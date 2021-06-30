LIFESTYLES
5 things nobody tells women about sex!
Sex means different things to different people.
For some, it’s merely a physical act, while for others, it is forming a supreme emotional bond with a person.
Furthermore, going by the existing societal notions, men and women perceive sex differently. As per an American study, men report more spontaneous sexual arousal and have more frequent and varied fantasies. Despite all this, knowledge of one’s body and the physical act of sex is paramount.
There are many people who feel awkward in talking or questioning about it leading to a lack of knowledge about the same.
Thus, here are things nobody tells women about sex.
Your sexual tastes are likely to change over time
Maybe in your early 20s, you preferred being submissive during sex.
However, when you get slightly older, you are suddenly much more fascinated with being dominant.
This is completely normal. Thus, don’t limit yourself as one sexual identity if it ends up limiting you from trying other things.
Having sex with someone won’t necessarily bring you closer to them
It is widely believed that sex is the ultimate act of love and that having sex means the couple becomes closer to each other more than ever. But this is not always true.
You can feel distant from someone you just slept with, and you can feel very close with someone you have never slept with.
The person with whom you have sex for the first time doesn’t always have to be important
The popular notion is that the person with whom you have sex for the first time will leave an indelible mark on your life, but sometimes it’s someone in college you might not even remember now! And that is just fine. You don’t need to feel guilty about it.
If a guy doesn’t have as high of a sex drive as you do, that doesn’t make you weird
This needs to be said out loud. Sex drives differ from person to person. There is nothing wrong with a woman having a higher sex drive than her partner. It just means that her partner might not be able to satisfy her needs completely.
Everybody is bragging about how much sex they are having!
People in their early 20s have a high tendency of bragging to their friends about the amount of sex they are having. This might lead to a person taking a wrong or uninformed step due to peer pressure or FOMO. However, your friends are lying most of the time. Some people are only into bragging about it just to make themselves feel good.
LIFESTYLES
Top 3 biggest 4-5s in the world!
According to the English language, you should be familiar with the three degrees of comparison.
These are three forms of adjectives and adverbs used to show varying degrees of comparison.
These are the positive, the comparative and the superlative.
Speaking of comparison, let’s focus on the superlative degree when it comes to 4-5s.
There might be a range of big, bigger and biggest 4-5s in the world. And according to the Mirror.uk magazine, these are the three biggest 4-5s in the world:
1. Jonah Falcon, New York
Actor Jonah said his 34cm 4-5 has hampered his career as film directors are sometimes put off by his manhood fame. The 51-year-old bisexual man also previously hit headlines when he caused a security alert at a US airport due to the bulge in his trousers.
2. Roberto Esquivel Cabrera, Mexico
Roberto said the sheer size of his 48cm manhood prevents him from working and has pleaded to be registered as disabled. Roberto made the headlines in 2015 after a video went viral showing him weighing his member to prove its authenticity.
3. Steve Whitehurst, Stoke-on-Trent
Although he doesn’t claim to have a record-breaking 4-5 size, Steve was accused of shoplifting last year after suspicious staff spotted a larger-than-usual bulge in his trousers. The unsuspecting 54-year-old and his girlfriend Mandy Shenton were about to pay for £400 (about R7 900) worth of clothes at Scotts Menswear in Stoke-on-Trent when the drama unfolded.
LIFESTYLES
How to give a blow job: 5 tips on how to do it right!
Blow jobs, as seen in porn can look dirty, forced and disgusting.
But in real, blow jobs can be fun for the receiver as well as the giver.
It may be intimidating for a first-timer, but once you do it often, you will surely get an idea of how to go about things.
For every woman who wishes to please her man, but lacks confidence, here are some tips that will teach you how to give a blow job.
The feeling of being in charge is extremely empowering and fantastic. Before you go to our list of tips and suggestions on how to give a blow job, let us tell you that the first and foremost trick about giving a blow job and still get to enjoy is to not think of it as a duty or obligation.
Do it only because you like doing it, it is only then that you can make the whole act of blow job an enjoyable one for both of you.
1. Get to a comfortable position:
The first and foremost thing to do is get to a comfortable situation.
You do not want to move back and forth in the middle of the act. So pick a position that is the most comfortable for the both of you.
Your guy can sit on the edge of the bed or get him to lie down while you can go on your knees and bend to give him a blow job. The best and the most comfortable positions would be the one where he can get to see you since that is a big turn-on for several men.
You can also give your man a great blow job in front of the mirror if you really want to spice it up.
2. Don’t rush in to it, take it slow:
There should be absolutely nothing fast about blow job.
If you want to give your man a great blow job, always keep it slow and smooth.
Start by touching his penis with your lips. Kiss his thighs, tummy and also the tip of his penis. Tease him a bit and get him all turned on.
Once you are sure that your man is all turned on and then slowly move to the main part. This is how it should be done. Do not rush into things and keep your movements slow and steady.
3. Don’t take it in too deep:
The porn videos may tell you otherwise, but don’t take it too deep. Gagging is not fun and chances are that it will turn you off.
Do avoid taking it too deep and trying to make it touch your throat. It will only make you puke. So avoid and take it in only as much as you can.
4. Take occasional breaks while doing it:
Now when we say take breaks, it doesn’t mean that you take a break and go take a stroll outside. What we mean to say is that, give a break to your mouth and use your hands.
When you think your mouth or jaw is aching, stop and use your hands for some time. You can also stop taking it in your mouth and touch the tip of his penis with your lips.
5. Make noises:
Do not underestimate the power of a good and timely moan. When you take his penis inside your mouth, let out occasional moans. This is another way of turning him on and watching him all aroused will add up to your pleasure too.
LIFESTYLES
5 things you didn’t know about the punani!
Besides being the epicentre of pleasure and excitement, the punani is one fascinating organ in the female body.
While many gynaecologists may agree on its complexities, many people may not be aware that it has multiple functions and is not only limited to sex and giving birth.
According to healthshots.com, the punani has a wide range of functions and things we might have not been aware of, and listed these as the top five:
1. The punani is bigger than you think
The clitoris is much bigger than the little button you can see as only a quarter is outside the body and visible to the naked eye. The rest of it is placed inside your body. The clitoris is actually shaped like a wishbone that extends into the body and around the vaginal canal, but isn’t part of the punani.
2. It has many nerve endings
The gland or invisible part of the clitoris has over 8 000 sensory nerve endings. This makes this tiny area the most sensitive part of a woman’s body.
3. The punani’s sole purpose is pleasure
The clitoris is the only organ in the female body with the sole purpose of providing sexual pleasure when stimulated. The 8 000 nerve endings are responsible for making it a powerhouse of pleasure, and it doesn’t play a direct role in reproduction.
4. It grows throughout your life
The clitoris actually grows during a woman’s lifetime. It doesn’t stretch out too much, but rather extends to an astonishing 10cm. The growth occurs as a result of hormonal changes in the body.
5. The punani is very similar to the 4-5
The clitoris has glans (foreskin), erectile tissue and a very small shaft – all of which are found on a 4-5. This is why the functions of a clitoris are similar to those of a penis. In fact, it even swells up when aroused.
