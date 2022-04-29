LIFESTYLES
5 sex mistakes men make
A change in thinking may improve your sex life.
Get the details on five common mistakes guys make with women, and learn how to avoid them.
Mistake 1: Sex Starts in the Bedroom
Men may turn on like a light, but for women, arousal doesn’t happen so fast, says sex therapist Ian Kerner, PhD.
Pave the way during the day by hugging, kissing, and holding hands. Have some fun together, and show you appreciate her.
Feeling safe and secure in the relationship is key for a woman to really let loose during sex, Kerner says. A long hug can go further than you’d think. “Hugging for 30 seconds stimulates oxytocin, the hormone in women that creates [a] sense of connection and trust.”
Mistake 2: Assume You Know What They Want
“Just as many women are faking orgasm today as 20 or 30 years ago,” Kerner says. So, if she’s not enjoying herself, you might not know it.
Don’t be afraid to ask questions like “How does this feel?” or “Do you want something different?”
Mistake 3: Stick to Your Plan
Don’t think that “if it worked the first three times, it will work the next three times,” says sex therapist Sari Cooper, LCSW.
What turns her on may depend on her mood, and where she is in her monthly cycle. “Perhaps her nipples are more sensitive or her genitals are less tingly,” Cooper adds.
Pay attention to your partner, says psychologist Lonnie Barbach, PhD. “Try different things and see how she responds.”
When you find something that works, linger on it. Women often complain that men move on to the next thing just as they really start to enjoy an activity.
Mistake 4: Keep It Strictly Physical
Expand your idea of foreplay. Some men “focus on physical stimulation and often ignore mental stimulation,” Kerner says.
While men get stirred up by what they see, “women fantasize a lot during sex as part of [the] process of arousal.” Join in — share a fantasy or a sexy memory.
Mistake 5: Expect Intercourse to Give Them an Orgasm
For 80% of women, intercourse alone won’t do the trick. Why not? Most sex positions don’t directly stimulate the clitoris.
There are other ways to pleasure her. “Women orgasm much more consistently from oral sex than from intercourse,” Kerner says. Also, try sex with the woman on top, or a vibrator made for couples to use during sex. “Men should feel comfortable, not threatened, with sex toys,” he says.
LIFESTYLES
3 reasons why you should try standing sex positions
Sex is fun but it gets better when you are exploring different positions. Amid all the crazy ones suggested in Kama Sutra, standing sex positions stand out especially for those who have just begun exploring the art of sex.
There are 3 major reasons why this position is highly recommended.
Scroll down to know the benefits of standing sex and try it with your partner.
1. It is good for your body
If you are working from home and your job requires you to sit all day on a computer then sex while standing could change things. When you sit all day, hunched, concentrating on a screen, you tend to have a stiff neck. So when you have regular laying down sex, you pressure on your spine and aggravating your sore body is the last thing you need.
While standing, the sex positions you can try, will have you work on your core muscle group and it will also boost your stamina. For support you can always use a beam, the railing, a wall or even the chair.
2.It takes you outside the bedroom
Standing sex gives you the freedom and breaks the bedroom monotony. You can get intimate anywhere. There will be no-washing-the-sheets problems either.
In a twisted way, you do not even need to take off all your clothes either.
3. It can reignite your love
Standing sex is something not all couples think of. If you want to break the monotony for your partner and boost your sex life, suggest this sex style or position to your partner. Try standing sex in front of a mirror and spice it up.
You can be intimate in this position. Interaction too gets better because in some positions, you are not as face to face as you will be in this one.
Not just that, if you discuss standing sex with your partner, it may simple engage your partner and in some cases ignite passion.
It takes two to tango, so both of you will be involved in the right way of doing it etc.
LIFESTYLES
Tips to have amazing phone sex
Sex in a physical state is amazing but when you are opting for phone sex, it is a different experience altogether.
If you are looking for some amazing phone sex tips, then here is a list of pointers you might want to keep in mind.
1.Set the mood first
So what if you are not together physically? Use the right words, set the mood and be romantic. To feel the mood, set up your room, dim the lights, wear your sexiest lingerie or get naked, as you wish.
2. Get creative
Get descriptive, define what you would want to do literally. Stimulate not just your partner’s imagination but your own too. For a better conversation, take the lead, ask your partner how they would like to be touched. Tell them what you want to do to them.
3. Work on your grammar
Instead of using just some cheesy words, take notes from Shakespeare and old English. Using the language Leopold used in the movie “Kate & Leopold”. Get dirty in a sophisticated way or in a crass way, depending upon your fantasy and of course your partner.
4 .Talk about roleplay
Don’t just stick to the basics. Get into a roleplay on the chat as well. You can go full throttle into a character and it is very easy when you are trying phone sex. You can go wild and why not?
5. Revisit the past memories you had together
Share the time when you felt the first spark together. The first dirty thoughts you had of each other. Add to it, make it steamy, relive the spark and create another fantasy.
6. Shed all inhibitions
If you are going in for phone sex, firstly, be sure that you can trust this person. Once you have decided, go nuts. Shed all inhibitions, don’t hold back. Have fun. Laugh together and be yourself or that character you always wanted to be.
LIFESTYLES
Can weights make your 4-5 BIGGER?
A LOT is often said about weightlifting and the visible benefits that come with it.
The bigger the muscle, the fitter and more appealing it becomes.
While many people lift weights for their biceps, triceps and stomach muscles, another part of their body that also lifts is the 4-5.
This, according to Healthline magazine, is termed as penis weights, specifically made for the 4-5.
Penis weights also come in a few different styles.
For example, there are weighted cock rings you can wear at the end of your shaft just before the head, and weighted balls or plates that hang from the end of your shaft via a strap.
Think kettle bells or weight plates like the ones you see at gym, only smaller.
In terms of functionality, the gist is that the weight at the end creates enough resistance to gradually stretch the tendons and muscles in your shaft so you end up with a longer peen.
So, do penis weights make the 4-5 bigger?
Gradually stretching the penis using a traction device has been shown to work, but research is pretty limited.
Hanging weights from your penis also creates a stretching action, which in theory could work – but it’s not recommended because it may can cause permanent damage.
Many health experts warn that penis weightlifting can be dangerous. Potential risks include tearing of the skin, nerve damage, bruising and loss of sensation in the head.
Experts advise that should you want to work out your 4-5 to increase erection, one can try the following:
1. Jelqing – It involves temporarily increasing blood flow to the 4-5 for bigger erections by using things like penis pumps.
2. Wearing a cock ring can also help with stronger, longer lasting erections.
3. Finally, if you would be happy to just create the illusion of a bigger penis, shaving your pubes is a quick and easy fix.
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES2 days ago
Tips to have amazing phone sex
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Nigerian Army kills ISWAP/Boko Haram spiritual leader, several terrorists in Borno
-
NEWS2 days ago
VIDEO: MC Oluomo performs lesser hajj, places a huge generational curse on his enemies
-
LIFESTYLES2 days ago
3 reasons why you should try standing sex positions
-
ENTERTAINMENT12 hours ago
VIDEO: UK based Nigerian Pastor gifts singer Portable £3000
-
POLITICS2 days ago
Why Goodluck Jonathan can’t contest for Nigerian president again – Lawyer, Falana
-
NEWS1 day ago
Nigerian soldier working with ISWAP terrorists kills self after arrest
-
SPORTS2 days ago
EPL: I haven’t spoken to Ten Hag since Man Utd gave him the job – Rangnick