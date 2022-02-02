5 reasons why people lie even when they don’t have to

We all tell lies in some way or the other in our lifetimes. White lies are acceptable as long as they serve a purpose like wriggling out of a situation but, there are times when people lie even when they do not have to. So here are 5 reasons why people lie, without taking sides. Read with an open mind, try to understand the reasons instead of judging the liar.

1.It feels like an inconvenience

For many people, telling the truth can mean giving up control. They may be trying to control a certain situation to influence a decision so that they get the reactions they want. Truth may be a bit inconvenient as per the situation.

2.They fear disappointing others

A person often lies because he/she does not want to disappoint the other. Some people have many expectations from us and they react aggressively if things are not sounding the way they like it. So a person who does not want to get into any sort of argument or have bad blood with the other, tends to lie.

3. Lying is important to them

This is one of the main reasons indeed! If someone is telling lies, it is possible that it is important for them to lie. It may not be important for you, but it may be important to them. They could be overthinkers or people who have the tendency to put unnecessary pressure on themselves.

4. Pathological liars

This is a whole different category when it comes to liars. Some people have this habit of lying at the drop of a hat because they make-believe a lot. It is a kind of a disease which they cannot help. They can lie about the smallest thing like their mug’s colour, what they wore yesterday, silly things that do not need to be lied about.

5. They believe in those lies

When someone is under pressure, the mental state of a person can shake things up. We try to escape into another world in our head to calm down ourselves and start believing in that make-believe picture ourselves. It may be a lie to you, but for them it is not a lie, it is in fact the truth because that is what they believe they did. The stress, their current scenario plays games on their mental health. If you confront them, they will become defensive because their brain is rejecting that stressful truth.