5 reasons why people lie even when they don’t have to
We all tell lies in some way or the other in our lifetimes. White lies are acceptable as long as they serve a purpose like wriggling out of a situation but, there are times when people lie even when they do not have to. So here are 5 reasons why people lie, without taking sides. Read with an open mind, try to understand the reasons instead of judging the liar.
1.It feels like an inconvenience
For many people, telling the truth can mean giving up control. They may be trying to control a certain situation to influence a decision so that they get the reactions they want. Truth may be a bit inconvenient as per the situation.
2.They fear disappointing others
A person often lies because he/she does not want to disappoint the other. Some people have many expectations from us and they react aggressively if things are not sounding the way they like it. So a person who does not want to get into any sort of argument or have bad blood with the other, tends to lie.
3. Lying is important to them
This is one of the main reasons indeed! If someone is telling lies, it is possible that it is important for them to lie. It may not be important for you, but it may be important to them. They could be overthinkers or people who have the tendency to put unnecessary pressure on themselves.
4. Pathological liars
This is a whole different category when it comes to liars. Some people have this habit of lying at the drop of a hat because they make-believe a lot. It is a kind of a disease which they cannot help. They can lie about the smallest thing like their mug’s colour, what they wore yesterday, silly things that do not need to be lied about.
5. They believe in those lies
When someone is under pressure, the mental state of a person can shake things up. We try to escape into another world in our head to calm down ourselves and start believing in that make-believe picture ourselves. It may be a lie to you, but for them it is not a lie, it is in fact the truth because that is what they believe they did. The stress, their current scenario plays games on their mental health. If you confront them, they will become defensive because their brain is rejecting that stressful truth.
How to get rid of flabby arms
GETTING rid of any kind of fat in your body is always a daunting task.
Whether it’s the big stomach or lower body fat, getting rid of that fat requires a great deal of work.
Another area in our bodies where we struggle with weight-loss is our underarms.
According to medical experts, arm fat is just one of those things caused by the onset of ageing.
As you grow older, your metabolic rate decreases and if you aren’t following a physically active lifestyle, the excess fat could get stored in your arms.
According to Famina magazine, low levels of testosterone can trigger the storage of excess fat in the upper arm region. As women get older, the levels of testosterone in their bodies decrease, making it harder for them to lose flabby arms.
So, how can you get rid and manage those flabby arms?
Famina magazine gives us some tips:
1. Keep Count of What You Eat
The first thing to keep in mind while trying to reduce flabby arms is to start watching the number of calories you consume.
2. Never Skip Breakfast
Skipping breakfast can lead to you overindulging in food throughout the day. Instead, eat a proper, wholesome breakfast to start your day on the right note.
3. Lift Some Weights
All you need for this exercise is a standard pair of weights. If you don’t have dumbbells, you can use a bottle of water as a substitute. Hold the weight with both your hands and lift it above your head. Pay close attention to form. Your arms should be straight and if done correctly, this will work your arms.
4. Include Protein
Protein-rich food will help you build more muscle and help boost your metabolism, thus helping you burn more calories. Another reason to include more protein in your diet is that it will help you feel full for a longer time, making it easier to not cave in to hunger pangs between meals.
Why masturbating with your partner can be really fun
While some may say that sex is the best thing ever, others may argue that self-gratification a.k.a masturbation is simply heavenly. Pleasuring yourself just the way you want can be immensely satisfying, without having to tell someone about what you like or not.
But if you and your partner are looking to spice up your sex life, then masturbating together can be a great way to amp up the sex.
Here’s why.
- Great communication
Masturbating together is a very good way to show your partner what exactly makes you climax with pleasure. Most of the time, people do not understand what exactly their partner likes. So an upfront show will work well.
2. Comfortableness
By masturbating together, you and your partner will become even more comfortable talking about sex. Talking about what makes you feel good will bridge the gap about sex between you and your partner.
3. Tiredness
Sex requires a lot of physical exertion and if you are not feeling up to it, masturbating can be a great option. It doesn’t require a lot of physical exertion, you only have to feel the pleasure and move your hands.
4. Sex, sex and more sex!
Masturbation is hot. And steamy. It will initiate feelings of sex that will make the whole experience a whole lot fun. The sexual feelings will arise and you may feel even hornier when masturbating. If you think sex is a lot of work, masturbating can make it seem that you are indeed ready to plunge into sex more than you thought.
You can eat that snot
MANY people are often guilty of picking their nose, otherwise known as digging for gold.
According to health stats, one in six people have a habit of doing this. It then leads to taking out snot, which many of us would eat when we were younger.
While many may find this disgusting, a recent study has revealed that there are some health benefits to eating your snot, aka boogers.
According to Men’s Health magazine, researchers at Massachusetts Institute of Technology said people should be eating their boogers and encouraging their kids to follow suit. The study found that boogers contain salivary mucins, that forms a barrier on your teeth from bacteria that can cause cavities. These salivary mucins are so effective that researchers are looking into synthetic mucus that can be put into chewing gum or toothpaste.
Biological engineering professor Katharina Ribbeck, who co-authored the study, shares that such a synthetic could be a better alternative to antibiotics.
There’s even evidence that the mucus could help prevent respiratory infection, stomach ulcers and HIV.
This is further backed up by Friedrich Bischinger, an Austrian lung specialist, who says: “In terms of the immune system, the nose is a filter in which a great deal of bacteria is collected, and when this mixture arrives in the intestines, it works just like a medicine.”
Bischinger even says those who consume snot are healthier, happier and probably better in tune with their bodies. So, digging for gold can be rewarding after all.
