tampons or sanitary pads.
2.Folliculitis
Pimples in the genital area may be a result of infection of the hair follicle due to bacteria. Shaving your pubic hair is one potential cause of folliculitis. As your hair starts growing out of the follicle, it curls back toward the skin, causing irritation. In some cases, the hair grows back into the skin (ingrown hair).
3.Hidradenitis suppurativa
Hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), also called acne inversa, is a chronic disease of the sweat glands. It causes pimple-like lesions around the body, including the vulvar area. The cause of this rare inflammatory disease isn’t clear. There are treatments, but no cure.
4.Molluscum contagiosum
Molluscum contagiosum is a viral infection that can cause pimples anywhere on the body, including the genitals. Treatment isn’t always needed, but it can be treated with topical or oral medication. If necessary, your doctor can also remove the pimples.
Medical experts warn that pimples caused by minor irritation may clear up on their own. If they don’t, or if they’re getting worse, see your doctor.
