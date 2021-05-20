LIFESTYLES
5 questions you should ask before having sex with someone!
- Have you been tested for HIV recently?
Your body and health are up to you and it is totally okay to ask your man if they have been tested for HIV because they are done on request only.
- How do you feel about condoms?
A lot of guys have a problem with the condom, it is better to ask in advance if he is comfortable with condom or not? If he uses it all the time or sometimes? If he is okay using a condom with you? Do not get into a situation when things are hot and he asks you if he can quit the condom thing
3. Are you sleeping with anyone else right now?
Just because he is spending enough of his time with you does not mean you are the only one he is seeing. Talk about this to avoid misunderstandings and decide whether this is the right situation for you
4. Does the other person you are sleeping with know about others?
This will safeguard you from all the future drama and from getting hurt. It is better to clear it all in advance5.
5. What are you into?
Before you get involved in the act it is better to ask what you both like and what are your fetish is it role playing or dominance or something other. It will save you from sudden surprise and you both can enjoy it easily.
4 types of penis and which one women like the most!
When it comes to sex, both men and women are wary of how their partner might perceive them in bed, especially their genitals. Even if we don t admit to this, we are often guilty of this thought.
This is one reason that leads to performance issues in bed. In fact, when it comes to men they are often concerned if their organ is good enough to pleasure their women. And now there are studies that say women prefer a particular length and girth over the others.
So man, more reasons to ponder upon the size and shape now. But before that, here is what you need to know about different types of penises. According to science there are four types of penis men have
The big guy
An anonymous survey done by Dr Vijaysarathi Ramanathan a renowned sexologist, whose results were shared with our site showed that the penis size is very subjective. However, the average size of a penis is 5.54 inches (14.07 cm) length and 3.11 inches (7.9 cm) girth. In fact, a study published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine also showed that the average length of an erect penis stands to be 14.15 cm, and the mean circumference is 12.23 cm [1]. However, that is just the average size.
According to Dr Ramanathan s survey, penis sizes can range from 5.5 to 7 inches. Well, if your organ measures to that much you are the big guy. And, yes big penises can be fun as it can penetrate more ,stimulating every part of her vagina.
The bad news, well at times it could hurt her badly and she might need more time to recover from the big action.
- The curved one
Now this penis is not much about the length but the shape. Men with a curved one can have his penis measured between 5.5 7 inches, but it would be slightly curved in the front, pointing upward. This has nothing to do with the pleasure he can give his woman because in the end looks don’t matter. In fact, a curved penis during penetration would be touching the upper wall of the vagina, apparently where the G-spot is. This means more pleasure, better orgasm.
3. Always hooked
Okay, this penis is almost the same like the curved one, only that it is bent slightly downward from the tip. Well, the only hitch over here is since it is pointing downward it might not be fun during missionary, but a great companion for doggy-style fun.
- The little one
You might underestimate its potential, but the little guy is the safest when it comes to long-term relationships because it promises the right fun with less soreness and much less recovery time. The little one might measure less that the average 5.5 inches.
What women want?
No matter the type of penis you have, what woman wants is something really crazy.
According to a recent study, women prefer a little larger-than-average penis size about 6.4 inches and 5-inch circumference for casual encounters while 6 inches erect penis with 4.3 circumferences is what they look for during long-term relationships .
In fact, women don t mind getting along with the little guy for a long term relationship for the security and comfort it provides. We guess, after all, the little guy wins when it comes to wooing the woman and keeping her hooked for long.
The 5 best sex positions for deep penetration
Deep penetration isn’t always the kind of sex you’re in the mood for, especially if you’re at a point in your cycle where your vagina and cervix feel sensitive. But sometimes, it really hits the spot.
Going deep makes penis-in-vagina sex feels snug and tight, and you’ll experience lots of amazing G-spot stimulation, too. Plus, deep penetration puts your bodies close together—and that can make you feel more emotionally connected as well. Next time you’re craving sex that literally fills you up, try these deeply pleasurable, expert-approved positions.
Forward-facing cowgirl
This classic position has so many benefits, and deep penetration is chief among them. Have your partner lie back, then straddle him and ease his penis inside you as deep as you can. “For even deeper entry, you can open your legs wider, or gain leverage by pushing down on your partner’s chest with your hands,” Jennifer Gunsaullus, PhD, author of From Madness to Mindfulness: Reinventing Sex for Women, tells Health.
What’s also great about cowgirl is that you control the speed and pacing—so if you want to take a break from deep thrusting to enjoy some clitoris stimulation, lean forward and have your partner play with your breasts. Or reach behind and caress his balls. You’re in control here.
Bendy missionary
For this face-to-face position, flexibility is a prerequisite. Start in the standard missionary position, then raise your legs above your head and hold them there, or free up your hands by resting your legs on your partner’s shoulders, Mackenzie Riel, sex expert with sex toy online store TooTimid, tells Health. “This angle can be used to help your partner to go deeper, she says, and reach your G-spot.”
If you can’t comfortably position your legs overhead, try propping a pillow beneath your hips, Jess Melendez, a sex educator for O.school, tells Health. This elevates the vagina and offers a similar angle as raising your legs does. Meanwhile, your hands are free to press into your partner’s butt and encourage him to go even deeper.
Heeling dog
“Doggy style is a classic deep penetration position,” Zvi Zuckerman, MD, a certified sex therapist at online sex therapy clinic Between Us, tells Health. This variation has you on your hands and knees, with your partner kneeling (or standing) behind you.
If you want to take a more active role, you can jostle and jiggle your hips to encourage your partner to go all in. Spread out your knees, and you’ll elongate your vagina so his penis can go even deeper. Because your hands and feet are supported by the bed or floor, you can be in this pose for a while without getting tired. Let your partner take charge, and simply enjoy every deep sensation.
Countertop me
You’ll need to get into your kitchen for this position: Sit on either the kitchen island or a table with your legs dangling over the edge. Your partner should face you and stand between your legs, grabbing your hips and sliding inside of you. “You can lean back, but keep your legs wide open to give your partner deep access,” says Riel. Or lean so far back you can prop yourself up on your elbows and enjoy the view of your partner’s penis disappearing inside you.
Dirty dancer
This position requires some serious core and leg strength on your partner’s end, but the intimacy and depth of penetration are worth it. Stand and face each other, then have your partner lift you up by the butt (or lift one leg if that’s easier) just enough so that your pelvises line up. Once you’re ready, have him slide his penis inside you, suggests Dr. Zuckerman.
Press your pelvis flat against his for some seriously deep stimulation. Your range of motion is small, since you’re almost locked into each other. But feeling so fulfilled will lead to some seriously intense pleasure.
PDP to live-stream LG polls to ‘block rigging’
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State has vowed to equip its members with internet data in order to record and live-stream the July 24 local government election across the state.
This, according to the party, is to check rigging and other electoral malpractices during the election.
Leader of PDP and former governorship aspirant, Hon Oladipupo Adebutu, said this at a unification rally held at Odogbolu in Odogbolu Local Government Area of the state.
Adebutu said the PDP would not boycott the poll to allow a “walkover” for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
“We will participate in this election. All of you [party members] have phones, you will all record the process.
“I will ensure you all have recharge cards on your phones, you will get data, you will be live streaming the process for the whole world to see.
“They can’t rig this election. We will vote, they will count the votes, the whole world will see it and intervene.
“You must vote and you must stay by it. If they are planning an isolated election, this is not a secret election,” he said.
The former House of Representatives member who accused APC – led administration in the state of bad governance, urged the electorate to revolt against APC with their votes.
He also declared that the reconciliation between the warring PDP factions had come to stay, saying “Ogun PDP is one and united family.”
The late Senator Buruji Kashamu bloc represented by the Nation ex-officio of PDP, Taiwo Shote (Pepe) also declared Kashamu political family’s commitment to the peace pact brokered by the Senator Bukola Saraki-led Reconciliation committee.
“As honourable men and women, let me say on behalf of Senator Buruji Kashamu’s political family within the PDP, that we are irrevocably committed to unity and reconciliation as brokered by our national leaders. Our word is our bond.
“Once we are fair and sincere with ourselves, nothing can stop us from reaching our goal and from returning PDP to government at all levels in Ogun State and even nationally. So, no sacrifice should be too much to make in realizing this,” he said.
