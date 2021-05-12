5 things every woman wants men to do during sex

What do women crave in bed, but are too shy to ask?

Here are five things every woman wants to keep things fun and pleasurable for both of you.

Pay attention to her non-verbal signs

Sadly, lots of men don’t know how to tune into their female lovers. There are stories over and over again about how men are just not responding to the signals that women send. Learn to be a responsive, tuned-in lover and you will gain serious appreciation from your partner(s),” says Pella Weisman, a dating coach and Licensed Marriage & Family Therapist. Along with verbal expression, pay attention to their bodily cues (moaning, heavier breathing, increased lubrication) and do more of that.

If you’re not sure how to interpret a signal, be direct and just ask. “[Try] ‘Does that feel good?’ or ‘Do you like that?’ or ‘Does that hurt?’ Your partner may have been too shy to tell you, and will appreciate that you asked,” says Weisman. Likewise, if you’re not sure if your partner is ready for a certain act or move — ask. To quote the popular university campaign, “consent is sexy.”

Foreplay… and afterplay

While some men may think sex is mostly about the penetration, a woman needs foreplay and afterplay. “If a guy turns over and dozes off, a woman will often feel abandoned,” says Dr. Gilda Carle, relationship expert and author of 8 Tips to Understand the Opposite Sex.

Also worth noting: “A woman wants the foreplay to begin way before the act of intercourse, with flirting, texts with sexual innuendoes, and more to warm her up.” Sex for a woman is not just sex; it’s a physical and emotional reflection of feeling desired.

Explore commonly ignored hot spots

A woman wants a man to explore her inside and out with his fingers, and make it an adventure for the two of them. “‘Let’s see if I can find your G-spot,’ for example, could be a mutual exploration for the couple,” says Dr. Gilda.

Be sure also to fondle with and kiss oft-ignored erogenous zones like her inner thigh, ear, and even her lower back.

Dirty talk

Women want to feel wanted. “They want to know they are turning you on, and how. They want to feel hot, desired, appreciated, honored,” says Weisman. Individual preferences vary (dirty, descriptive, romantic), but try out different varieties to see what elicits the best response from your partner.

Worship her, not just her orgasm

A woman wants to be sensually stroked and caressed, not grabbed. “One of my clients complains her husband always grabs for her breasts, and she feels like a piece of meat,” says Dr. Gilda.

“A woman wants to see adoration for her in her man’s eyes.” If a woman feels like your only goal in bed is to make her orgasm, she may feel like your romp has more to do with your ego than anything else.