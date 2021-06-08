LIFESTYLES
5 reasons men love a curvy woman in bed
Society gives curvy women endless reasons to feel insecure. Being naked brings out our biggest and most terrifying insecurities. But let’s be real, we all know that we shouldn’t be insecure, and is far from a turn-off for our partners We possess certain assets that make sex better for both parties but no one ever wants to talk about it… So I’m going to.
1. We have more cushion for the pushin’.
To sum it up, curvy women can handle deeper, longer, more intense strokes. That’s right, we can take that d*ck! Certain sex positions are less abrasive on the male pelvis with curvy women. The added cushion absorbs the impact of his thrusts, which allows him to stroke more intensely with minimal risk of injury for both parties. Doggy style, woman on top, bridging; all of them feel better with women who have more developed lower bodies.
2. Our bodies are like a playground.
Obviously curvier women have more surface area to explore, and luckily for us, almost all of them are erogenous zones. The bum, breasts, hips, and thighs are all areas that create arousal energy when he touches, plays with or stimulates them.
3. The erogenous zones appeal to kinks.
In addition to the previous point, body worship is a common practice in the BDSM lifestyle. Kissing, sucking, licking, rubbing, biting, or even massaging body parts like legs, feet, boobs, and bums are all a major part of the pleasure for the BDSM enthusiast and the recipient. Therefore, it’s a win-win for both parties even more!
4. The shape of our bodies enhances certain sex positions.
To even further the previous two points, when her body moves, her curves move with her. Certain positions like doggy or cowgirl can really make her body move along with each thrust. When a man sees or feels her bum, for example, jiggle on his pelvis, it gets him more turned on for a variety of reasons.
5. We’re a whole lot of woman to hold onto.
You know the saying “I’m a handful?” Well, it’s true. And luckily for us, men love to get a good grip of ass, boobies or even hair or thighs. Obviously, our curves make that possible.
LIFESTYLES
Top 3 most expensive punanis (PHOTOS)
SO the old saying “Everything has a price” is true.
Admittedly, we’re now living in a world where money makes the world go round and everything is a commodity.
Every lived day under the sun is an auction and the win goes to life’s highest bidder.
Speaking about bidding, how much are you willing to bid for a punani?
Yes, you read my question correctly, but thankfully it’s a rhetorical question.
The Richest on Earth publication compiled a list of the top five most expensive virginities among women.
According to the publication, this auction-like concept saw women place a price tag on their virgin punanis.
Let’s take a look at the top three most expensive punanis:
1. Catarina Migliorini $1,5 million
This 21-year-old Brazilian model took her celibacy to the next level after her initial 2012 bid for her punani fell flat on its face. Currently, her punani looks to be sold to an Arab millionaire.
2. Raffaella Fico $1,3916 million
The 26-year-old Italian model claims she received one million euros for her virginity in a 2008 interview.
“If someone was willing to pay a million euros for me, of course I’d be embarrassed. But with that money I could realise my dreams,” she told an Italian magazine.
3. Elizabeth Raine $801,000
A mystery medical student known as Liz Raine turned virginity selling into a science.
Her masterfully-designed auction website, complete with a link to the PR company who managed her bid, contained an entire page devoted to Terms and Conditions of the arrangement; legal clauses like sexual intercourse means insertion of a penis into a vagina; and a promise to donate 35% of the sale to a charity that provides education to women in developing countries.
LIFESTYLES
Why women should drink beer!
Another working week has flown by and like global superstar Rihanna once said, cheers to the weekend.
While you might be considering going out with the girls for a few drinks or taking bartending indoors due to the cold weather, you might want to order something with a bit of malt and save those bubbles for next week.
Yes, for this weekend and hopefully the next coming ones, rather get yourself a cold beer with your girls.
While beer is barely popular among women, consuming it comes with some great benefits.
According to a study at the Sahlgrenska Academy, a research centre at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden,
beer may protect women against the risk of heart attacks and like Pharrell Williams, also make you happy.
According to Culture Trip magazine, scientists have discovered that drinking beer in moderation can bring significant health benefits for women by reducing their chances of having a heart attack.
Their studies further indicate that women who drink beer once or twice a week reduce the risk of heart attacks by 30% compared to those who drink high quantities or those who don’t drink anything at all.
Now ladies, who says a bottle of wine is your only best friend?
LIFESTYLES
Why men need a lot of sex!
Let us look into why men need to have a lot of sex.
While sex may be an act of fun, enjoyment and pleasure, it is a health issue for the male species. According to the latest health reports, men need to have plenty of it to keep healthy.
This as having sex at least once a week can lower a man’s risk of heart disease by 30%.
A statistical study in Wales found that having an orgasm at least three times a week may decrease the risk of a man dying from coronary heart disease by half.
Close to the heart, a man that engages in regular sex can also lower his risk of suffering a stroke by 50% and diabetes by 40%.
Most importantly, men who have more sex are at less risk of contracting prostate cancer.
An 18-year Harvard study of nearly 30 000 health professionals determined that the risk of prostate cancer was reduced by 20% for men who ejaculated 21 times a month compared to those who ejaculated four to seven times a month.
A similar Australian study found that the risk was reduced by 36% when men ejaculated seven times a week.
