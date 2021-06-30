5 things nobody tells women about sex!

Sex means different things to different people.

For some, it’s merely a physical act, while for others, it is forming a supreme emotional bond with a person.

Furthermore, going by the existing societal notions, men and women perceive sex differently. As per an American study, men report more spontaneous sexual arousal and have more frequent and varied fantasies. Despite all this, knowledge of one’s body and the physical act of sex is paramount.

There are many people who feel awkward in talking or questioning about it leading to a lack of knowledge about the same.

Thus, here are things nobody tells women about sex.

Your sexual tastes are likely to change over time

Maybe in your early 20s, you preferred being submissive during sex.

However, when you get slightly older, you are suddenly much more fascinated with being dominant.

This is completely normal. Thus, don’t limit yourself as one sexual identity if it ends up limiting you from trying other things.

​Having sex with someone won’t necessarily bring you closer to them

It is widely believed that sex is the ultimate act of love and that having sex means the couple becomes closer to each other more than ever. But this is not always true.

You can feel distant from someone you just slept with, and you can feel very close with someone you have never slept with.

The person with whom you have sex for the first time doesn’t always have to be important

The popular notion is that the person with whom you have sex for the first time will leave an indelible mark on your life, but sometimes it’s someone in college you might not even remember now! And that is just fine. You don’t need to feel guilty about it.

If a guy doesn’t have as high of a sex drive as you do, that doesn’t make you weird

This needs to be said out loud. Sex drives differ from person to person. There is nothing wrong with a woman having a higher sex drive than her partner. It just means that her partner might not be able to satisfy her needs completely.

​Everybody is bragging about how much sex they are having!

People in their early 20s have a high tendency of bragging to their friends about the amount of sex they are having. This might lead to a person taking a wrong or uninformed step due to peer pressure or FOMO. However, your friends are lying most of the time. Some people are only into bragging about it just to make themselves feel good.