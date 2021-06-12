5 things every man wants to hear in bed!

Just like how you want to know if your man is happy in bed, your man too expects the same from you.

Every man wants to know if his woman is satisfied sexually. How you show it to him is something very subjective.

Some women moan , while others just prefer to be silent. There are also several women who do dirty talking during sex and these women have claimed to have a great sex life.

So those women who think that silent sex is good, let us tell you that men love noises and dirty talks. Men love hearing it from your mouth what you like and how you like it. These talks should not be done before or after sex, but ti should be done during sex. It helps in boosting your sex life and it will also turn on your man. Apart from all the noises, another thing that is considered to be a big turn bed is talks.

Talking and whispering sexy one-liners while love making does go a long way.

But if you are not sure as to what you must talk during love making to take your man by surprise, then here are some things that your man will love to hear from you.

1. I am going to make you scream like I did last time

Telling your woman how you are going to make her crazy in bed just like the last time is enough to turn her on. The memory is enough to drive her crazy. So, when you start making out, whisper this into her ears and stick true to your words. Make her scream and make it memorable for her.

2. ‘Shout out his name often’

Another thing that a man loves to hear during love making is his name. Keep your eyes closed and say his name when you like something that he is doing. This is also a way of telling him you only think of him during sex and it is his body that gives you satisfaction.

3. ‘Keep going’

No man likes to be stopped in middle of the act for any reason whatsoever. Instead have you tried telling him to continue doing what he is doing and not stop? This is something you should definitely try the next time when you have sex with your partner. Tell him to keep going and not stop at all. While you tell him this, give out some sexy moans. This will turn him on and he will make love to you like never before.

4. ‘I love it when you go down on me’

When you tell your man how you love it when he gives you an oral, it only increases his confidence tenfold and he will make sure that the next time he does it even better. Every man loves to hear his partner appreciate all the things he does for her in bed. So when your guy is making love to you, just make sure that you whisper it into your ears that you love it when he goes down. After you have said this, you will see how he will do everything possible to give you pleasure.

5. ‘This is the best sex I have ever had’

This is one liner that every man wants to hear on bed, but it doesn’t mean you say it just for the heck of it. Tell your man that this is the best sex you ever had and mean it. Small things like these help a great deal to have good sex. Also it will keep both you and your partner sexually satisfied.