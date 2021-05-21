LIFESTYLES
5 things women care about more than men’s size of penis
If aliens were ever to eavesdrop on our communications system and listen for a period of time, they would’ve felt that the most pressing concern of our civilisation is how to increase the penis size and girth. But the truth is most ladies out there don’t really care about your penis size, length or girth. Here are five things they care about far more:
How you kiss
Kissing is an art and it pretty much decides what your better half thinks about you. A study (not conducted on mice) found that kissing helps us judge potential partners and plays a vital role in a partner staying around, which means that it’s very important to be good at kissing if you want your girl to stay around.
Your foreplay ability
Women aren’t robots like men who seem to be geared to always want sex irrespective of the fact whether they are asleep or awake (except unless the World Cup is on). Most women need to get in the mood for sex and that’s where foreplay comes into the picture, but be warned, foreplay isn’t just setting the mood for penetrative sex.
The more appropriate term to describe foreplay would be outercourse. It is the umbrella term for all forms of non-penetrative sex sometimes synonymously used with foreplay. It includes kissing, necking, breast stimulation, mutual masturbation, dry humping, rubbing, oral sex, fingering and any other activity you can think of other than penetrative sex. In fact, some aspects of outercourse like fingering is very important because many women find it hard to have orgasms through vaginal intercourse and need clitoral stimulation instead!
Your ability to communicate
One of the biggest problems complaints women have in bed is that men don’t know how to communicate. Most men who’ve watched porn seem to believe they know exactly what pleases women which are usually in this order foreplay, an oral sex session and then vaginal intercourse until he ejaculates. While women onscreen seem to love this treatment, the truth is as far from fiction as feasible. Most women are different, they like different thing and it’s a guy’s job to find out what his women likes. Some like oral sex, others find it icky. In the same way, while some women love their breasts to be stimulated, others prefer a back rub. Even figuring out what a woman likes is an art, and the best lovers would figure out how to do that.
How you go down
Porn will have you believe that while it’s a woman’s job to please her man orally, men do not have the same burden. Be assured that the modern woman will not stand for any of this nonsense and if she’s giving something, she will want something better in return. This is why the ability to go down and please your woman orally has become of utmost importance. Remember that the best lovers will always know how to please their woman, orally.
Your sense of imagination
And the reason sex gets boring is become it becomes like a routine. While it’s not just the man’s job to keep the fire burning, one of the biggest problems with sex is it gets monotonous because we get stuck in a routine. It’s very important for you therefore to have a fertile imagination which will keep on coming up with new and different ways to have sex and keep it fun. It could include role-playing, bondage, acting out scenes from your favourite movies, surprise date nights and anything else which keeps the romance alive.
Believe us, all these things mean a lot more to women than the size of your organ. They told us!
The 5 best anal sex positions for women
Used to be that enjoying anal sex was taboo for women. If a couple did give anal a test drive, it was seen as a once-in-a-while experience—something a woman indulged in for her partner’s sake, not because she actually enjoyed it.
Lately, however, it seems that this script has been flipped. An increasing number of hetero couples are adding anal sex to their playbook. Slowly, anal is entering the mainstream. And though it’s not for everyone, more women are speaking out about the pleasure it brings them.
“Historically, there was a pervasive narrative that anal sex is something women do for their partners…but that myth is slowly getting erased,” Alicia Sinclair, sex educator and CEO of online erotic boutique b-Vibe, tells Health. “Because of all the nerves and potential pleasure points inside and around the anus, anal play can be very pleasurable.”
Whether it’s your first time trying anal sex or you’ve experienced it before and are looking for some new ways to enjoy backdoor play, check out these expert-recommended positions. Each makes anal sex comfortable, fun, and intimate.
(A little advice first: Enjoying anal means giving your body time to warm up and relax, plus using lots of lubricant. Skipping these steps can cause discomfort or pain. And if you don’t know your partner’s STI status, use a condom, no exceptions.)
Backside doggy style
When you think of anal sex, you probably think of the doggy style position. It’s not hard to understand why, Julia Margo, co-founder of UK-based sex toy company Hot Octopus, tells Health. “It offers easy entry, control to the partner being penetrated, and a pleasurable angle of penetration,” she says.
Start by positioning yourself on all fours, and have your partner kneel behind you, hands on your hips. Once you’re ready for penetration, have your partner place the tip of his penis at the point of entry. From here, you can shift your hips back and forward to control the depth and rhythm. “The deeper your partner goes, the more likely they’ll be able to hit your A-spot, which is a highly sensitive and pleasurable area.” In fact, stimulating this pleasure-point could result in an anal orgasm.
To make sure you’re getting the most out of this position, Sinclair recommends angling your body in different ways. “Start off on all fours and see how that feels, then lower your chest all the way to the bed to see if you like that better,” she suggests.
Cowgirl anal
Penis-in-vagina cowgirl gives you the reins, and the same goes for the anal sex version of this woman-on-top position. With your partner reclining face-up, straddle your knees on either side of him. Then, slowly lower your booty onto his penis, and adjust to the snug, full feeling. Once you’re comfortable, begin grinding, rocking, and rolling your hips until you find a rhythm you enjoy.
As you move, having your partner touch your clit or hold a vibrator against it, Mackenzie Riel, relationship and sex expert with sex-toy company Too Timid, tells Health. “Just like with vaginal cowgirl, this position will stimulate your G-spot,” she advises. “Add in some clitoris stimulation for a wild trio of pleasure.”
Butt lifted missionary
This position is one of the most intimate for anal sex—and when paired with a pillow to lift up your hips, one of the most enjoyable, says Sinclair. Lay back with a small, firm pillow positioned under your hips and then another, softer pillow under your head.
Have your partner support his body weight with his hands and enter you slowly. Place your hands on his hips to help him find the tempo that’s most pleasurable to you. “You might even try grabbing the backs of your knees and drawing them to your chest, so your partner can enter you more deeply,” says Sinclair.
Once you and your partner have found a rhythm that feels good, reach between your legs to stimulate your clitoris using your fingers or a vibrator. Your partner is in control, but you can easily communicate with your eyes, voice, or touch that you want him to go faster or slower, or not enter you too deeply or go even deeper.
Backdoor side-by-side
“This is a great position for couples who are new to anal sex,” says Margo. Why? It’s so comfortable, it helps the muscles of the anus relax, she says. Lie on your sides, with you on the inside and your partner curled around you spoon-style. As you play little spoon, your partner can slowly ease inside you inch by inch. Again, the penetrating partner has most of the control here, but you can back up your booty if you want it deeper or faster.
Your partner can hold you tight and kiss your ears and neck as you adjust to the feel of him, which makes this anal variation so intimate. But it’s also a very orgasmic position, especially since you or your partner can easily reach down and play with your clitoris or nipples.
On bended knee
This position also requires you to lay on your side, your partner snuggled up behind you. Draw your top knee toward your chest and leave your bottom leg extended. From here, your partner can ease his way slowly inside of you, holding your booty open for easier access. Your partner has total control over the depth and speed—and he can angle your bent knee in different ways to switch up the sensation.
Intimacy educator Stella Harris, author of Tongue Tied: Untangling Communication in Sex, Kink, and Relationships, said this position is a favorite because it’s easy to personalize. “It offers a lot of variety and can easily be adjusted for more or less depth,” she says. And because your partner isn’t using his hands to hold himself up, they’re free to roam your body…or to hold you tight
Punani and wine, same-whatsapp group
I have heard through the grapevine how inseparable women and their wine are.
This match made in winery heaven seems to have the right ingredients for #relationshipgoals.
So, what makes this relationship special?
According to experts, there are a lot of similarities between the punani and wine.
Besides both of them ageing well, there’s more that these two have in common.
According to Medical News Today, the normal pH (the acidity or alkalinity of a solution on a logarithmic scale on which seven is neutral, lower values are more acidic and higher values more alkaline) of the vagina is less than 4,5, which is similar to the pH of wine.
According to experts, there’s good bacteria called lactobacilli.
Lactobacilli are the good bacteria that dominate the punani.
They help to keep pH levels normal in the lady parts and prevent the growth of infection-causing bacteria.
When levels of lactobacilli fall, vaginal pH levels can rise above 4,5, which is ideal breeding ground for vaginal infections, such as yeast infections and bacterial vaginosis.
As the Cleopatra publication beautifully puts it: “Her vagina is like a glass of wine.”
5 questions you should ask before having sex with someone!
- Have you been tested for HIV recently?
Your body and health are up to you and it is totally okay to ask your man if they have been tested for HIV because they are done on request only.
- How do you feel about condoms?
A lot of guys have a problem with the condom, it is better to ask in advance if he is comfortable with condom or not? If he uses it all the time or sometimes? If he is okay using a condom with you? Do not get into a situation when things are hot and he asks you if he can quit the condom thing
3. Are you sleeping with anyone else right now?
Just because he is spending enough of his time with you does not mean you are the only one he is seeing. Talk about this to avoid misunderstandings and decide whether this is the right situation for you
4. Does the other person you are sleeping with know about others?
This will safeguard you from all the future drama and from getting hurt. It is better to clear it all in advance5.
5. What are you into?
Before you get involved in the act it is better to ask what you both like and what are your fetish is it role playing or dominance or something other. It will save you from sudden surprise and you both can enjoy it easily.
