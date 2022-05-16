5 things you didn’t know about the 4-5!

People often say there’s always a deeper understanding to the way we view things with the naked eye.

Let’s take the 4-5 as an example.

For many of us, this is a sexual reproductive organ found in men. We also know that the 4-5 is an excretory organ.

According to Medical-News-Today, there is more to the human 4-5 than meets the eye.

According to the medical magazine, these are the five things we didn’t know about the 4-5:

1. The 4-5s First Erection Can Be Seen in an Unborn Foetus

According to a study from 1991, foetal erections most commonly occur during rapid eye movement (REM) sleep. And they can happen a number of times each hour. No one is quite sure why, but it might be the body’s way of testing things out and keeping them running correctly.

2. The 4-5 Can Break

There is no bone in the 4-5, however, it is still possible to break the 4-5. This most commonly occurs during vigorous sex, although doctors have also documented it in people who have fallen out of bed with an erection. Penile fracture, as it is known, is actually the rupture of the fibrous covering of the corpora cavernosa, which is the tissue that becomes erect when engorged with blood.

3. One Can Experience an Erection After Their Death

Also called angel lust or a terminal erection, it happens in the moments after death. This commonly occurs in people who have died from hanging. Scientists believe that it may be due to pressure from the nose on the cerebellum. However, it has also been reported following death by a gunshot wound to the head, damage to major blood vessels, and poisoning.

4. A 4-5 is Twice As Long As You Think

Penises are longer than they look. In fact, around half of the entire length is housed inside the body. The mass of pink erectile tissue, which comprises the so grandly named corpus cavernosum and “corpus spongiosum, extends well into the pelvic region, forming a sort of boomerang shape thus making the 4-5 look twice its size.

5. Ways To Tell The Size Of a 4-5

Although an older study found that penile length was related to both height and foot length, it was a weak relationship, and the authors concluded: Height and foot size would not serve as practical estimators of penis length. A 2006 study published in the International Journal of Impotence Research looked at other correlations. The researchers concluded that penile dimensions are significantly correlated with age, height, and index finger length, but not foot size.