5 romantic ways to wake your partner up in the morning

Waking up to a romantic morning with your bae beside you is pure bliss. The feelings of love are heightened in the morning and both you and your partner will feel the love a little extra when waking up next to each other. But instead of doing it the usual and boring way, you can make waking up next to your partner romantic and sensual. And so, here are some romantic ways to make it lovey-dovey.

1. Tell them how special they are

Whisper sweet nothings into your partner’s ear and make them feel adored and special. Tell them how lucky and blessed you feel to have someone like them. If you want to turn it a notch up, you can start whispering sensual things into their ear to turn them on, which can then lead to a steamy session in bed!

2. Cute kisses

Kisses are the most intimate and purest show of love. You can kiss your partner slightly on their forehead, lips, cheeks or nose to portray your love for them. Your partner will definitely love it. It will let them feel loved and cared for.

3. Food preparations

Prepare an amazing and mouthwatering breakfast for your love. Nothing screams romantic than a breakfast-in-bed. If you’re a bit shy in expressing your emotions then this is the perfect way to do something that won’t require you to speak up. A full belly in the morning will let your partner know that you’re all in for the effort it takes.

4. Shower time

You can pull your partner in the shower along with you. It’s intense, romantic and passionate. A quick or a hot shower will do the trick for a morning love routine. What’s more, you both will be saving water while having a steamy shower session!

5. Calls and texts

If you stay away from your partner, then sending a cute morning text or calling them straightaway will give them all the feels! You can say ‘I love you’ as a simple gesture of love. This will surely strengthen the bond between you both, accounting for a great day ahead.