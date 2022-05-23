LIFESTYLES
5 sex positions you should try in a hotel room
Sex is fun at home but it gets more interesting and fun when it is done in a public place.
It is hotter, steamier and somehow you feel more free especially if you have parents at home or have kids.
So try these 5 sex positions if you are in a hotel room.
1.Standing
Stand in that big bathroom or in the bedroom against the wall and let your partner bend over. Why use a hotel room for this? Remember the see through windows? Try against that and see how it boosts the sex. Try the lube as well because it makes it easier to penetrate.
2. Reverse cowgirl
The huge plush beds of a hotel are the best for you to try this. You can go on all 4 as a receiver and lay down a bit. Start slow and then go with the rhythm.
3. Chair sex
Sex in a chair is fun but u think of many things when trying this. The hygiene, the strength of the chair etc. Try the extra furniture in the room like the plush chair and even the couch that you see in the hotel room. Chair sex is the ideal one because it gives you rproper eye contact and psotioning to enjoy it. Feel naughtier? Try the chocolate sauce.
4. Butterfly
This position is best when you feel tempted to break the crispness of those white sheets. Those clean king size beds are uber comfortable and allow you to try this position too. Begin by lying on the bed’s edge while the giving partner stands at the foot of the bed. Move your legs to his chest until the ankles rest on his shoulder. Ask your partner to lift your elvis off the bed, lie back and enjoy.
5. From behind
This doggy style that we advice you to try in a hotel room because there are different heights of furniture there. Take out that vibrator and enjoy yourself. Sex on a vacay is more thrilling somehow.
LIFESTYLES
Oral sex tips everyone should know about
Most people skip oral sex to jump straightaway to sexual penetration because supposedly, it’s the most pleasurable part of it all.
Well, most people are wrong. Oral sex can be deeply satisfying as it arouses all our senses, leaving the person receiving oral sex, writhing in pleasure.
Here are some tips about oral sex that everyone ought to know about!
1.Practice good hygiene
To have oral sex, you should be very clean down there. Nobody wants to be greeted with a nasty smell. Taking a shower before you go for it, is a good idea because this will make you confident and relieve you of stress if you have any.
2.Avoid food that can change your odour
Certain foods you eat can impact your body’s odour. Foods that have a strong smell can make your private area smell quite different. So, it’s best to indulge in mild foods that aren’t too spiky, sugary or garlicky.
3. Don’t rush
Oral sex is all about going slow. Rushing to pleasure your partner down there is either going to give them a rush or just a sour mood! Going slow and slowly rubbing your partner down there will increase the stimulation, paving the way for a heavenly feel.
4. Try to blindfold your partner
This can add an exciting element to sex because leaving your partner blindfolded when you go down on them leaves them guessing which part of theirs you’re going to pleasure next. A touch becomes even more sensitive and erotic.
LIFESTYLES
Why keeping your socks on during sex is the BEST!
From secret socks to happy socks, socks have become an important accessory in clothing and in fashion.
It then comes as no surprise that taking them off becomes a challenge, especially when you’re about to have sex.
This accessory, much like the condom, has become a key component during sex, and experts tell us why:
Cotton, the material used to make socks, is one of the most comfortable materials for the human body.
Referred to as “foot condoms”, socks play an important role in protecting and nurturing one’s feet and not all of us are blessed with the best toes.
According to sexologists, socks are also great for an orgasm during sex.
For a human being to experience the ultimate orgasm,
comfort, stimulation and concentration are needed to experience the ultimate orgasm. Socks psychologically help with that.
Researchers at the University of Groningen found that 80% of couples reached an orgasm while wearing socks while only 50% managed to climax without socks.
LIFESTYLES
5 things you didn’t know about the 4-5!
People often say there’s always a deeper understanding to the way we view things with the naked eye.
Let’s take the 4-5 as an example.
For many of us, this is a sexual reproductive organ found in men. We also know that the 4-5 is an excretory organ.
According to Medical-News-Today, there is more to the human 4-5 than meets the eye.
According to the medical magazine, these are the five things we didn’t know about the 4-5:
1. The 4-5s First Erection Can Be Seen in an Unborn Foetus
According to a study from 1991, foetal erections most commonly occur during rapid eye movement (REM) sleep. And they can happen a number of times each hour. No one is quite sure why, but it might be the body’s way of testing things out and keeping them running correctly.
2. The 4-5 Can Break
There is no bone in the 4-5, however, it is still possible to break the 4-5. This most commonly occurs during vigorous sex, although doctors have also documented it in people who have fallen out of bed with an erection. Penile fracture, as it is known, is actually the rupture of the fibrous covering of the corpora cavernosa, which is the tissue that becomes erect when engorged with blood.
3. One Can Experience an Erection After Their Death
Also called angel lust or a terminal erection, it happens in the moments after death. This commonly occurs in people who have died from hanging. Scientists believe that it may be due to pressure from the nose on the cerebellum. However, it has also been reported following death by a gunshot wound to the head, damage to major blood vessels, and poisoning.
4. A 4-5 is Twice As Long As You Think
Penises are longer than they look. In fact, around half of the entire length is housed inside the body. The mass of pink erectile tissue, which comprises the so grandly named corpus cavernosum and “corpus spongiosum, extends well into the pelvic region, forming a sort of boomerang shape thus making the 4-5 look twice its size.
5. Ways To Tell The Size Of a 4-5
Although an older study found that penile length was related to both height and foot length, it was a weak relationship, and the authors concluded: Height and foot size would not serve as practical estimators of penis length. A 2006 study published in the International Journal of Impotence Research looked at other correlations. The researchers concluded that penile dimensions are significantly correlated with age, height, and index finger length, but not foot size.
