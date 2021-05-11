Getting married is an amazing feeling. After all, deciding to spend the rest of your life with someone and sharing everything aspect of it is a pretty big decision. If this one decision goes wrong, both people in the marriage and their families are bound to suffer.

Thus, choosing the right person is essential to living a happily married life. If you are wondering whether you married the right person or not, don’t worry.

Here is a look at 5 signs you married the right person.

​You can be yourself around them

Around the right person, you feel free to show your true colors – the good, the bad, and the ugly – without feeling awkward about them. Also, you do not feel judged about anything.

2. You feel comfortable sharing anything with them

Maybe something happened in your past that you are not so keen on telling other people or whether you did something terrible that you now regret. Whatever it is, you should be able to tell your spouse and know that they will only listen and support you.

3. You can see yourself growing old with them

If you two can see yourself sharing wine, traveling, and enjoying each other’s company down the road, don’t worry. You made the right decision.

4. ​You think he/she will make a great spouse and parent

If you want to expand your family, you should be marrying a person who loves kids. Even if he is still too terrified to hold a baby, you will know deep down what kind of a parent he would be by his qualities and character.

5. You are loved unconditionally

In your heart, you know this person loves you. Even when you mess up, when you say something mean, or when the person is annoyed with you.