5 sex discussions that you should have with your partner!
A couple should always have a sizzling chemistry and the chemistry comes only when there is an emotional connect.
It is very important to share a strong emotional connect and physical attraction. A relationship usually starts to fade then the sex is less.
Sex is a very important part of a relationship. There are so many couples around who have ended their relationship because of no sex or bad sex. Now how do you avoid bad sex? Well, most couples make the mistake of assuming things on bed.
You need to be vocal and have several sex discussions do that both of you lead a healthy and happy sex life.
Here are the 5 sex discussions that you should definitely have with your partner.
1. Tell him your sexual history
If you have had any major sexual problem in the past, it is always wise to share it with your partner.
It is very important for your partner to know about your sexual history, like any case of STDs, sexual disorder and so on.
You do not have to give out every detail, but things like these are very important.
2. Share any sexual fantasies if any
This is one thing that most people shy away from discussing. You need to openly tell about anything wild that you have always wanted to do in bed. For instance, if he likes to be tied up, use vanilla sauces and so on. Any kind of fetishes and sexual fantasies should be shared. This will also bring you both closer.
3. Talk about where your relationship stands
There should be no doubts about your relationship in either of your minds. Hence have a clear discussion about your relationship. If this is a serious one or a casual one or if it s exclusive, this is important so that the both of you stay on the same page.
4. What you expect from sex and your sexual desires
It is foolish to be thinking that you can assume each other’s sexual desires and needs. To enjoy a good and pleasurable sex life, it is important that you both sit and share you need sand desires from sex. It will also help you overcome any inhibitions and come up with new things.
5. What sex means to you
For some people, sex is just a physical thing with nothing emotional in it, while for others it is both emotional and physical. It is important to also discuss and let each other know what sex means to the both of you.
If it is just a physical activity, then say it or if it is not sex but more of lovemaking then voice that too. This will elevate any kind of awkwardness after sex.
These are the 5 sex secrets that every woman must know about men!
Men are unpredictable when it comes to sex. They are full of surprises and it is really difficult to understand what they really need or desire in bed.
The myth usually about men is that they are pretty confident about sex and there is nothing that they absolutely fear.
Women probably need to know a lot more about men when it comes to sex. This will help you understand men better and will also help you get closer to them.
1. Men always have the fear of not performing well in bed
Even though men come across as quite confident, they are under pressure to perform the best in bed. Women are never really tensed about sex performance.
Men want to please you and do their best to make sure you get every pleasure. Even though women hardly care about all this, it is difficult for them. If he ever brings this up, just support him and make him feel relaxed
2. Men want to know every time they make a good move
Since men think a lot about sexual performance, it is important that you appreciate your man every time he makes a good move. If you are enjoying the act, make sure that you are vocal.
A little moans and groans during the act will also help.
3. Men hate to wait for sex
This is one rule that most women must follow about sex. Some women love to follow the rule of dating and wait too long to have sex. While you are doing this, probably you don’t know that your man hates it.
You might eventually turn him off. So if you are comfortable with the man, then do not hold on to sex for the sake of rules. Just tell him that he is sexually desirable and that will make him feel more confident.
4. It is not just you; even men get conscious about their bodies
Men also are conscious about their bodies. If you want your man to make you feel comfortable in bed, you also need to return the favor.
They ponder a lot about their body image, hair and other features. The key to making him confident is by complimenting him a lot. Tell him what you like the most about this body.
5. Men are able to forgive bedroom cheating
If you have cheated on your man by sleeping with somebody else, chances are he will forgive you. However, if women are caught in this situation, they will end the relationship.
Now the secret here is not to cheat, but to be loyal and commit to your man in all possible ways. They love loyalty just that they want it differently. Show commitment and he will give his best in bed.
Take this quiz and we’ll tell you if you deserve to have sex this weekend
Sex boosts your intelligence!
One remedy among humans for acquiring intelligence is having sex.
Yes, according to a recent study, sex has shown to boost intelligence.
According to a Korean study, sex increases intellectual functions. Sexual activity buffers the creation of neurons in the hippocampal region of the brain, which acts against detrimental functions caused by extreme stress.
According to a Glamour magazine report, older couples who are more sexually active have less chance of getting dementia.
In the US, University of Maryland researchers found that having sex grows brain cells. Consistent sex generates more brain cells in the area of the hippocampus associated with information retention.
And according to Harmony magazine, people who have sex improve their analytical skills.
Scientists say mindless sex promotes analytical and concrete thinking, compared to the impact of romance on the brain.
When in love, people typically focus on a long-term perspective which enhances holistic thinking and thereby creative thought, whereas when experiencing sexual encounters, they focus on the present and on concrete details enhancing analytic thinking.
