5 parties adopt Atiku as sole presidential candidate

Five of Nigeria’s 18 political parties have adopted the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar as their candidate for the presidential election.

The five political parties made the announcement at the PDP presidential final rally held on Saturday at the Mahmud Ribadu Square in Yola, the Adamawa capital.

The parties are the Allied Peoples Movement, African Democratic Congress, National Rescue Movement, Action Alliance and Action Peoples Party.

The National Chairman of the APM, Yusuf Dantalle, who spoke on behalf of the parties, made the declaration.

The APM’s National Chairman had on Friday adopted Atiku’s candidacy in place of the only female presidential candidate of the APM, in the 2023 presidential race, Chichi Ojei.

