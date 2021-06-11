5 things men can say to women during sex

Sex should never be selfish. It is beautiful only when you both care for each other’s pleasure equally.

Just like how men appreciate being complimented on their performance in bed, there are several things that even women totally love during sex.

There is something more too. Women love it when their partners talk during sex. Dirty talk will turn up the heat and sex will feel hotter.

1. I am going to make you scream like I did last time

Telling your woman how you are going to make her crazy in bed just like the last time is enough to turn her on. The memory is enough to drive her crazy. So, when you start making out, whisper this into her ears and stick true to your words. Make her scream and make it memorable for her.

2. I will kiss you where you want me to

You have to say this only if you mean it. Show your woman that you care about her pleasure too and thus you will do anything to give her that. Kiss her wherever she wants to because she is going to love your care. This will also give her a feeling of being in control and getting things done her way

3. You have such a hot (your favorite body part)

This needs to be told when you are having sex because that is when the impact is more. During sex, tell her that you find a certain body part very hot. Saying it when you are touching that part and feeling it is what makes it so hot. It will turn her on and also make her feel very confident in bed

4. I love it when you moan

Telling your woman that you love it when she moans means you love it when you watch her enjoy sex. In fact she might moan a little more only because she knows you love it and that is pleasurable for the two of you.

5. You make me hot when you (her favorite move that you love)

Another very hot thing to tell your woman in bed is ‘You make me hot when you touch me down there.’ The whole intention here is to turn her on and add some spice to sex. When you tell your girlfriend what you love the most in bed, it is also a way of revealing what you like in bed. Women love to hear their partners do the dirty talk in bed because that keeps them confident and they won’t be awkward during sex.