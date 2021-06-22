LIFESTYLES
5 simple ways to tighten your vagina!
The first few years of marriage are usually the most blissful. Lots of romance, romantic dates and also lots of sex is what your initial years of marriage or for that matter, relationship looks like.
Your man will do anything possible to give you happiness. But the happiness won’t last long if you do not take care of your health, especially your sexual health.
Initially sex is fun, smooth and full of pleasure. But if the sex happens too much after a point of time, a woman’s vagina starts becoming loose. Vaginal looseness is a common problem among several women. While some just ignore this, others desperately look for solutions to this problem.
Women with vaginal looseness often also struggle with low confidence and self esteem. Two of the other major reasons behind this problem are also pregnancy and childbirth.
For those women who have been struggling with this problem, there is absolutely no reason to worry. If pregnancy, delivery or anything else has made your vagina loose, there are several ways that will help you tighten your vagina. We have listed down several tips that will help you tighten your vagina naturally.
1. Following a proper and strict diet:
The first and foremost thing to tighten your vagina is tighten follow a proper and good diet. If you change your food habits, that will make a huge difference to your overall health. Your pelvic floor will become stronger with a strict diet.
You need to have foods that have estrogens in them like pomegranates, soybeans, carrots, apples, berries and so on. Your inner muscles will go a long way if you improve your diet. First improve your inner health, only then the outer health will get better.
2. Kegel exercises:
Kegel exercises are one of the most popular ways of tightening your vagina. This is also one of the most recommended ways. These exercises have also proven to be a lot helpful to women who have been facing this problem.
The clench and release exercise is what constitutes the Kegel exercise. The pelvic floor muscles become stronger because of this and thus help in tightening your vagina. To do this exercise, the first thing that you need to do is find your pelvic muscles.
While urinating, stop mid way and try feeling your muscles. Once you have found it, you can tighten them by contracting for just about five seconds. Contract for five seconds and then relax for another five. Continue this procedure as often as possible.
3. Squat exercise:
Squatting exercise has proved to be fruitful for people looking for a toned lower body. Squat has also always been a part of gym routines.
But not many may be aware that squats are also good for vagina tightening. For those who have not been introduced to this exercise, squat can be done simply. You just need to stand with your legs spread and you have to go down like you are sitting on a bench. Go up, stand for some time and then again sit down.
While doing so, also ensure that you push your hip outwards. You can improve your vaginal muscles by squatting. So with one form of exercise, you will have two benefits. One is tightening vaginal muscles and the second is a toned body.
4. Pelvic stretch:
Like the name suggests, this one is specifically done only to strengthen the pelvic muscles. It is pretty easy to do the pelvic stretch. You need to sit on the edge of a chair and spread your legs. Keep your hands on your knees and point your elbows outside. Bend towards your ankles and spread your arms. You need to fold your pelvis area inside. This exercise is one of the most effective ways of strengthening vaginal muscles and tightening your vagina.
5. Yoga:
Now who doesn’t know about Yoga, nobody right! Yoga has been proven to be one of the most effective ways for a good mental and physical health. Practice yoga on a regular basis and that will help you tighten your vaginal muscles. Yoga has several pelvic floor exercises like the Bridge Pose that are excellent for tightening pelvic muscles. Deep breathing will also help a great deal. You can do these several times a day to get a tighter vagina within a short period of time.
Apart from all the exercises what we mentioned above, you also get several gels that will help you. But you need to get these gels only after consulting a doctor. Do not apply or use nay medicines without being prescribed. Also, all these tips that we have listed needs to be a part of your routine every single day only then can you expected goo results. Do these exercises daily at least for 15 minutes and see how your problems are solved. You too can now enjoy a healthy sex life just like you did back then.
LIFESTYLES
Kissing mistakes you’re making
A kiss is the gentlest yet fiercest form of love to exist. The simple touch can ignite the passion and make you want more. Kissing your true love can even make you the happiest!
While we all want to impress our partners by being the best kisser, we all tend to make a few mistakes while kissing that can leave a bad impression on our lover or crush.
To help you in this situation, here are some common mistakes you’re making while stealing that kiss.
Bad breath
A big NO. This is the worst thing that can happen when kissing someone. You certainly do not want to lock lips with someone who’s had onion rings a while ago! It’s always a good option to carry pocket mints and pop them into your mouth whenever necessary.
Tongue action
Too much tongue or no tongue at all is a common mistake everyone makes when opting to go all French mode. Having too much tongue come at you can be extremely uncomfortable and no tongue just seems to take out the fun.
No hands show
Kissing without hands on your partner’s face or body isn’t sensual at all. It’s just plain kissing. Attempting to kiss without the hands is no victory. Instead, move your hands around a little bit, only after you match your partner’s vibe.
Lip biting
Nobody wants to kiss a vampire. A little biting on the lips is sexy but chomping on the lips will probably make your partner run away from the scene. Remember, slow and sensual, little bites will earn you brownie points.
Eyes wide open!
Keeping your eyes open while your partner is kissing you is downright creepy. Eyes closed while kissing is the dreamy way everyone wants. Close your eyes and feel the sensuality of it all.
Chapped lips
Imagine kissing dry, chapped lips; the horror! If you want to keep your lips soft, luscious, and kissable, have a lip balm always in hand. It shows how invested you are to kiss them properly.
LIFESTYLES
How long should sex last?
If you’ve ever visited a theme park, you would understand that going on various rides is the order of the occasion.
Whether you go on the crazy and adrenaline pumping or simple but fun rides, the important thing is to go on and have fun. But the sad reality is that the ride has to eventually come to an end.
After the fun and loud screams, you sadly have to get off. But, how long would you like that joy ride to last? And similar to the above analogy, how long should the sex ride last for?
According to fatherly.com, one study surveyed sex therapists, specifically regarding how long vaginal intercourse should last before ejaculation.
According to the study, one to two minutes was too short, three to seven adequate, eight to 13 desirable and anything from 10 to 30 considered too long.
But recently, some not-so-scientific data collected by sauceydates.com indicated that men and women thought sex should last for 25 minutes.
Furthermore, Medical News Today magazine said the ideal time was anything from 33 seconds to 44 minutes, with the average session taking 5,4 minutes. So, how long is your ride?
LIFESTYLES
How to become a great kisser!
The language of love is articulated and expressed in three ways: touching, sex and kissing.
While the most popular of the three is sex, we often play down the importance of kissing as a sign of affection.
According to a survey done by the State University of New York at Albany, the majority of people will straight up end a relationship because of a bad kiss, with 59% of them being men and 66% being women.
A similar study conducted by Oxford University suggested that kissing is a way for us to size up potential partners, as well as a way to keep long-term relationships together.
So, how do you master the art of kissing?
Bustle magazine shares some tips for you:
1. Keep Your Lips Moisturised
Make a point of prepping your lips before a kiss by applying lip balm. If you don’t have any on hand, sip some water to quickly moisten your lips.
2. Avoid Pungent Foods
Skip smelly foods like garlic, raw onions, cabbage, broccoli and excessive coffee and liquor, especially whiskey.
3. Follow Your Partner’s Lead
Remember that it’s all about compromise, especially if you and your partner don’t have the same technique. Not everyone kisses the same way, which is why it’s often a matter of meeting in the middle.
4. There’s More to Kissing Than Just Lips
Kissing is about the neck, the ear lobes, the collarbone, the cheeks, and maybe a bit of playbiting. When kissing, think about all these aspects in your partner and explore.
