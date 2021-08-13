5 sex discussions that you should have with your partner!

A couple should always have a sizzling chemistry and the chemistry comes only when there is an emotional connect.

It is very important to share a strong emotional connect and physical attraction. A relationship usually starts to fade then the sex is less.

Sex is a very important part of a relationship. There are so many couples around who have ended their relationship because of no sex or bad sex. Now how do you avoid bad sex? Well, most couples make the mistake of assuming things on bed.

You need to be vocal and have several sex discussions do that both of you lead a healthy and happy sex life.

Here are the 5 sex discussions that you should definitely have with your partner.

1. Tell him your sexual history

If you have had any major sexual problem in the past, it is always wise to share it with your partner.

It is very important for your partner to know about your sexual history, like any case of STDs, sexual disorder and so on.

You do not have to give out every detail, but things like these are very important.

2. Share any sexual fantasies if any

This is one thing that most people shy away from discussing. You need to openly tell about anything wild that you have always wanted to do in bed. For instance, if he likes to be tied up, use vanilla sauces and so on. Any kind of fetishes and sexual fantasies should be shared. This will also bring you both closer.

3. Talk about where your relationship stands

There should be no doubts about your relationship in either of your minds. Hence have a clear discussion about your relationship. If this is a serious one or a casual one or if it s exclusive, this is important so that the both of you stay on the same page.

4. What you expect from sex and your sexual desires

It is foolish to be thinking that you can assume each other’s sexual desires and needs. To enjoy a good and pleasurable sex life, it is important that you both sit and share you need sand desires from sex. It will also help you overcome any inhibitions and come up with new things.

5. What sex means to you

For some people, sex is just a physical thing with nothing emotional in it, while for others it is both emotional and physical. It is important to also discuss and let each other know what sex means to the both of you.

If it is just a physical activity, then say it or if it is not sex but more of lovemaking then voice that too. This will elevate any kind of awkwardness after sex.