SPORTS
5 players who regretted leaving Liverpool as Gini Wijnaldum admits he’s not happy at PSG
The grass isn’t always greener on the other side as Gini Wijnaldum is currently finding out at PSG.
Five years at Liverpool came to an end in the summer when the Dutchman’s contract ran out.
Wijnaldum had been hugely successful at Anfield but was among a host of star names to move to Paris.
Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and Gianluigi Donnarumma all headed to the Parc des Princes as PSG eye European glory.
Mauricio Pochettino has a host of stars to pick from and that has meant Wijnaldum has not played as much as he’d like.
He told NOS : “I can’t say I’m completely happy because the situation is not what I wanted.
The 30-year-old is certainly not the first man to leave Liverpool and wonder whether he’d made the right call.
Over the years a host of names have departed Anfield and come to regret it, we take a look at a few.
Philippe Coutinho
The Brazilian pushed for a move in the summer of 2017 and eventually joined Barcelona six months later.
At Liverpool he had put his injury troubles behind him and become a leading light during his five years.
All in all he scored 54 goals and made a mega £142m move to the Nou Camp, but maybe he wished he hadn’t.
Barcelona have never seen the best of Coutinho, who has had to battle against fan displeasure almost throughout his time at the Nou Camp.
A loan move away to Bayern Munich for the 2019-20 season has done little to help him rediscover his best form, and a career that promised so much will probably never hit the heights it should have.
Emre Can
Another who left Liverpool and headed to a European giant in search of glory.
Can moved to Juventus in 2018 when his contract expired but spent just 18 months in Turin before moving back to his homeland with Borussia Dortmund, where he has been ever since.
The German’s versatility was a plus and he played regularly under Jurgen Klopp, but still wanted to seek pastures new.
During his Juventus spell he told Kicker: “I’m just an ambitious guy who always wants to compete at the highest level, but I’m also learning from this tough time when things are not going the way I was hoping.
“I’m not playing games from the start, so I’m not happy, but I will stay strong and keep working on myself.”
Peter Crouch
The striker spent three years at Liverpool after joining them in 2005 from Southampton.
Under Rafa Benitez he was in and out of the starting XI but continued to produce when called upon.
Crouch scored 18 times in the 2006/07 season, finishing as the club’s top scorer, but a lack of consistent game time saw him move to Portsmouth a year later.
He continued to be a success as his career went on, but with hindsight would’ve like to have remained at Anfield.
Crouch told the Daily Mail: “It’s something I have thought a lot about… It would have been brilliant to be a one-club man or to spend 10 years at a particular place.
“My biggest club regret is leaving Liverpool too early but circumstances meant I had little option.”
Michael Owen
Liverpool’s 2001 Ballon d’Or winner was one of Europe’s deadliest marksman having burst onto the scene as a youngster.
But when Benitez arrived in 2004 he decided to offload Owen to Real Madrid. He would return to England, having spells at Newcastle, Manchester United and Stoke City.
He has confessed though that on numerous occasions he made efforts to rejoin the Merseyside outfit.
“At every stage – every summer – I was on the phone to Carra (Jamie Carragher) telling him to find a way to get me back,” says Owen in the book Ring of Fire.
“‘Does Rafa want me?’ I’d say. ‘Does Kenny want me? Does Brendan want me?’ It was circumstance that stopped it happening.
“Whenever I was available, Liverpool had too many strikers. And when Liverpool wanted me, I was injured. By the end, I wasn’t the player I had been before and they simply didn’t fancy me. I wasn’t good enough.”
HAVE YOUR SAY! Who is the one player you wish had stayed at Liverpool? Comment below
Ryan Babel
The Dutchman showed glimpses of his quality whilst at Liverpool, but regrets leaving in 2011.
His move to Germany was motivated by a desire to play on a more regular basis, but departing such a dominant side certainly left a mark on Babel.
He confessed recently: “I spent almost four years at Liverpool under Rafa Benitez and Kenny Dalglish. When I left to go and play in Germany, where TSG Hoffenheim had become a big force, it was to become the biggest regret of my career.
“The only reason I left was because I wanted to have more playing minutes to keep my place in the Holland team, but you don’t realise how dominating the playing style is at Liverpool until you play in a different team and league.
“I was brought up with really attacking football at Ajax. In the academy, you learn to play that way. When I moved to Liverpool, it was exactly the same. It is in the DNA of the club to play attacking football.”
SPORTS
Frank Lampard set for Newcastle talks ‘this week’ as Steve Bruce prepares for sack
Frank Lampard is the frontrunner to replace Steve Bruce as Newcastle manager following their £305million takeover, reports suggest.
The former Chelsea boss is reportedly set to open talks with the club this week with the announcement of Bruce’s departure imminent.
Amanda Staveley, who owns 10% of the club following the Saudi-backed takeover, visited the training ground with her husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi to meet with Bruce and his players for the first time on Monday.
It has been widely reported that Bruce is on the verge of being axed after two years in charge with the new owners keen to re-shape the Tyneside club and challenge for trophies.
Lampard, who has been out of a job since he was sacked by Chelsea back in January, has now emerged as the leading candidate.
The 43-year-old former England midfielder is keen to return to management and an ambitious project like Newcastle’s could be the perfect way back in.
Lampard lasted 18 months at Chelsea, guiding them to fourth in the Premier League and an FA Cup Final in his first season at the helm.
With the Blues languishing in ninth after results tailed off, Lampard was then replaced midway through last season by Thomas Tuchel, who led the Londoners to a Champions League crown.
Other names reportedly in the frame for the Newcastle role include ex-Borussia Dortmund boss Lucien Favre, who came close to joining Crystal Palace this summer, and Steven Gerrard, who led Rangers to the 2020-21 Scottish Premier League title in his first managerial post.
Two current Premier League bosses in the form of Brighton ’s Graham Potter and Leicester ’s Brendan Rodgers have also been linked with the job.
SPORTS
Premier League: Top 10 defenders of the 2021-22 season so far
Just seven games in and already the latest Premier League season is shaping into another cracker.
The title challengers are emerging and pulling ahead atop the league, with those possibly facing relegation already keeping a wary eye over their shoulder.
Much of the attention has been lauded on those at the top end of the field, with Messrs Salah and Ronaldo in particular taking the plaudits.
But what about the defenders keeping them out at the other end?
In the season’s second international break, we can now take a moment to take stock of some of the best performers so far.
We rank the top 10 defenders in the division from the opening two months of Premier League action.
10 Trevor Chalobah, Chelsea
After netting a superb goal on his Premier League debut, Trevor Chalobah has quite literally been faultless this season whenever he has stepped onto the pitch.
As well as two goals, the youngster has been so good that Chelsea ‘s failure to land expensive target Jules Kounde from Sevilla has largely been forgotten about.
Chalobah impressed Thomas Tuchel enough during pre-season to force his way into first-team plans and somehow returned from Chelsea’s forever-loanee grey zone where so many promising talents get lost.
And despite being surrounded by star-studded names at Stamford Bridge, the 22-year-old has not looked an inch out of place, and only looks likely to get better.
9. Liam Cooper, Leeds United
Leeds United’s captain is perhaps an unexpected inclusion given their poor start to the season, but Cooper’s stats speak for themselves.
He is the league’s top tackler in defence according to Dataviz, with 3.21 tackles per 1000 opposition touches and has the second most interceptions on the same yardstick.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s Arsenal transfer option and 5 players the Gunners re-signed
undefined
The 30-year-old Scotsman has been a stalwart in Bielsa’s side over recent seasons and is helping the club to weather their current struggles.
In the modern day, defenders need to do more than just snuff out attacks though, and Cooper has the rest as well.
He has started more sequences and periods of possession in open play than any other defender in the league.
Without him, Leeds might well have found themselves a bit worse off.
8.Harry Maguire, Manchester United
It doesn’t seem that long ago that critics were still questioning Manchester United ‘s decision to shell out £80million on Maguire.
But after a difficult summer last year, followed by an impressive season for club and country, United’s skipper has quickly gone about proving the doubters wrong.
Maguire has started this campaign in a similar vein, though is now sidelined with injury as United head into their toughest run so far in the league.
They will be all the worse for it without their leader, even despite the arrival of World Cup winner Raphael Varane.
Maguire has been pivotal in helping to build up play from the back, which has often seen him advance into midfield positions to provide a greater creative influence going forward.
Indomitable in the air, and one of the best passers and progressive carriers among his fellow defenders, United will be hoping he’s back in action sooner rather than later.
- Matty Cash, Aston Villa
Aston Villa’s brilliant 1-0 victory over the Red Devils was punctuated by how Cash ran United’s left flank ragged, giving them a torrid time.
And this is what the 24-year-old has done all throughout the opening matches this season, having played all but four minutes of his team’s action so far.
Dataviz have him as one of the best defenders in the league for tackles, interceptions and recoveries this season.
However, defenders today are far more than just defending, and Cash is a prime example – just like his thumping goal vs Everton showed.
Going forward he has been vital for Villa, with some of the best numbers for starting sequences of play and periods of possession.
That combined with galloping runs that cause huge trouble for his opposition has seen Cash go from strength-to-strength in Dean Smith’s new 3-5-2 system.
6. Mohammed Salisu, Southampton
Southampton are one of four teams still searching for the first win, and even manager Ralph Hasenhüttl is starting to get superstitious.
Reports have suggested the Saints’ boss has even been changing outfits until his team bag all three points in the hope it will bring extra luck. And they could do with some.
But not all is doom and gloom down on the south coast, as centre-back Salisu has put in some impressive stints to keep them from slipping into the relegation zone.
Given the struggles of his team, Salisu has been constantly under the cosh in the Saints’ back line, but is one of the best at breaking up attacks and recovering the ball for his team – a contribution which has been invaluable as pressure continues to mount at St. Mary’s.
Bruno Fernandes Man Utd concerns cited in official report to worry Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
undefined
5. César Azpilicueta, Chelsea
A legend around west London, Azpilicueta’s importance to Chelsea seems to grow bigger with each passing season.
The Blues’ captain recently ticked off his 300th Premier League appearance, during which time he has become a crucial component of a reinvigorated side under Tuchel at the Bridge.
Whether filling it at centre-back or racing up and down the wing, the Spaniard’s versatility is a useful commodity, particularly with Chelsea challenging for the title this year.
And it’s clear from his form that the Spaniard is already dreaming of lifting another trophy come May.
4. Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool
Liverpool’s Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk (L) vies with Chelsea’s Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku (R) during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield in Liverpool
The Reds have been transformed, reminiscent of the title-winning ‘mentality monsters’ and not the group who lost five games back-to-back at Anfield last year.
Van Dijk’s return and role in this shift cannot be understated.
The 30-year-old is arguably the best centre-back in the world, so his presence in this list should come as no surprise.
But to make such a big impact so soon after his serious injury is the perfect showcase of his ability and professionalism.
Jurgen Klopp’s side were riddled with defensive issues last year, but so far this season – under van Dijk’s watch – they look back where they need to be.
3.Sergi Canos, Brentford
Brentford do not look like a club who have just been promoted.
Sitting seventh, with only one loss and six goals conceded, the Bees’ defensive record has been nothing short of brilliant this season.
In Canos, they have one of the league’s best pressers, and in a team who play energetic, in-your-face football he has impressed.
Yes you could argue Canos is naturally an attacking winger, but he has been deployed largely as a wing-back in Brentford’s opening games – and to good effect.
He does not shy away from the defensive side of the game, with FBref recording his stats for tackles and blocks as some of the best compared to Europe’s top five leagues.
Canos has also used his pace and ability going forward to provide a real outlet for his side, with his goals, expected goals and expected assists being in Europe’s top tier, too.
You can imagine Liverpool may well be regretting letting him go all those years ago.
2. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool
It’s getting to the point now where we’re almost running out of superlatives for Trent Alexander-Arnold.
After a disappointing summer where he missed out on the drama of England’s Euro 2020 campaign, the Liverpool full-back has bounced back this season looking re-energised – which is bad new for their rivals.
He and teammate Andy Robertson have sewn terror into opposing teams down the flanks over recent seasons, but Alexander-Arnold appears to have taken things up a notch.
His attacking prowess has already seen him nab two assists in his first five Premier League games – having missed Liverpool’s last two due to injury.
But on top of that, Alexander-Arnold has shown improvements in the defensive side of his game – which has never been heralded as his strong point.
Dataviz has him as the best defender for recoveries of the ball, and up there for tackles and interceptions too.
1.Joao Cancelo, Manchester City
With the wealth of attacking talent Manchester City have at their disposal, the last thing opponents need is a full-back getting in on the act.
Yet step forward Joao Cancelo, who has been simply sublime for City during the opening stages of the season.
The Portuguese international started last season in a similar vein before his campaign somewhat fizzled out.
But if he can keep up his startling form so far, Cancelo will be a real asset for his manager.
SPORTS
Messi’s Argentina thrash Uruguay, Brazil lose 100% qualifying record
Lionel Messi opened the scoring as Argentina thumped neighbors Uruguay 3-0 in an entertaining World Cup qualifier on Sunday.
Goals from Rodrigo De Paul and Lautaro Martinez rounded off a successful night for Lionel Scaloni’s team in Buenos Aires as they maintained their unbeaten start to the qualification campaign and closed the gap at the top of the single South American table to six points behind Brazil, who drew 0-0 with Colombia.
“We played a great match, I think we’re improving a lot,” said Messi. “It was a tough match and we had to win it.
“Uruguay sit back and are dangerous. Once we scored the first goal we started to find spaces and many appeared.”
The first half was a classic end-to-end thriller with both sides hitting the woodwork before Argentina opened the scoring.
Uruguay’s Luis Suarez looked lively early on and had three gilt-edged chances, all from the corner of the six yard box.
Two, including an acrobatic volley, were parried by goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, while his third effort came back off the near post.
For Argentina, Giovani Lo Celso skewed wide form 10 yards and Lautaro Martinez was narrowly unable to direct De Paul’s cross on target.
Lo Celso then broke from deep and rounded goalkeeper Fernando Muslera, but his shot crashed down off the bar onto the goalline before bouncing away to safety.
Messi had a low shot from the D deflected inches past the post and then broke the deadlock in bizarre fashion.
His chip into the box with the outside of his left boot was missed by Nicolas Gonzalez, whose presence seemed to deceive Muslera, the goalkeeper also missing the ball as it nestled in the bottom corner.
Muslera flirted with disaster moments later when he dribbled past Martinez in his area but Uruguay’s nerves were rattled and Argentina doubled their lead with another scrapy goal.
Messi’s pass was deflected into the path of Martinez whose miss-kick fell kindly for De Paul to stroke home.
Martinez then had a chance to put the game to bed in first half stoppage time but shot straight at Muslera.
He did secure the win, though, on 62 minutes when left unmarked at the back post to tap in De Paul’s cross.
The second half did not match the thrill-a-minute first but Argentina controlled the game.
It could have been worse for Uruguay but Muslera made a fine double save from Angel Di Maria and Messi in the last minute.
Neymar fails to inspire Brazil
The returning Neymar could not inspire Brazil to victory as hosts Colombia ended their perfect start to the qualification campaign in Barraquilla.
The Selecao had won their first nine qualifiers, scoring 22 goals to lead the table by eight points before kick-off.
Coach Tite’s side are still almost certain to qualify for next year’s finals in Qatar as they maintain a 13-point lead over fifth-placed Colombia, with the top four progressing automatically.
“Neymar did well as the team’s leader,” said Tite, but “he was well marshalled” by a Colombian side that has “more technical qualities than other teams.”
Brazil started brightly and dominated the opening quarter as Colombia goalkeeper David Ospina made saves from Neymar and Lucas Paqueta.
Neymar’s cute reverse pass then put Paqueta in one-on-one with Ospina but on the stretch he poked the ball wide.
Neymar was at the heart of much of Brazil’s attacks but when he teed up a teammate on the edge of the area, it was defensive midfielder Fred who appeared on the scene, and it was no surprise to see him blaze over the bar from 18 yards.
Colombia grew more adventurous in the second half and Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker saved efforts from Mateus Uribe and Juan Quintero, while Radamel Falcao had the ball in the net 20 minutes from time but it was disallowed for a foul on Militao.
Raphinha almost fashioned a winner for Brazil when he picked out fellow substitute Antony with a perfect in-swinging delivery, only for Ospina to make a brilliant reaction save from point-blank range.
It was a good day for the bottom two teams in the group as Bolivia beat Peru 1-0 and Venezuela defeated Ecuador 2-1.
Ramiro Vaca’s goal eight minutes from time gave Bolivia victory despite having fellow substitute Henry Vaca sent off on 75 minutes.
Goals from Darwin Machis and Eduard Bello either side of a penalty from Enner Valencia were enough to give Venezuela a rare win.
In the late match, goals from English-born Ben Brereton and Mauricio Isla gave Chile, who had Charles Aranguiz sent off, a 2-0 win over Paraguay, who had Omar Aldieret dismissed.
Latest News
- 64-year-old Nigerian woman marries for the first time; see who she married | Photos
- DSS flies Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu to Abuja, denies him access to family
- BBNaija’s White Money lands in hospital
- Chidinma pleads not guilty to killing of Super TV CEO, Ataga
- Judge refuses to release corpse of ex-Lagos Military Gov, Kanu to family
Trending
-
breaking2 days ago
Kwara suspends Arabic school head over unsavoury punishment of students
-
NEWS2 days ago
Deontay Wilder health update after he’s taken to hospital following Tyson Fury knockout
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Newcastle are plotting a transfer raid for four key Manchester United players
-
SPORTS2 days ago
France win UEFA Nations League with Mbappe goal
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
Benefits of being hairy
-
breaking2 days ago
NAF airstrikes foil ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists fresh attack in Borno
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
Four good positions for getting babies
-
breaking1 day ago
14-year-old girl becomes Kano Governor for 20 minutes