5 sex positions you should try in a hotel room

Sex is fun at home but it gets more interesting and fun when it is done in a public place.

It is hotter, steamier and somehow you feel more free especially if you have parents at home or have kids.

So try these 5 sex positions if you are in a hotel room.

1.Standing

Stand in that big bathroom or in the bedroom against the wall and let your partner bend over. Why use a hotel room for this? Remember the see through windows? Try against that and see how it boosts the sex. Try the lube as well because it makes it easier to penetrate.

2. Reverse cowgirl

The huge plush beds of a hotel are the best for you to try this. You can go on all 4 as a receiver and lay down a bit. Start slow and then go with the rhythm.

3. Chair sex

Sex in a chair is fun but u think of many things when trying this. The hygiene, the strength of the chair etc. Try the extra furniture in the room like the plush chair and even the couch that you see in the hotel room. Chair sex is the ideal one because it gives you rproper eye contact and psotioning to enjoy it. Feel naughtier? Try the chocolate sauce.

4. Butterfly

This position is best when you feel tempted to break the crispness of those white sheets. Those clean king size beds are uber comfortable and allow you to try this position too. Begin by lying on the bed’s edge while the giving partner stands at the foot of the bed. Move your legs to his chest until the ankles rest on his shoulder. Ask your partner to lift your elvis off the bed, lie back and enjoy.

5. From behind

This doggy style that we advice you to try in a hotel room because there are different heights of furniture there. Take out that vibrator and enjoy yourself. Sex on a vacay is more thrilling somehow.